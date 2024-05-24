« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 59586 times)

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2480 on: Today at 10:29:10 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on May 24, 2024, 08:31:29 am
Not sure what you think London has to do with the Tories, most of its MPs are Labour, I think the number of Labour MPs actually went up at the last election even though they went down nationally, just voted for a Labour Mayor for the 3rd time. Spurs and Arsenal supporters are generally a decent bunch, Chelsea supporters are absolutely wankers, but they are miles behind the North London clubs in terms of support in the city, they are probably miles behind us and the Mancs too in London, West Ham are a very mixed bunch from what I have seen, Brentford and Fulham generally ok.

I lived in London for 15 years so I know a bit about it. Central London is red but the white flight areas of Essex, Bexley, Dartford etc are full of working class tories. Living and working down South I learned just how much of a Labour bubble Liverpool is in. My point is that this is a right wing country and we should unite behind  a Labour leader who has a chance of getting us over the line.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2481 on: Today at 10:31:05 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:58:07 am
When Frottage criticises it, you knows its shit.

Quote
Does anyone really think that Sunak believes in National Service? This is more Tory lies.

He is following focus groups instead of being a leader.

A diminished armed forces could not carry it out & many that hes allowed into our country would refuse to do it in the first place.

Probably supports it, but knows Sunak is full of shit.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2482 on: Today at 10:31:36 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 11:46:41 pm
It's a completely batshit policy designed to get voters back from reform but has the potential to scare off more voters than they'd gain back. All in the while giving rich people a financial way out of potentially sending their kids to war! It fucking stinks.

Well private health care will make a fortune dishing out phoney exemption certificates a la Trump, Bush et.

As Steve Earle said on Copperhead RoadThey draft the white trash first, round here anyway.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2483 on: Today at 10:31:51 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:16:03 am
For myself, only in cases of child abuse/child murder. And even then, only the most exceptional of cases, where a whole panel of judges reviews everything very carefully.

The Tories would happily chuck it around like confetti. They'd probably privatise it too. Hand it over to Group 4.

No never - not in any circumstances.  There can still be miscarriages of justice in those cases.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2484 on: Today at 10:34:41 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 11:20:13 pm
https://x.com/whazell/status/1794429480628322800?t=J0zB3MF_u-_4D5b6t2Vstw&s=19

One of the the candidates from George Galloway's party has been removed for anti semtism, I do hope it wasn't one of the oens Bigcdump was going to vote for

So do I, because I really want to vote for my representative.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2485 on: Today at 10:36:08 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:07:45 am
He's appealing to the boomers who bang on about bringing back mandatory service despite never having to do it themselves.

Do they?

Im a boomer and worked with blokes whod done National Service. They were the laziest, bolshiest jobs worths Ive ever come across.

Do as little as possible and suck up to the boss.  Makes you wonder if that attitude didnt ensure the industrial decline in the 60s.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2486 on: Today at 10:37:09 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 10:34:41 am
So do I, because I really want to vote for my representative.

I really hope you get to vote for whichever racist is standing in your area
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2487 on: Today at 10:38:47 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 10:29:10 am
I lived in London for 15 years so I know a bit about it. Central London is red but the white flight areas of Essex, Bexley, Dartford etc are full of working class tories. Living and working down South I learned just how much of a Labour bubble Liverpool is in. My point is that this is a right wing country and we should unite behind  a Labour leader who has a chance of getting us over the line.

The pattern of recent elections/referendums is the big cities are becoming more Labour/left and the towns have gone more Tory/reform/right wing, but that's demographics coming into play as well. Older people (i.e. the Tory base) moving out/white flight, whereas younger people are leaving the towns for city universities/better job opportunities and less likely to return.

There's a big difference between Home Counties and London itself, although some of the outer London boroughs might be more mixed.

Cities like Liverpool, Manchester, most of London, Newcastle, Bristol are very Labour - places around it less so. Greater Manchester for example has several Tory MP's but it's places like Bolton, Bury and Leigh - where Brexit played a big part.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2488 on: Today at 10:46:15 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:16:03 am
For myself, only in cases of child abuse/child murder. And even then, only the most exceptional of cases, where a whole panel of judges reviews everything very carefully.

The Tories would happily chuck it around like confetti. They'd probably privatise it too. Hand it over to Group 4.
Ah yeah if a panel of elderly white men have reviewed it, crack on I say.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2489 on: Today at 10:46:22 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:36:08 am
Do they?

Im a boomer and worked with blokes whod done National Service. They were the laziest, bolshiest jobs worths Ive ever come across.

Do as little as possible and suck up to the boss.  Makes you wonder if that attitude didnt ensure the industrial decline in the 60s.

He definitely aiming the policy at boomers, they might not all like it, but thats definitely who hes aiming this at because its the only demographic that hasnt completely abandoned them yet.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2490 on: Today at 10:47:54 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 10:34:41 am
So do I, because I really want to vote for my representative.

Guess you'll be voting for Frottage then.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2491 on: Today at 10:51:17 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:46:15 am
Ah yeah if a panel of elderly white men have reviewed it, crack on I say.

Ill have you know nine of the Appeal Judges are elderly, white ladies.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2492 on: Today at 10:55:14 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:51:17 am
Ill have you know nine of the Appeal Judges are elderly, white ladies.
;D

To be fair, 25% is higher than I would have guessed.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2493 on: Today at 11:09:54 am »
My Dad would be 85 today. Got himself shipped out of National service after decking a sergeant who called him a short arse. Labour through and through and he was against capital punishment, and a very progressive man. Hated Churchill and could tell you exactly what he had done to Liverpool, the Irish and others to justify it. He used to drive all the locals to vote. I will be raising a toast to him and his ilk if we get a Labour govt on 4th July.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2494 on: Today at 11:16:50 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:46:22 am
He definitely aiming the policy at boomers, they might not all like it, but thats definitely who hes aiming this at because its the only demographic that hasnt completely abandoned them yet.

Oh absolutely 100%. What's fascinating though is that in his ramblings to his Tory mate Kuenssberg on the beeb this morning, James Cleverly turned out to not be that clever in saying that young people need to 'get out of their bubble' and engage in different types of work.

I'm pretty sure that young people would be able to engage in more types of work if they had a better education, but of course, silly me I forgot, it was the Tories that have spent the past 14 years destroying the education system and stretching underpaid teachers to breaking point. But hey, rather than giving them a zero hours contract for minimum wage and giving them no stable income platform to build on, let's get those young scallies in the Army, and then when we need to send some cannon fodder out front we'll have a whole bunch of young people ready to get blown up or acquire a nice helping of PTSD. I'm sure the NHS would be able to cope with the influx of people requiring mental health support on the back of that. Oh wait, sorry, that £350million a week didn't go into funding the NHS? I see... so what exactly has led the Tories to believe that a policy like this is needed?

14 years spent fucking up the country and leaving an entire generation to rot, unable to leave this shitty little island because a bunch of lunatics decided too many people were coming here, that's what. Not so clever after all James. I'll see you in the dole office queue in July  :wave
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2495 on: Today at 11:19:37 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:07:45 am
He's appealing to the boomers who bang on about bringing back mandatory service despite never having to do it themselves.

Are there many? Personally I've never come across this.

I think Sunak and the Tories are currently in the place that the Lib-Dems and the Greens routinely are. They have no chance of winning the general election and can therefore come up with all sorts of off-the-scale policies.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2496 on: Today at 11:26:40 am »
As someone born in the 1960s I obviously lived through the Second World War. We all did. Our war was Airfix, Japs and Commandos, Guns of Navarone and Dad's Army. Some say this wasn't quite as visceral as living through the Blitz and storming Montecassino but I'm not sure. Despite the early excitement of building a Heinkel 111 it left many of us with a distaste for battle, a fear of conscription and a strong feeling of 'Never Again'. 
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2497 on: Today at 11:26:53 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:19:37 am
Are there many? Personally I've never come across this.

I think Sunak and the Tories are currently in the place that the Lib-Dems and the Greens routinely are. They have no chance of winning the general election and can therefore come up with all sorts of off-the-scale policies.

Im sure Johnsons auld fella and boomers of his ilk will be all for it but, like you, I cant think of anyone of I know of my generation who would think this is just a desperate ploy.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2498 on: Today at 11:34:08 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:20:56 am
The death penalty is barbaric for anyone and any civilised society shouldn't have it. That's before you even go into the financial cost of it far outstripping keeping them behind bars for the rest of their lives, tying the legal system up in the various appeals that will happen to stop the death penalty being applied and compensation to the families of the inevitable innocent people that have been killed by the state.

I agree, it is barbaric, especially the way it's done in the US. Which is why, as I said, it should only be used in very specific circumstances, and only when very critical conditionsare met - certainly not as some ghoulish,  populist bit of politicking. And that is all I will say.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2499 on: Today at 11:45:27 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:34:08 am
I agree, it is barbaric, especially the way it's done in the US. Which is why, as I said, it should only be used in very specific circumstances, and only when very critical conditionsare met - certainly not as some ghoulish,  populist bit of politicking. And that is all I will say.

It's barbaric in any circumstances - and you are ignoring miscarriage of justice situations.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2500 on: Today at 11:47:10 am »
To add, the Death Penalty does absolutely nothing to deter murder - see the USA.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2501 on: Today at 11:52:01 am »
Can't stand Rachel Reeves, she's in the mail today talking tough again trying to win them over. I've never known her to do anything to appeal to the labour base.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2502 on: Today at 11:52:15 am »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 11:45:27 am
It's barbaric in any circumstances - and you are ignoring miscarriage of justice situations.

I'm not ignoring them. You have to be sure.

It's an emotive and subjective issue, and I know I'm very much in the minority. But the murder and abuse of children horrified me, especially at the hands of those supposed to protect them.

That is all I will say. I'm not interested in dragging the thread off topic with unlikely hypotheticals.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2503 on: Today at 11:55:59 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:52:15 am
I'm not ignoring them. You have to be sure.

It's an emotive and subjective issue, and I know I'm very much in the minority. But the murder and abuse of children horrified me, especially at the hands of those supposed to protect them.

That is all I will say. I'm not interested in dragging the thread off topic with unlikely hypotheticals.

You brought it up -  You can never be 100% sure.  If you brought it back for child murder/abuse it would be a slippery slope.  Before you know it they would sanction it for all murders.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2504 on: Today at 12:00:29 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 11:55:59 am
You brought it up -  You can never be 100% sure.  If you brought it back for child murder/abuse it would be a slippery slope.  Before you know it they would sanction it for all murders.

I've stated my opinion.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2505 on: Today at 12:00:29 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:52:01 am
Can't stand Rachel Reeves, she's in the mail today talking tough again trying to win them over. I've never known her to do anything to appeal to the labour base.

Agreed. She should be pushing a socialist agenda to make sure that 90% of the country vote for the Tories.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2506 on: Today at 12:05:09 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:00:29 pm
Agreed. She should be pushing a socialist agenda to make sure that 90% of the country vote for the Tories.
Have you read the article?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2507 on: Today at 12:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:00:29 pm
Agreed. She should be pushing a socialist agenda to make sure that 90% of the country vote for the Tories.

Said on the BBC today that the country won't be returning to austerity and Labour will look to make an immediate cash injection into frontline services as a stop gap while they look to grow the economy.

Seems a fairly decent common sense approach to me, should appeal to most people.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2508 on: Today at 12:09:56 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 11:45:27 am
It's barbaric in any circumstances - and you are ignoring miscarriage of justice situations.
Agreed. I think most/all of us here would agree that the more cold the killing, the worse the crime and the perpetrator. But what is more cold than the state killing someone for a crime? No heat-of-the-moment-type argument there. It is cold, and it is calculated. And the idea that it would be legal for the state to do this should make us very uncomfortable indeed. And when the state does this, it is done in all of our names. Do we wish to live in country which puts people to death rather than gaol them?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2509 on: Today at 12:16:08 pm »
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2510 on: Today at 12:17:42 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:26:53 am
Im sure Johnsons auld fella and boomers of his ilk will be all for it but, like you, I cant think of anyone of I know of my generation who would think this is just a desperate ploy.
Mark Francois AKA Action Twat.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2511 on: Today at 12:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:37:09 am
I really hope you get to vote for whichever racist is standing in your area

Why would I, or anyone, do that? Are you ok?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2512 on: Today at 12:25:31 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 12:21:04 pm
Why would I, or anyone, do that? Are you ok?

I'm absolutely fine but you appear to be supporting a party that has a number of racists and antisemites in whilst being run by one of the vilest political personalities of recent times. Should probably be asking if you're ok?
