Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 65173 times)

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2760 on: Today at 05:00:31 pm »
R&W

Labour 46% (+1)
Conservative 23% ()
Reform UK 13% (+1)
Lib Dem 9% (-1)
Green 5% ()
SNP 3% (+1)
Other 3% (+2)
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2761 on: Today at 05:01:36 pm »
:lmao

So if there is a good polll for the tories, its got to be balanced against two bad ones and one showing no movement :lmao




Funny funny

(R&W a huuuuge sample size too)
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2762 on: Today at 05:03:41 pm »
JL Partners is due out today, as I said above it's got a different methodology to R&W, Yougov etc and has a much smaller Lab lead (15%)
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2763 on: Today at 05:04:45 pm »
Great stuff. Out of interest where do you get your info about imminent polls (if you're allowed to say)?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2764 on: Today at 05:06:47 pm »


The pension tax & national service announcement make sense when you look at these numbers, trying to appeal to their voter block.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2765 on: Today at 05:07:11 pm »
Twitter obvs !
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2766 on: Today at 05:10:17 pm »
Looks like there's a cluster of voters on the right bouncing between Tory, LD and Deform.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2767 on: Today at 05:10:45 pm »
I do remember way back in 1997, there was one day where several polls showed a sharp drop in the Labour lead. Tories and their newspapers were all getting excited. I think it was Vincent Hanna in the Observer who suggested that this was the time, as that paper's racing correspondent once wrote about Shergar, to bet like men. He made a tidy package on the spread of Labour seats that year.

Point is, there'll be at least a couple of days where the Tories look like they're getting back on track.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2768 on: Today at 05:12:45 pm »


One of the main differences between these two approaches stems from each company's attitude towards undecided respondents. Some firms merely remove undecided voters from their samples altogether (we might call these companies 'the nowcasters'), while others ('the forecasters') either use a 'squeeze' question to try and extract more information from don't knows, or predict how those voters might behave based on their demographics (this might simply be based on their 2019 vote, but others apply a more complex model).

A simple explanation why you will see huge Lab leads, and reduced ones depending on the polling company's methodology.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2769 on: Today at 05:27:31 pm »
is that the one with a 12000 sample, if yes suspect the MoE is a bit lower than the ones that use 1000 to 2000.

Looking forward to their MRP
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2770 on: Today at 05:27:45 pm »
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2771 on: Today at 05:28:43 pm »
Is it 18 year olds that would be conscripted?  Almost all the electorate are already past that age so not a motivation for them to selfishly go and vote against it.
Parents might vote against it on fear.  But think it's a real damp squib.  At best (from a Tory perspective), it appeals to people were voting Tory anyway.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2772 on: Today at 05:29:36 pm »
Yes mate
The margin of error is reduced by 1% from the large sample size, to 2% I believe.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2773 on: Today at 05:34:04 pm »
Of course, having a smaller margin of error doesnt mean its accurate
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2774 on: Today at 05:46:52 pm »
If we get into a situation where Labour have been in power for over a decade, progress has stagnated and Greens/Lib Dems are now the opposition, sure, vote for someone else. As things stand the only reason to not vote Labour is for tactical reasons.

The left attacking each other isn't anything new. It's always been like that. Think it's because people on the left generally believe in "the true way" of doing things, and anyone not following the exact same path is wrong. Plus, as they're perceived to have some sort of idea of the true way, they "should know better", and have to be converted.
Also the left is unforgiving, any mistake made will be remembered for ever.

The right is a lot more willing to ignore differences in ideology. They all know they're just in it for power and personal gain, and assume everybody else is also a lying, cheating bastard who will jump ship as soon as a better opportunity appears.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2775 on: Today at 06:00:41 pm »
JLP

Labour: 40% (-1)
Conservatives: 28% (+2)
Reform UK: 12% (-1)
Lib Dems: 10% (-1)
Green: 5% (-)
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2776 on: Today at 06:02:11 pm »
Polling on the 24-25th.  So quite old data.

Given that this poll would still give a big labour majority and no other pollls are showing the same trend, I wouldnt be getting too excited if I were the Tories
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2777 on: Today at 06:12:35 pm »
It's also a huge outlier compared to all the other polls. It's probably best ignoring.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2778 on: Today at 06:13:11 pm »
The Tory media will try to spin that as if everybody voting Reform switched to the Tories they'd be level pegging with Labour.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2779 on: Today at 06:13:55 pm »
They allocate the don't knows differently.
On the question "You said you dont know which party you would vote for at the general election  If you had to choose, which party would you say you are most leaning towards voting for?"
 
Tory 22%
Lab 18%

Don't know how they've modelled it for a higher Tory % than the other polls
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2780 on: Today at 06:34:53 pm »
I dont think so, plenty of students campaigned against tuition fees even though they were already at university so werent going to pay it themselves. Im also horrified about such a policy as a parent for example even though Im too old to be affected myself, occasionally people do think past themselves although not as much as they should do, hence the existence of the Tory Party.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2781 on: Today at 07:24:54 pm »
Its not conscription, no one would be legally required to join the armed forces. If this gimmick of a policy ever came into force, then there would be 30000 places for military training

The vast majority of 18 year olds would be doing community work in various organisations like the NHS, Fire Service, councils etc etc.

Its just another bat shit policy that hasnt been thought out and one that they think would cost in excess of 2 billion.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2782 on: Today at 07:35:53 pm »
indeed Electoral Calculus still showing a 166 majority on those figures!




Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2783 on: Today at 07:37:30 pm »
Think they've weighted the over increase in the over 65 vote towards the Tories more than any others. Without the weighting it would show Labour with a 17% lead which I'd suggest is probably more realistic.
