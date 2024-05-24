He definitely aiming the policy at boomers, they might not all like it, but thats definitely who hes aiming this at because its the only demographic that hasnt completely abandoned them yet.



Oh absolutely 100%. What's fascinating though is that in his ramblings to his Tory mate Kuenssberg on the beeb this morning, James Cleverly turned out to not be that clever in saying that young people need to 'get out of their bubble' and engage in different types of work.I'm pretty sure that young people would be able to engage in more types of work if they had a better education, but of course, silly me I forgot, it was the Tories that have spent the past 14 years destroying the education system and stretching underpaid teachers to breaking point. But hey, rather than giving them a zero hours contract for minimum wage and giving them no stable income platform to build on, let's get those young scallies in the Army, and then when we need to send some cannon fodder out front we'll have a whole bunch of young people ready to get blown up or acquire a nice helping of PTSD. I'm sure the NHS would be able to cope with the influx of people requiring mental health support on the back of that. Oh wait, sorry, that £350million a week didn't go into funding the NHS? I see... so what exactly has led the Tories to believe that a policy like this is needed?14 years spent fucking up the country and leaving an entire generation to rot, unable to leave this shitty little island because a bunch of lunatics decided too many people were coming here, that's what. Not so clever after all James. I'll see you in the dole office queue in July