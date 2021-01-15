This kind of thing is unfathomable, some people just absolutely cannot help themselves and will attack any version of Labour that doesn't perfectly fit their own world view. This doesn't just apply to those with influence either, there are plenty of nobodies out there who can't seem to resist talking themselves out of voting for Labour even after 14 years of Tory rule.



If we get into a situation where Labour have been in power for over a decade, progress has stagnated and Greens/Lib Dems are now the opposition, sure, vote for someone else. As things stand the only reason to not vote Labour is for tactical reasons.



Labour is being attacked from the left. I wouldn't deny that. There are some people - mainly a few vocal students and some Muslims - who blame the Labour opposition for what's happening in Gaza. And then there are remnants of Corbynism who have always been uncomfortable with the idea that Labour might actually win and, in taking power, be forced to make compromises with the real world. But for once Labour isn't alone in being assaulted from the extremes. The Tories face an even greater threat from Reform don't they? Very few Labour MPs are panicking and pulling faces to attract the far left. But practically every other Tory candidate is doing precisely this to stop the haemorrhage of votes to the Far right.