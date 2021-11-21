« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 63014 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2640 on: Today at 10:28:27 pm »
Letter signed by 120 business leaders endorsing Labour in the Times. Includes some names like Walker, the owner of Iceland who has some very Tory leaning ideas. Not much positive news for the Tories at the minute.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,090
  • @tharris113
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2641 on: Today at 10:29:16 pm »
Funny how Labour are the only party that has to prove how their policies are going to be funded
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2642 on: Today at 10:29:44 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:23:06 pm
Yes,,, but.  Surely it's our duty to work out how to break this pattern.  Like we try to stop people smoking, or help them exercise more or eat healthy.  It's really hard, but if the Tories can do it , why can't the left?

Folk such as those have little to zero political awareness.  There will always be pockets of people like that in constituencies.  Otherwise the Tory vote would be nil or similar to that of count binface or whatever the name is.  Wasting resources to convince some folk is the law of diminishing returns unfortunately.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,997
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2643 on: Today at 10:30:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:22:54 pm
New policy klaxon!
Quadruple lock on pensions.  The tories will ensure that pensioners never pay tax on their state pension.

This £2.4bn policy will be paid for by clamping down on tax avoidance (ie its not costed).  One might ask the question that if there is £2.4bn to be saved on tax avoidance, why didnt they do it before?

Sounds like Labour's policy!

https://labour.org.uk/updates/stories/how-labour-will-crack-down-on-tax-dodgers-to-fund-our-schools-and-nhs/
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,150
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2644 on: Today at 10:35:26 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:29:44 pm
Folk such as those have little to zero political awareness.  There will always be pockets of people like that in constituencies.  Otherwise the Tory vote would be nil or similar to that of count binface or whatever the name is.  Wasting resources to convince some folk is the law of diminishing returns unfortunately.

Very good point.  I guess that's like getting the man utd YouTube live reaction streamers to be objective.  We're wasting resources trying to sway their vote. Plenty of much easier targets.  I am fascinated by the psychology of it all.  Like Schmidt said though, a lot of it is deep funded media.  See also sportswashing and religion.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,128
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2645 on: Today at 10:35:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:22:54 pm
New policy klaxon!
Quadruple lock on pensions.  The tories will ensure that pensioners never pay tax on their state pension.

This £2.4bn policy will be paid for by clamping down on tax avoidance (ie its not costed).  One might ask the question that if there is £2.4bn to be saved on tax avoidance, why didnt they do it before?

They aint even pretending to give a fuck about anyone under 65 anymore are they?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,150
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2646 on: Today at 10:36:44 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:35:53 pm
They aint even pretending to give a fuck about anyone under 65 anymore are they?

Ahem. 67
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,128
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2647 on: Today at 10:40:03 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:36:44 pm
Ahem. 67

At 65, 67 and all the goodies the Tories throw at them are within touching distance :D
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,150
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2648 on: Today at 10:42:17 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:35:53 pm
They aint even pretending to give a fuck about anyone under 65 anymore are they?
In theory, there's a point at which it's not a terrible idea. It's less sane with lower inflation, but theoretically, inflation and fiscal drag could have a state pension taxed at a level that would leave state pensioners really badly off.

--edit -- but yes. It's an election bribe. So blatant you could paint it in ten foot letters on my arse and it wouldn't be more subtle.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:44:07 pm by PaulF »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,539
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2649 on: Today at 10:49:03 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:42:17 pm
In theory, there's a point at which it's not a terrible idea. It's less sane with lower inflation, but theoretically, inflation and fiscal drag could have a state pension taxed at a level that would leave state pensioners really badly off.

--edit -- but yes. It's an election bribe. So blatant you could paint it in ten foot letters on my arse and it wouldn't be more subtle.

Jesus, you must have a big arse.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,150
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2650 on: Today at 10:52:03 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:49:03 pm
Jesus, you must have a big arse.
Some call me Kenny 😉
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,128
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2651 on: Today at 10:52:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:42:17 pm
In theory, there's a point at which it's not a terrible idea. It's less sane with lower inflation, but theoretically, inflation and fiscal drag could have a state pension taxed at a level that would leave state pensioners really badly off.

--edit -- but yes. It's an election bribe. So blatant you could paint it in ten foot letters on my arse and it wouldn't be more subtle.

Theres plenty of people struggling with low incomes, this isnt some unique situation that only pensioner find themselves in. If they wanted to increase the tax free amount for everyone then fair enough (still a terrible idea because of the state of public services),but things like this, the equally shit national service idea, its like younger people have become the new immigrants for the Tories.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2652 on: Today at 10:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:25:20 pm
they probably think that the Tories have helped them by the availability of food banks.

They have become so widespread under this shower of a government that many think they were introduced by Tory Party policy to assist those that can't afford to eat.
If this was just about Covid then I would go into a bit more detail on the Torys response to Covid but something far more important whooshed them
Have they been hammered by cuts to services, NHS+Doctors far worse since Torys took over. all this could come under party politics but  what really disappoints is I don't hear anyone talking about the sleaze and the corruption, the lies and the cover ups. the country ripped apart to gain Tory votes, the billions pissed against the wall. the back handers to fill their pockets. personal interests first country second.  this has nothing to do with politics but nobody seems to have remembered, go back a few yrs ago and everyone thought they would pay a heavy price for it at the election, not even being talked about..
Logged
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,150
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2653 on: Today at 10:54:37 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:52:10 pm
Theres plenty of people struggling with low incomes, this isnt some unique situation that only pensioner find themselves in. If they wanted to increase the tax free amount for everyone then fair enough (still a terrible idea because of the state of public services),but things like this, the equally shit national service idea, its like younger people have become the new immigrants for the Tories.

This is true.
Would it make sense to tie state pension to minimum wage?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,833
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2654 on: Today at 10:57:12 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:27:49 pm
I'd rather the pension age didn't keep getting increased than having to worry about paying tax on something that gets increasingly out of reach to people.
Well quite
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,833
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2655 on: Today at 10:57:55 pm »
This policy will save pensioners £100 a year in 4 years time :lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,904
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2656 on: Today at 11:06:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:22:54 pm
New policy klaxon!
Quadruple lock on pensions.  The tories will ensure that pensioners never pay tax on their state pension.

This £2.4bn policy will be paid for by clamping down on tax avoidance (ie its not costed).  One might ask the question that if there is £2.4bn to be saved on tax avoidance, why didnt they do it before?

Isn't that how they said they would pay for the national service policy too? £2.4bn evidently goes a long way. :lmao

They've completely lost control of the narrative, and it's only Day 5!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,128
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2657 on: Today at 11:10:42 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:54:37 pm
This is true.
Would it make sense to tie state pension to minimum wage?

Youd have to do the maths, the pension cant match the minimum wage as that would be unaffordable so it would have to be a % (its roughly 50% now) but it would be bad politics to link the two, youd just get pensioners saying were not even getting minimum wage, cleaners and shelf stackers get more money than pensioners blah, blah, blah.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,833
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2658 on: Today at 11:12:00 pm »
This seems likely now..

https://x.com/lewis_goodall/status/1795215191933637028?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg


Almost certain that if theyre going down this line, they will commit to scrapping  inheritance tax too.

They know they cant win, they will just make up any old shit to try to hold some seats
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,128
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2659 on: Today at 11:28:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:12:00 pm
This seems likely now..

https://x.com/lewis_goodall/status/1795215191933637028?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg


Almost certain that if theyre going down this line, they will commit to scrapping  inheritance tax too.

They know they cant win, they will just make up any old shit to try to hold some seats

Inheritance Tax raises £7 billion if I recall correctly, £2.4 billion for tax cuts for pensioners, £1 billion for National Service (£1.4 billion coming from existing funds), so thats £10.4 billion spent in the last 48 hours, defence spending up to 2.5% of GDP is another £12 billion, and they want to scrap NI the magic money tree must be shitting money now
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,686
  • The first five yards........
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2660 on: Today at 11:33:19 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 10:23:35 pm
I have no words.

None of us do. It's why Robert Tressell wrote The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,833
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2661 on: Today at 11:37:56 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:28:04 pm
Inheritance Tax raises £7 billion if I recall correctly, £2.4 billion for tax cuts for pensioners, £1 billion for National Service (£1.4 billion coming from existing funds), so thats £10.4 billion spent in the last 48 hours, defence spending up to 2.5% of GDP is another £12 billion, and they want to scrap NI the magic money tree must be shitting money now
They dont care any more. This isnt about reality, its about trying to avoid a wipe out. This is their free broadband for everyone moment
« Last Edit: Today at 11:39:34 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 802
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2662 on: Today at 11:39:20 pm »
That new pension policy just confirms that the first thing the tories would do if they won would be to make the workers (peasants) work harder and longer before they qualify for state pension. Add to that the compulsory teenage community service and....
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Up
« previous next »
 