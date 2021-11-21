I think most members do not hold the executive council of the Union or its democratic process for electing its leaders in high regard. The list of candidates is usually very un-impressive hence the low turn out I think. A couple of articles that you may find interesting reading, particularly the last few sections of 'General Secretaryship of Unite', here:-



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Len_McCluskey



https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2015/aug/20/unite-boss-reiterates-support-for-corbyn-after-union-officials-back-burnham



Can get a bit nasty as well but I would still vote to get rid of any leader like McCluskey and Graham.McCluskey did the same in a interview over Labour party members wanting to remain in the SM. claiming Labour party memembers support something they didn't support, I think it was with Robert Peston, Peston wouldn't have it, Labour party members support the SM they want to fight to stay in the SM. it got to No they don't every time Peston said they do, problem with that was it put Corbyn in a awkward position as he was unable to stand up to the Torys on it so McCluskey decided to not admit and lie, Peston rightly refused to accept it, they were never given a vote on it for 2 yrs, all done and dusted then. McCluskey played politics.