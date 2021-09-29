« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 61456 times)

Offline Son of Spion

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2560 on: Today at 12:45:03 am »
What a bizarre gimmick from the desperate Tories. This National Service nonsense will never happen. It's just a ridiculous gimmick to pander to the right wing. Fresh after targeting the sick and disabled, they come up with this garbage. Sunak has lost his mind.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2561 on: Today at 01:03:53 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:25:59 pm
This is depressing. maybe typical of the life long Tory supporter. she thinks she's clued up but she is totally oblivious to just how much damage the Torys have done to her families life +future, totally oblivious to the damage they have done to the NHS. doctors and care, our schools. all our services. public debt nearly tripled. Tory sleaze and corruption. economy stagnated resulting in low growth.  country torn apart by division.
https://x.com/BladeoftheS/status/1794777644640371053
I feel a bit sorry for her. She's clueless, but has no idea that she is clueless. And then to have it up there for all to see. She's probably not even a bad person. Just very uninformed.

And she is far from alone. There are millions of people like her in the UK.
Offline killer-heels

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2562 on: Today at 01:31:20 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:03:53 am
I feel a bit sorry for her. She's clueless, but has no idea that she is clueless. And then to have it up there for all to see. She's probably not even a bad person. Just very uninformed.

And she is far from alone. There are millions of people like her in the UK.

She is from Canvey Island. She most likely is a horrible person.
Online mkferdy

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2563 on: Today at 07:02:39 am »
National service gimmick is wild, not allowing people who havent served to apply for public sector jobs 😁. Actually think the government is being run like an episode of the thick of it. Sunak has been watching Starship Troopers when he came up with this nonsense, just waiting for him to say Service guarantees you citizenship
Offline 9 kemlyn road

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2564 on: Today at 08:16:41 am »
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 07:02:39 am
National service gimmick is wild, not allowing people who havent served to apply for public sector jobs 😁. Actually think the government is being run like an episode of the thick of it. Sunak has been watching Starship Troopers when he came up with this nonsense, just waiting for him to say Service guarantees you citizenship
Dont think its run like an episode of thick of it I think the tories way of thinking is more like the British film industry of the 40s and 50s where the toffs were always in charge and bossed and bullied the working class around ,who were always portrayed as thick ,feckless,workshy or phycophantic kiss arses ,I.e ..very good sir,yes sir,no sir or cor blimey hes real gent and no mistake ,all said in cockney accents no matter where in Britain said film is set.
What Im getting at is many of these films were post war crap where the working class knew there place and woe betide them if they didnt.often set in military situations as in national service situations and the tories today would love us to go back to that era ,in there eyes a golden era ,they could just round young people up and force them into the army against their will .they cant accept the world is a very different place and to keep going back to ideas from over 70 years ago is so regressive as a country is just stupidity.
We might as well start driving cars from that era too ,they were British back then dontcha know !!

Offline TSC

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2565 on: Today at 08:30:00 am »
Posted last week after Sunak called the election that he was trolling his party because of no confidence letters going in.  Of course that was a bit tongue-in-cheek.  However, every day since then his actions support the trolling aspect.  Hes going all scorched earth re his party on his way out.  An outgoing PM taking a wrecking ball to his party. Hope he succeeds. 
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2566 on: Today at 08:41:14 am »
Looks like he's trying everything to get the party to ditch him before the election.
Offline Schmidt

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2567 on: Today at 08:44:27 am »
Don't feel sorry for an old Tory voter, there's zero chance that she isn't a raging dickhead.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2568 on: Today at 08:51:03 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:44:27 am
Don't feel sorry for an old Tory voter, there's zero chance that she isn't a raging dickhead.
Even worse, a working class Tory voter.

I can understand someone with a few Bob to protect or a business with workers to screw over but Mrs Nobody?

Obviously makes her think she is further up the social ladder than she is.
Online Fromola

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2569 on: Today at 08:53:49 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:58:45 pm
Kurnssberg illustrated in that interview what a mess political journalism is in. She pressed Reeves on tax commitments and then she read a text from someone who said they would exchange tax rises for better public services, which led her to question Reeves and ask whats wrong with tax rises?

Its basically nothing about drawing out anything but a gotcha moment to get Reeves to say something positive about a tax rise. Probably was told by Conservative HQ to go on that line.

She should be on GB News, she's as partisan as most on there. Says a lot for the state of the BBC the position she has.
Offline Schmidt

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2570 on: Today at 09:03:47 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:53:49 am
She should be on GB News, she's as partisan as most on there. Says a lot for the state of the BBC the position she has.

With the Tories so close to being out the BBC should be using this opportunity to hammer them, now that the threat of the TV license being removed is gone. They're still fully backing the Tories though, which just shows how deep the rot is.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2571 on: Today at 09:27:36 am »
Laura Kuenssberg is the worst journalist the BBC have employed in such a senior role. She is a disgrace.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2572 on: Today at 09:39:32 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:27:36 am
Laura Kuenssberg is the worst journalist the BBC have employed in such a senior role. She is a disgrace.
She'll be great fun on election night though. I'm coming around to the idea of watching the whole thing on BBC.
Offline Statto Red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2573 on: Today at 10:02:58 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:27:36 am
Laura Kuenssberg is the worst journalist the BBC have employed in such a senior role. She is a disgrace.

Yep, theirs a noticeable difference when she's off & Victoria Derbyshire stands in for her, Victoria Derbyshire doesn't half lay into the Tories.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2574 on: Today at 10:18:15 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:31:20 am
She is from Canvey Island. She most likely is a horrible person.

:D
Online TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2575 on: Today at 10:37:15 am »
Steve Baker NI secretary (sword wielding brexit loon) is covering his arse here. Says this isnt government policy, its only Tory party policy 

https://x.com/stevebakerfrsa/status/1794991408006185258?s=46

Quote
dont like to be pedantic but a Government policy would have been developed by ministers on the advice of officials and collectively agreed. I would have had a say on behalf of NI.

But this proposal was developed by a political adviser or advisers and sprung on candidates, some of whom are relevant ministers.

Nothing to do with me guv!
Offline Statto Red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2576 on: Today at 11:21:56 am »
Think we know where Sunak got his National Service idea from.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVO85anasrA
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2577 on: Today at 11:26:35 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:03:47 am
With the Tories so close to being out the BBC should be using this opportunity to hammer them, now that the threat of the TV license being removed is gone. They're still fully backing the Tories though, which just shows how deep the rot is.

The Tories have spent years infiltrating the Beeb. It will be up to Labour to surgically remove the rot before it can function again as an impartial entity. Until that opportunity arises, the BBC will continue to peddle the Tory Party agenda.

Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2578 on: Today at 11:30:42 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:30:00 am
Posted last week after Sunak called the election that he was trolling his party because of no confidence letters going in.  Of course that was a bit tongue-in-cheek.  However, every day since then his actions support the trolling aspect.  Hes going all scorched earth re his party on his way out.  An outgoing PM taking a wrecking ball to his party. Hope he succeeds.

I'm inclined to agree and said as much myself the other day.

It's a tough one to call. It might be a case that Sunak is facing unwinnable wars on two fronts, so he's just focussing on combating the threat from Deform UK. Cameron held the party together by promising the Brexit referendum; Bozo united them under "Get Brexit Done". Fishy-Rishi doesn't have either of those cards to play.

I don't know if he wants to go down in history as the man who effectively destroyed the Tories; but then again, most of this lot don't seem to care how history will judge them.
Online cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2579 on: Today at 11:31:41 am »



2019 v 2024 latest prediction


Conservative  110 seats - down 262 seats
Liberal Democrats 44 seats - up 36 seats
SNP 12 seats - down 36 seats
Labour 460 seats -up 260 seats
