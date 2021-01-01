« previous next »
UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

Online Father Ted

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2440 on: Yesterday at 11:27:32 pm
I think Sunak's just going through the list of 'what desperate schemes might make our base actually bother to turn out and vote, therefore avoiding complete wipeout.'
Offline Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2441 on: Yesterday at 11:28:47 pm
I'm not completely opposed to the concept, especially given the situation with Russia. What pisses me off is what I said earlier - the Tories have decimated the military and now Sunak wants to plug the gap with conscripts with basic training, as it'll appeal to the blue rinse brigade who think all teenagers are lazy fucks who need a bit if discipline.

This is the military equivalent of packing schools with teaching assistants rather than actual teachers. He's making it up as he goes along, pulling random ideas out of his skinny arse.
Popcorn's Art

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2442 on: Yesterday at 11:46:41 pm
It's a completely batshit policy designed to get voters back from reform but has the potential to scare off more voters than they'd gain back. All in the while giving rich people a financial way out of potentially sending their kids to war! It fucking stinks.
Online oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2443 on: Yesterday at 11:50:41 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 11:27:32 pm
I think Sunak's just going through the list of 'what desperate schemes might make our base actually bother to turn out and vote, therefore avoiding complete wipeout.'
I think he's just trying to come up with policys that will make the Torys look stronger on defence, just try and make defence a issue in the election.  doesn't matter whether voters support it, it's about the shit he can throw at Labour over it, country's in safer hands with the Torys on defence,  he will then slip in the last leadership Starmer supported, we know what comes next.

I doubt if the older generation supports national service, very few alive who did it.
They certainly don't want their G/kids being forced to do it but they will want to hear about Labours plans on defence. just another area the Torys have run down with the Torys trying to ridicule them for having no quick fix.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2444 on: Yesterday at 11:54:41 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:50:41 pm
I think he's just trying to come up with policys that will make the Torys look stronger on defence, just try and make defence a issue in the election.  doesn't matter whether voters support it, it's about the shit he can throw at Labour over it, country's in safer hands with the Torys on defence,  he will then slip in the last leadership Starmer supported, we know what comes next.

I doubt if the older generation supports national service, very few alive who did it.
They certainly don't want their G/kids being forced to do it but they will want to hear about Labours plans on defence. just another area the Torys have run down with the Torys trying to ridicule them for having no quick fix.

Doesn't really help him that Corbyn is out there actively campaigning against Starmer's Labour party.  He's taken away one of Sunak's favourite attack lines and done Starmer a massive favour whether he realises it or not.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2445 on: Today at 12:29:22 am
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 11:54:41 pm
Doesn't really help him that Corbyn is out there actively campaigning against Starmer's Labour party.  He's taken away one of Sunak's favourite attack lines and done Starmer a massive favour whether he realises it or not.
Oh yeah, I think Sunaks that out of touch he has to be coached on tactics. the people coaching him have been out of touch for the last few yrs as well so it's bum advice.  it's like every things taken from the Tory MP book for dummies. we've moved on from those days, a lot of those tactics aren't anywhere as powerful today but it's all they know, even Johnson tried it yesterday, Starmers the most dangerous left wing leader since the 70s.
It's like they are telling voters a scary ghost story, woooooo, Labour will destroy everything, taxes through the roof.  it's the end of the world if Labour win,  woooo. Labour will leave us defenceless.
It actually works in the US but I would like to think the UK Public wont fall for it.
