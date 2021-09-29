« previous next »
What a bizarre gimmick from the desperate Tories. This National Service nonsense will never happen. It's just a ridiculous gimmick to pander to the right wing. Fresh after targeting the sick and disabled, they come up with this garbage. Sunak has lost his mind.
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:25:59 pm
This is depressing. maybe typical of the life long Tory supporter. she thinks she's clued up but she is totally oblivious to just how much damage the Torys have done to her families life +future, totally oblivious to the damage they have done to the NHS. doctors and care, our schools. all our services. public debt nearly tripled. Tory sleaze and corruption. economy stagnated resulting in low growth.  country torn apart by division.
https://x.com/BladeoftheS/status/1794777644640371053
I feel a bit sorry for her. She's clueless, but has no idea that she is clueless. And then to have it up there for all to see. She's probably not even a bad person. Just very uninformed.

And she is far from alone. There are millions of people like her in the UK.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:03:53 am
I feel a bit sorry for her. She's clueless, but has no idea that she is clueless. And then to have it up there for all to see. She's probably not even a bad person. Just very uninformed.

And she is far from alone. There are millions of people like her in the UK.

She is from Canvey Island. She most likely is a horrible person.
National service gimmick is wild, not allowing people who havent served to apply for public sector jobs 😁. Actually think the government is being run like an episode of the thick of it. Sunak has been watching Starship Troopers when he came up with this nonsense, just waiting for him to say Service guarantees you citizenship
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 07:02:39 am
National service gimmick is wild, not allowing people who havent served to apply for public sector jobs 😁. Actually think the government is being run like an episode of the thick of it. Sunak has been watching Starship Troopers when he came up with this nonsense, just waiting for him to say Service guarantees you citizenship
Dont think its run like an episode of thick of it I think the tories way of thinking is more like the British film industry of the 40s and 50s where the toffs were always in charge and bossed and bullied the working class around ,who were always portrayed as thick ,feckless,workshy or phycophantic kiss arses ,I.e ..very good sir,yes sir,no sir or cor blimey hes real gent and no mistake ,all said in cockney accents no matter where in Britain said film is set.
What Im getting at is many of these films were post war crap where the working class knew there place and woe betide them if they didnt.often set in military situations as in national service situations and the tories today would love us to go back to that era ,in there eyes a golden era ,they could just round young people up and force them into the army against their will .they cant accept the world is a very different place and to keep going back to ideas from over 70 years ago is so regressive as a country is just stupidity.
We might as well start driving cars from that era too ,they were British back then dontcha know !!

Posted last week after Sunak called the election that he was trolling his party because of no confidence letters going in.  Of course that was a bit tongue-in-cheek.  However, every day since then his actions support the trolling aspect.  Hes going all scorched earth re his party on his way out.  An outgoing PM taking a wrecking ball to his party. Hope he succeeds. 
