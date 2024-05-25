« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 62731 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,903
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2600 on: Today at 01:26:19 pm »
Where Labour roughly are nationally - around 43-44% - isn't likely to change much. It's all about whether the Tories can claw points back from Deform to narrow the gap.

Certain sections of the media will try to spin that as Labour losing support, when the reality is very different.

I'm really hoping for the Tories to end up languishing on around 100 seats, +/- 10. If people perceive them to be finished as a political force, then it could be come a self fulfilling prophecy.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,142
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2601 on: Today at 01:28:50 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:58:39 pm
Just seen the fuckign pathetic doll things that are being sold to have a go at Starmer with the tagline 'If you love Corbyn then you'll love this'

Pathetic fucking c*nts. Get a fucking life you inbred fucking wankers.
Not seen those. Are there similar ones where you vote for a Boris doll and get a Truss one!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,869
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2602 on: Today at 01:34:34 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:28:50 pm
Not seen those. Are there similar ones where you vote for a Boris doll and get a Truss one!

:D

I was re-watching LBC - James O'Brien

Next time it comes up, I'll try and get a screenshot. Proper cringy.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,869
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2603 on: Today at 01:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:23:58 pm
Why are all your posts about Corbyn, in this thread.  You have a very unhealthy obsession.  Compare and contrast, with most other posts, in here.

I posted about something I just saw when watching LBC.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,903
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2604 on: Today at 02:44:31 pm »
Parliament dissolves on Friday right? Imagine if Sunak resigned and said he won't contest the election.  ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,827
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2605 on: Today at 04:02:49 pm »
:lmao tell me youve never actually played football without words :lmao

https://x.com/politlcsuk/status/1795098416634077228?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,142
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2606 on: Today at 04:16:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:02:49 pm
:lmao tell me youve never actually played football without words :lmao

https://x.com/politlcsuk/status/1795098416634077228?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

He can probably do that Anthony spinny thing though :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2607 on: Today at 04:50:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:02:49 pm
:lmao tell me youve never actually played football without words :lmao

https://x.com/politlcsuk/status/1795098416634077228?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

Three year old me would've taken him out at the knees  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,827
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2608 on: Today at 04:51:38 pm »
Quote
I am supporting Alan Adams to be Telfords next MP. If you want to help Alan or donate to his campaign, sign up on his website alanadams.co.uk

https://x.com/lucyallan/status/1795110435655463196?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

Just a sitting Tory MP (Lucy Allen) backing a reform party candidate folks.

Tories are eating themselves

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,827
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2609 on: Today at 05:10:38 pm »
Shes now been suspended by the Tories

Another stellar day :lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,161
  • Truthiness
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2610 on: Today at 05:14:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:10:38 pm
Shes now been suspended by the Tories

Another stellar day :lmao
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,903
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2611 on: Today at 07:36:58 pm »
Guardian headline: "Labour lead over Conservatives may be overstated, says Tory election expert."

This is all the Tories have left - they have to try and persuade/hoodwink the electorate into thinking the Tories are in a stronger position than they actually are.

(Didn't bother reading the article; the headline along was enough for me.)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,519
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2612 on: Today at 08:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:36:58 pm
Guardian headline: "Labour lead over Conservatives may be overstated, says Tory election expert."

This is all the Tories have left - they have to try and persuade/hoodwink the electorate into thinking the Tories are in a stronger position than they actually are.

(Didn't bother reading the article; the headline along was enough for me.)

It shouldnt be a headline but its likely true. There will always be people ashamed to admit to voting Tory. That said the true Labour (probably 12-15 pts) is plenty good enough for a big majority.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2613 on: Today at 08:12:23 pm »
Why do the most gullible never pay attention to realty.

https://x.com/thatcymraes/status/1795160086874103836
Logged
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,903
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2614 on: Today at 08:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:02:00 pm
It shouldnt be a headline but its likely true. There will always be people ashamed to admit to voting Tory. That said the true Labour (probably 12-15 pts) is plenty good enough for a big majority.

Think is, any number of polls are factoring in the "shy Tory" vote, or weighting the "don't knows" in favour of the Tories. It's still yielding Labour leads of 15-18 points in some polls.

This is the Tories essentially pleading with their base to get out and vote. They're worried their support will stay at home because the outcome is a foregone conclusion, so they're trying to push the idea the contest is closer than it actually is.

I remember something similar around 1997, although that was largely because the polls in 1992 came out so wrong.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,685
  • The first five yards........
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2615 on: Today at 08:12:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:36:58 pm
Guardian headline: "Labour lead over Conservatives may be overstated, says Tory election expert."

This is all the Tories have left - they have to try and persuade/hoodwink the electorate into thinking the Tories are in a stronger position than they actually are.

(Didn't bother reading the article; the headline along was enough for me.)

It's good for Labour though. It will staunch any complacency and help them to get the vote out.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,903
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2616 on: Today at 08:14:49 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:12:53 pm
It's good for Labour though. It will staunch any complacency and help them to get the vote out.

I think most voters can't wait to give the Tories a kicking at the polls.  8)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,362
  • Kloppite
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2617 on: Today at 08:56:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:10:38 pm
Shes now been suspended by the Tories

Another stellar day :lmao

Apparently she's standing down anyway, but this is funny as fuck, the first few days of Tory campaigning can best be described as clusterfuck. ;D
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,903
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2618 on: Today at 09:07:19 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:56:17 pm
Apparently she's standing down anyway, but this is funny as fuck, the first few days of Tory campaigning can best be described as clusterfuck. ;D

That party is absolutely riddled with right wing whoppers. The Tories are being eaten alive, from the inside out.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 936
  • Up the Red Men
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2619 on: Today at 09:31:49 pm »
What a surprise the Tories want 18 ur olds to go into servitude. Never ceases to amaze me that older middle aged men come up with ideas for our youth without any thought of the youth.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,903
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2620 on: Today at 09:42:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:10:38 pm
Shes now been suspended by the Tories

Another stellar day :lmao

She's quit the party and joined Reform. Says the Tories have no chance of holding her seat. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,886
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2621 on: Today at 09:55:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:12:50 pm
Think is, any number of polls are factoring in the "shy Tory" vote, or weighting the "don't knows" in favour of the Tories. It's still yielding Labour leads of 15-18 points in some polls.

This is the Tories essentially pleading with their base to get out and vote. They're worried their support will stay at home because the outcome is a foregone conclusion, so they're trying to push the idea the contest is closer than it actually is.

I remember something similar around 1997, although that was largely because the polls in 1992 came out so wrong.
Sounds like they are ensuring  the labour vote turns out.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,142
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2622 on: Today at 09:55:58 pm »
I've just been reminded. We already have national citizen service for 16/17yr olds.  Introduced by David Cameron when he wasn't too busy fucking pigs.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,499
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2623 on: Today at 09:56:28 pm »
Labour have won the backing of 121 business leaders from such names as: JP Morgan, Heathrow, Aston Martin, JD Sports, Iceland, Wikipedia, and various tech, figures from the city, and investors.

"121 founders, CEOs, and former leaders at a range of financial services, retail and manufacturing firms say Labour has changed and wants to work with business on long term growth."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ckvv8qwl4y4o

Big coup for Labour.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,142
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2624 on: Today at 09:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:55:41 pm
Sounds like they are ensuring  the labour vote turns out.

I wouldn't be so sure. I for one may well be too busy pissing myself to actually get to the polls.
Jokes aside, would many of the electorate go to the polls to vote labour to stop this.  My gut feel is that most would assume they simply wouldn't get conscription through.
People quitting the tories and going elsewhere isn't really a reason to vote.
People, I think, mostly vote because they hate something / vehmently opposed to it.  It doesn't feel like many people are inspired to vote FOR something , someone. Certainly neither of the two leaders we have now (Boris and the labour one that can't be named, might get people voting for them).  I don't think people are inspired to vote one way or another because one party is tearing itself to bits.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:06:08 pm by PaulF »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online CraigR2323

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2625 on: Today at 10:01:50 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 08:12:23 pm
Why do the most gullible never pay attention to realty.

https://x.com/thatcymraes/status/1795160086874103836

I mean I don't want to judge, but I will - the pair of them clearly have alcohol issues, and are thicker than mince on top. Tragic.

'He was there for COVID' - not as leader he wasn't.

'And everything!' - the last bastion of the ignorant.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,142
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2626 on: Today at 10:05:00 pm »
Quote from: CraigR2323 on Today at 10:01:50 pm
I mean I don't want to judge, but I will - the pair of them clearly have alcohol issues, and are thicker than mince on top. Tragic.

'He was there for COVID' - not as leader he wasn't.

'And everything!' - the last bastion of the ignorant.

Sooo. The question has to be . WHY do they believe the Tories are helping them.  What makes them think the they've juggled it to try to help the poorer.  He at least seems to understand there isn't a lot to play with.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online CraigR2323

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2627 on: Today at 10:10:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:05:00 pm
Sooo. The question has to be . WHY do they believe the Tories are helping them.  What makes them think the they've juggled it to try to help the poorer.  He at least seems to understand there isn't a lot to play with.

The Press. Social Media echo chambers.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2628 on: Today at 10:16:55 pm »
Quote from: CraigR2323 on Today at 10:01:50 pm
I mean I don't want to judge, but I will - the pair of them clearly have alcohol issues, and are thicker than mince on top. Tragic.

'He was there for COVID' - not as leader he wasn't.

'And everything!' - the last bastion of the ignorant.
I think it's far more widespread than most believe which is why it should be highlighted. I don't see what alcohol issues have to do with it. you can see they've both struggled in life but they still haven't been able to suss out who their friends and enemies are. after all the shit the Torys have done over the last 14yrs and the last 5 especially. this is all they've noticed. Covid.
The Covid argument they've probably heard from other like minded down on their arse Torys and that's about it.
Logged
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2629 on: Today at 10:18:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:05:00 pm
Sooo. The question has to be . WHY do they believe the Tories are helping them.  What makes them think the they've juggled it to try to help the poorer.  He at least seems to understand there isn't a lot to play with.

Remember the beebs Brexit vox pop horror shows?  Some folk dont think, thats the problem.  Just listen to 3-word soundbites.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Up
« previous next »
 