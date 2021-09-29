National service gimmick is wild, not allowing people who havent served to apply for public sector jobs 😁. Actually think the government is being run like an episode of the thick of it. Sunak has been watching Starship Troopers when he came up with this nonsense, just waiting for him to say Service guarantees you citizenship



Dont think its run like an episode of thick of it I think the tories way of thinking is more like the British film industry of the 40s and 50s where the toffs were always in charge and bossed and bullied the working class around ,who were always portrayed as thick ,feckless,workshy or phycophantic kiss arses ,I.e ..very good sir,yes sir,no sir or cor blimey hes real gent and no mistake ,all said in cockney accents no matter where in Britain said film is set.What Im getting at is many of these films were post war crap where the working class knew there place and woe betide them if they didnt.often set in military situations as in national service situations and the tories today would love us to go back to that era ,in there eyes a golden era ,they could just round young people up and force them into the army against their will .they cant accept the world is a very different place and to keep going back to ideas from over 70 years ago is so regressive as a country is just stupidity.We might as well start driving cars from that era too ,they were British back then dontcha know !!