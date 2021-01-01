Cleverley's defence of conscription was interesting this morning. It would allow young people to meet other young people from different backgrounds.
Good point. Itll be just like the good old party time in the trenches days of WW1.
A mate of mine went to the Collegiate, a grammar school in Liverpool, which had an Officer Training Corps, the main attraction was you got to shoot Tommy Guns.At the same time I went to a Catholic grammar school which didnt have the Tommy Gun incentive, probably because the ruling class thought wed be shipping them over to Ireland for the IRA.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.41]