Check this bloke out.



A child captive of the Taliban, refugee from Afghanistan. Now the Labour Party candidate for the Wrekin.



https://x.com/RohYakobi



Got to be honest and say Id never heard of that constituency in my lifetime and if you asked me where it was without googling it I wouldnt be within 200 miles. Seems like hes got an uphill battle winning that seat based on the last election but you never know.