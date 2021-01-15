This kind of thing is unfathomable, some people just absolutely cannot help themselves and will attack any version of Labour that doesn't perfectly fit their own world view. This doesn't just apply to those with influence either, there are plenty of nobodies out there who can't seem to resist talking themselves out of voting for Labour even after 14 years of Tory rule.



If we get into a situation where Labour have been in power for over a decade, progress has stagnated and Greens/Lib Dems are now the opposition, sure, vote for someone else. As things stand the only reason to not vote Labour is for tactical reasons.



The left attacking each other isn't anything new. It's always been like that. Think it's because people on the left generally believe in "the true way" of doing things, and anyone not following the exact same path is wrong. Plus, as they're perceived to have some sort of idea of the true way, they "should know better", and have to be converted.Also the left is unforgiving, any mistake made will be remembered for ever.The right is a lot more willing to ignore differences in ideology. They all know they're just in it for power and personal gain, and assume everybody else is also a lying, cheating bastard who will jump ship as soon as a better opportunity appears.