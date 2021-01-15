You've fallen for that exact narrative (See 0:42)!
Good clip. It is VERY hard to form unbiased opinions when the media don't feed you the full picture.
I haven't yet seen what Brexit cost vs Covid vs Ukraine yet. Or Liz Truss
I do think, from a particular point of view. That pinning Brexit on the Tories isn't always wise. He who shall not be spoken of really didn't oppose it. It was still very much their baby, but if you are trying to sway opinion, it's not the best battleground, for that very reason.