UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

thaddeus

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2720 on: Today at 01:25:09 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 01:15:17 pm
2015

Thanks  :thumbup

It's good that Starmer's Labour have shored up that part of the vote but it does look like Johnson and his oven-ready Brexit bollocks really hurt Labour with that demographic in the 2019 election.  It's not quite comparing apples with apples but Labour having ~25% of the 60+ vote in 2015 and forecast for ~30% of the 65+ vote in 2024 isn't a huge shift.

Hopefully the young 'uns get out and vote!
Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2721 on: Today at 01:37:44 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:00:37 am
Sunak was out campaigning in Amersham yesterday.

Thats pretty solid Tory heartlands.  Tells you how bad their polling is, because youd never ever see a Tory PM there normally.

I know weve somewhat laughed at it, but its obvious that they really are concerned about a wipeout event
that's the seat the Lib Dems won in a by-election a few years ago, Cheryl Gillian's old seat
gazzalfc

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2722 on: Today at 01:43:51 pm
Soon to be spokesperson for The Democratic People's Republic of Korea Laura Kuenssberg to front the BBC's coverage of the election

Schmidt

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2723 on: Today at 01:46:20 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:25:09 pm
Thanks  :thumbup

It's good that Starmer's Labour have shored up that part of the vote but it does look like Johnson and his oven-ready Brexit bollocks really hurt Labour with that demographic in the 2019 election.  It's not quite comparing apples with apples but Labour having ~25% of the 60+ vote in 2015 and forecast for ~30% of the 65+ vote in 2024 isn't a huge shift.

Hopefully the young 'uns get out and vote!

I think the over 65 group is probably nigh on impossible to shift, they'll spend the rest of their lives reading the same few biased news sources and believing exactly what they're told to believe.

Lowering the voting age and making student ID's valid for voting (not sure if Labour have said they'll do this) seem like much easier big wins.
KurtVerbose

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2724 on: Today at 02:00:31 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:46:20 pm
I think the over 65 group is probably nigh on impossible to shift, they'll spend the rest of their lives reading the same few biased news sources and believing exactly what they're told to believe.

Lowering the voting age and making student ID's valid for voting (not sure if Labour have said they'll do this) seem like much easier big wins.

There's also introducing compulsory euthanasia?
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2725 on: Today at 02:03:39 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 02:00:31 pm
There's also introducing compulsory euthanasia?

Logan's Hobble?
spen71

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2726 on: Today at 02:05:03 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/news/article/2024/may/28/billionaire-non-dom-quit-uk-hunt-scrapped-tax-breaks-taxes

Super rich are already moaning about the scrapping of non-dom    Imagine what they would be like if they raised the taxes
PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2727 on: Today at 02:10:23 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:28:34 pm
That isn't a win for her though, it's a double loss.

Yeah, ok. I worded a light hearted comment, REALLY poorly :)
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2728 on: Today at 02:10:56 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 02:05:03 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/news/article/2024/may/28/billionaire-non-dom-quit-uk-hunt-scrapped-tax-breaks-taxes

Super rich are already moaning about the scrapping of non-dom    Imagine what they would be like if they raised the taxes

With a bit of luck, they'll all fuck off to the US. I'm sick and tired of having to keep this minority happy.
PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2729 on: Today at 02:18:13 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:17:03 am
You've fallen for that exact narrative (See 0:42)!  ;D

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/uU9ixM6FNLY?si=BRx1vgzDvvXtZpvv" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/uU9ixM6FNLY?si=BRx1vgzDvvXtZpvv</a>

Good clip.  It is VERY hard to form unbiased opinions when the media don't feed you the full picture.
I haven't yet seen what Brexit cost vs Covid vs Ukraine yet.  Or Liz Truss :)
I do think, from a particular point of view. That pinning Brexit on the Tories isn't always wise.  He who shall not be spoken of really didn't oppose it.  It  was still very much their baby, but if you are trying to sway opinion, it's not the best battleground, for that very reason.
spen71

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2730 on: Today at 02:19:17 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:10:56 pm
With a bit of luck, they'll all fuck off to the US. I'm sick and tired of having to keep this minority happy.

I would go one step further and say youre not welcome in this country anymore   Make them apply for a visa everytime
Schmarn

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2731 on: Today at 02:32:27 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:25:09 pm
Thanks  :thumbup

It's good that Starmer's Labour have shored up that part of the vote but it does look like Johnson and his oven-ready Brexit bollocks really hurt Labour with that demographic in the 2019 election.  It's not quite comparing apples with apples but Labour having ~25% of the 60+ vote in 2015 and forecast for ~30% of the 65+ vote in 2024 isn't a huge shift.

Hopefully the young 'uns get out and vote!

The other factor here is turnout.  The 18-29 group are notoriously sh*t at bothering their arses to go and vote whereas the over 65s have the highest turnout.  Single issue politics has really hurt the left and it doesn't help when influential commentators on the left spend more time attacking Labour than they do the Tories and encouraging people to vote Lib or Green or not bother at all.

Schmidt

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2732 on: Today at 02:46:51 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:32:27 pm
The other factor here is turnout.  The 18-29 group are notoriously sh*t at bothering their arses to go and vote whereas the over 65s have the highest turnout.  Single issue politics has really hurt the left and it doesn't help when influential commentators on the left spend more time attacking Labour than they do the Tories and encouraging people to vote Lib or Green or not bother at all.



This kind of thing is unfathomable, some people just absolutely cannot help themselves and will attack any version of Labour that doesn't perfectly fit their own world view. This doesn't just apply to those with influence either, there are plenty of nobodies out there who can't seem to resist talking themselves out of voting for Labour even after 14 years of Tory rule.

If we get into a situation where Labour have been in power for over a decade, progress has stagnated and Greens/Lib Dems are now the opposition, sure, vote for someone else. As things stand the only reason to not vote Labour is for tactical reasons.
Yorkykopite

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2733 on: Today at 02:59:21 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:46:51 pm
This kind of thing is unfathomable, some people just absolutely cannot help themselves and will attack any version of Labour that doesn't perfectly fit their own world view. This doesn't just apply to those with influence either, there are plenty of nobodies out there who can't seem to resist talking themselves out of voting for Labour even after 14 years of Tory rule.

If we get into a situation where Labour have been in power for over a decade, progress has stagnated and Greens/Lib Dems are now the opposition, sure, vote for someone else. As things stand the only reason to not vote Labour is for tactical reasons.

Labour is being attacked from the left. I wouldn't deny that. There are some people - mainly a few vocal students and some Muslims - who blame the Labour opposition for what's happening in Gaza. And then there are remnants of Corbynism who have always been uncomfortable with the idea that Labour might actually win and, in taking power, be forced to make compromises with the real world. But for once Labour isn't alone in being assaulted from the extremes. The Tories face an even greater threat from Reform don't they? Very few Labour MPs are panicking and pulling faces to attract the far left. But practically every other Tory candidate is doing precisely this to stop the haemorrhage of votes to the Far right.
