« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 59784 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2520 on: Today at 02:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:13:21 pm
Cleverley's defence of conscription was interesting this morning. It would allow young people to meet other young people from different backgrounds.


Good point.  Itll be just like the good old party time in the trenches days of WW1.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,462
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2521 on: Today at 02:08:13 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:04:02 pm
Good point.  Itll be just like the good old party time in the trenches days of WW1.

And they can have a footie match against the lads from Irkutsk, just be before the sirens go off.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,668
  • The first five yards........
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2522 on: Today at 02:13:15 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:02:27 pm
A mate of mine went to the Collegiate, a grammar school in Liverpool, which had an Officer Training  Corps, the main attraction was you got to shoot Tommy Guns.

At the same time I went to a Catholic grammar school which didnt have the Tommy Gun incentive, probably because the ruling class thought wed be shipping them over to Ireland for the IRA.

 ;D

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Up
« previous next »
 