UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

So Howard Philips

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2400 on: Today at 07:13:10 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:01:58 pm
Although I am a member of different union, Unite Union reps are definitely the most active ones at our place when it comes to things like unfair pay claims etc

The old T&GWU reps were the same in my previous employment. I was in UNISON and they were a bunch of wet lettuces.
oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2401 on: Today at 07:18:09 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 06:41:43 pm
It isn't actually Unite the Union that is the problem, it's the gobshite General Secretaries who are usually power mad, politically motivated and communists to boot. I've been in Unite for many years and the local Union reps are brilliant, hard working, well informed and always on hand to offer a member help and advice, they've secured good pay deals and improvements in working conditions and safety. I remember when that gobshite McCluskey took over and I'd read that he used the Union election rules to his advantage to ensure he got the job. We were all baffled how he got it because he was universally hated by everyone in our Union sector.

Anyway during the Labour leadership contest a few years ago, he stated that Unite backed Corbyn for the leadership as if it was unanimous - it certainly was not as our sector was clear that our preferred choice was Burnham. People were furious about it and were thinking about leaving the Union but I think most recognised the good local that was going on. The other thing I seem to remember happening around that time was the ability to opt out of the political contribution to the Labour party and most people did just that given the gobshites at the head of the Union and the Labour party at the time.
Just posted something similar myself Yosser, ive never had a bad word for our local reps.  I think a lot came from experience , the reps shared those experience with other reps, how they handled it etc so they were ready for anything most of the time.
Why the low turn outs to vote for the Unite leader, that looks the problem to me, it's the reason McCluskey got in, I was shocked he got in last time but hardly anyone voted.

hide5seek

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2402 on: Today at 07:44:30 pm
Yosser0_0

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2403 on: Today at 08:40:47 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:18:09 pm
Just posted something similar myself Yosser, ive never had a bad word for our local reps.  I think a lot came from experience , the reps shared those experience with other reps, how they handled it etc so they were ready for anything most of the time.
Why the low turn outs to vote for the Unite leader, that looks the problem to me, it's the reason McCluskey got in, I was shocked he got in last time but hardly anyone voted.

I think most members do not hold the executive council of the Union or its democratic process for electing its leaders in high regard. The list of candidates is usually very un-impressive hence the low turn out I think. A couple of articles that you may find interesting reading, particularly the last few sections of 'General Secretaryship of Unite', here:-

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Len_McCluskey

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2015/aug/20/unite-boss-reiterates-support-for-corbyn-after-union-officials-back-burnham
Last Edit: Today at 08:44:07 pm by Yosser0_0
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2404 on: Today at 08:51:36 pm
I remember being in the PCS around 2002 when Mark Serwotka won election. The right wing "moderates" then tried to claim voting irregularities and attempted to yank the General Secretary position out from under him. It needed to be resolved in the High Court.

So yeah, I totally believe the people on the ground are generally good - it's the people at the top looking for power and political influence, so they go hunting for confrontations.

There's a time and a place, and I don't think this is it. We're just starting out on a six week election campaign. At least give Labour a chance to get some momentum going ffs.
Gili Gulu

  Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2405 on: Today at 08:57:55 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:22:09 pm
McCluskey was a scumbag, but I think Graham is different.

My Dad, who was a socialist and voted Labour all his life, worked as a clerk for the Mersey Docks and Habour Board, and knew McCluskey when he was a union official on the docks. He said McCluskey was the most selfish, self-absorbed bastard he'd ever met and hated him with a passion. He was certain McCluskey was a Tory. Constantly causing unnecessary drama in order to make himself the centre of attention, without giving a second thought to anyone else.
Last Edit: Today at 09:01:19 pm by Gili Gulu
west_london_red

  Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2406 on: Today at 09:13:36 pm
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 07:44:30 pm
https://x.com/SMugglestone_FD/status/1794392833312604314

Been saying this for ages, but somehow it never gets the coverage it deserves. Occasionally they say its close to 100% of GDP, but not how its got there and how it grew from 2010 to before the pandemic.
Yosser0_0

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2407 on: Today at 09:16:10 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 08:57:55 pm
My Dad, who was a socialist and voted Labour all his life, worked as a clerk for the Mersey Docks and Habour Board, and knew McCluskey when he was a union official on the docks. He said McCluskey was the most selfish, self-absorbed bastard he'd ever met and hated him with a passion. He was certain McCluskey was a Tory. Constantly causing unnecessary drama in order to make himself the centre of attention, without giving a second thought to anyone else.

Nah, fancied himself as the next Joseph Starling I think.
Snail

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2408 on: Today at 09:20:13 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:13:10 pm
The old T&GWU reps were the same in my previous employment. I was in UNISON and they were a bunch of wet lettuces.

I'm Unite and they're decent, fella's GMB and they're beyond hopeless.
oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2409 on: Today at 09:30:41 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 08:40:47 pm
I think most members do not hold the executive council of the Union or its democratic process for electing its leaders in high regard. The list of candidates is usually very un-impressive hence the low turn out I think. A couple of articles that you may find interesting reading, particularly the last few sections of 'General Secretaryship of Unite', here:-

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Len_McCluskey

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2015/aug/20/unite-boss-reiterates-support-for-corbyn-after-union-officials-back-burnham
Can get a bit nasty as well but I would still vote to get rid of any leader like McCluskey and Graham.
 McCluskey did the same in a interview over Labour party members wanting to remain in the SM. claiming Labour party memembers support something they didn't support, I think it was with Robert Peston, Peston wouldn't have it, Labour party members support the SM they want to fight to stay in the SM. it got to No they don't every time Peston said they do, problem with that was it put Corbyn in a awkward position as he was unable to stand up to the Torys on it so McCluskey decided to not admit and lie,  Peston rightly refused to accept it, they were never given a vote on it for 2 yrs, all done and dusted then. McCluskey played politics.
gazzalfc

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2410 on: Today at 09:57:30 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:13:10 pm
The old T&GWU reps were the same in my previous employment. I was in UNISON and they were a bunch of wet lettuces.

I'm Unite. Collectively bargained site. Some very strong union reps. Above inflation pay rise this year.

Think any union is only as strong as it's members, reps and how your company treats unions
red_Mark1980

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2411 on: Today at 10:10:25 pm
Sunak has officially lost it.

Barking mad
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2412 on: Today at 10:16:35 pm
I know the chances are effectively zero, but I would laugh my hair out if it turned out Sunak was deliberately tanking the Tories' electoral chances out of spite. The sheer level of incompetence that's been on show so far - the phrase "it couldn't be any worse if they tried" comes to mind. ;D
Lusty

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2413 on: Today at 10:16:48 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:10:25 pm
Sunak has officially lost it.

Barking mad
Bringing back National Service the daft bastard ;D

If you had to design a policy to appeal to the handful of people that were going to vote for them anyway, and alienate all the people they need to convince, this would be it!
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2414 on: Today at 10:20:17 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:16:48 pm
Bringing back National Service the daft bastard ;D

If you had to design a policy to appeal to the handful of people that were going to vote for them anyway, and alienate all the people they need to convince, this would be it!

How many professional soldiers and other military personnel have the Tories laid off over the past 14 years? We have less than 200 tanks in barely working order!

Maybe he wants to create a Dad's Army out of everyone who's on benefits whilst he's at it?
TSC

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2415 on: Today at 10:20:46 pm
TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2416 on: Today at 10:21:40 pm
Sounds like zero hours contracts will soon be a thing if the past

TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2417 on: Today at 10:24:41 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:20:46 pm
Spot the difference on respective headlines on the sky news v the beeb news site

https://news.sky.com/story/sunak-says-he-will-bring-back-national-service-if-tories-win-general-election-13143184

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-69061699

National service FFS  its incredible. Almost no one alive has done it and yet they still hark back to it.
koptommy93

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2418 on: Today at 10:26:48 pm
Look at the policies announced in the last three days and tell me labour and the tories are the same. Votes at 16 is long overdue in particular. I hope they will get rid of Voter ID laws but not heard anything on that.
PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2419 on: Today at 10:33:57 pm
Im instinctively against it. But do we have a good comprising with other countries that still have it as to whether it has merits?
scalatore

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2420 on: Today at 10:38:39 pm
Absolutely mental. Obliterate these Tories and get their nonsense away from public policy for a generation.
Dr. Beaker

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2421 on: Today at 10:38:58 pm
Very popular with the blue rinse brigade I would imagine. :lmao
TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2422 on: Today at 10:39:59 pm
Hey kids, you know how you're all poor as fuck?

Yes

Well were going to make you work for a year without pay! 

PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2423 on: Today at 10:45:57 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:39:59 pm
Hey kids, you know how you're all poor as fuck?

Yes

Well were going to make you work for a year without pay! 



Is national service unpaid?
I'm kind of curious as I work with a polish lad and he doesn't seem to have a problem with it. I get where Poland is located that it makes a lot more sense.
TSC

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2424 on: Today at 10:49:50 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:33:57 pm
Im instinctively against it. But do we have a good comprising with other countries that still have it as to whether it has merits?

Sunak must be trolling the Tories before he leaves.  Tomorrow hell announce theyll bring back capital punishment via hanging or something.

Edit: hes definitely trolling them.  Says it will be funded by cracking down on tax avoidance 😁
Last Edit: Today at 10:54:25 pm by TSC
killer-heels

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2425 on: Today at 10:53:50 pm
What if we dont give a shit about our local communities nor do we want to join the right wing racist army? Clearly the Tories havent considered everyone.
Lusty

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2426 on: Today at 10:55:23 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:53:50 pm
What if we dont give a shit about our local communities nor do we want to join the right wing racist army? Clearly the Tories havent considered everyone.
I love that the choice is between joining the army full time or doing 25 days community service.

Option 1 is not going to get a lot of takers.
PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2427 on: Today at 10:57:00 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:55:23 pm
I love that the choice is between joining the army full time or doing 25 days community service.

Option 1 is not going to get a lot of takers.
Are you guys making this up? Is April 1? Have i had too much sun?
TSC

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2428 on: Today at 10:57:20 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:45:57 pm
Is national service unpaid?
I'm kind of curious as I work with a polish lad and he doesn't seem to have a problem with it. I get where Poland is located that it makes a lot more sense.

Yes whats being proposed is a voluntary scheme (with sanctions for those who dont volunteer). Your mega millionaire tax avoider needs you (before he fecks off to California)
Last Edit: Today at 10:58:55 pm by TSC
Lusty

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2429 on: Today at 11:00:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:57:00 pm
Are you guys making this up? Is April 1? Have i had too much sun?
I promise I didn't make that up.

Quote
Under the plans, young people could choose a full-time, 12-month placement in the armed forces or UK cyber defence, learning about logistics, cyber security, procurement or civil response operations.

Their other option would be to volunteer one weekend per month - or 25 days per year - in their community with organisations such as fire, police and the NHS.
