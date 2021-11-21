« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 57790 times)

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2400 on: Today at 07:13:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:01:58 pm
Although I am a member of different union, Unite Union reps are definitely the most active ones at our place when it comes to things like unfair pay claims etc

The old T&GWU reps were the same in my previous employment. I was in UNISON and they were a bunch of wet lettuces.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2401 on: Today at 07:18:09 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 06:41:43 pm
It isn't actually Unite the Union that is the problem, it's the gobshite General Secretaries who are usually power mad, politically motivated and communists to boot. I've been in Unite for many years and the local Union reps are brilliant, hard working, well informed and always on hand to offer a member help and advice, they've secured good pay deals and improvements in working conditions and safety. I remember when that gobshite McCluskey took over and I'd read that he used the Union election rules to his advantage to ensure he got the job. We were all baffled how he got it because he was universally hated by everyone in our Union sector.

Anyway during the Labour leadership contest a few years ago, he stated that Unite backed Corbyn for the leadership as if it was unanimous - it certainly was not as our sector was clear that our preferred choice was Burnham. People were furious about it and were thinking about leaving the Union but I think most recognised the good local that was going on. The other thing I seem to remember happening around that time was the ability to opt out of the political contribution to the Labour party and most people did just that given the gobshites at the head of the Union and the Labour party at the time.
Just posted something similar myself Yosser, ive never had a bad word for our local reps.  I think a lot came from experience , the reps shared those experience with other reps, how they handled it etc so they were ready for anything most of the time.
Why the low turn outs to vote for the Unite leader, that looks the problem to me, it's the reason McCluskey got in, I was shocked he got in last time but hardly anyone voted.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2402 on: Today at 07:44:30 pm »
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2403 on: Today at 08:40:47 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:18:09 pm
Just posted something similar myself Yosser, ive never had a bad word for our local reps.  I think a lot came from experience , the reps shared those experience with other reps, how they handled it etc so they were ready for anything most of the time.
Why the low turn outs to vote for the Unite leader, that looks the problem to me, it's the reason McCluskey got in, I was shocked he got in last time but hardly anyone voted.

I think most members do not hold the executive council of the Union or its democratic process for electing its leaders in high regard. The list of candidates is usually very un-impressive hence the low turn out I think. A couple of articles that you may find interesting reading, particularly the last few sections of 'General Secretaryship of Unite', here:-

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Len_McCluskey

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2015/aug/20/unite-boss-reiterates-support-for-corbyn-after-union-officials-back-burnham
« Last Edit: Today at 08:44:07 pm by Yosser0_0 »
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2404 on: Today at 08:51:36 pm »
I remember being in the PCS around 2002 when Mark Serwotka won election. The right wing "moderates" then tried to claim voting irregularities and attempted to yank the General Secretary position out from under him. It needed to be resolved in the High Court.

So yeah, I totally believe the people on the ground are generally good - it's the people at the top looking for power and political influence, so they go hunting for confrontations.

There's a time and a place, and I don't think this is it. We're just starting out on a six week election campaign. At least give Labour a chance to get some momentum going ffs.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2405 on: Today at 08:57:55 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:22:09 pm
McCluskey was a scumbag, but I think Graham is different.

My Dad, who was a socialist and voted Labour all his life, worked as a clerk for the Mersey Docks and Habour Board, and knew McCluskey when he was a union official on the docks. He said McCluskey was the most selfish, self-absorbed bastard he'd ever met and hated him with a passion. He was certain McCluskey was a Tory. Constantly causing unnecessary drama in order to make himself the centre of attention, without giving a second thought to anyone else.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:01:19 pm by Gili Gulu »
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2406 on: Today at 09:13:36 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 07:44:30 pm
https://x.com/SMugglestone_FD/status/1794392833312604314

Been saying this for ages, but somehow it never gets the coverage it deserves. Occasionally they say its close to 100% of GDP, but not how its got there and how it grew from 2010 to before the pandemic.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2407 on: Today at 09:16:10 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 08:57:55 pm
My Dad, who was a socialist and voted Labour all his life, worked as a clerk for the Mersey Docks and Habour Board, and knew McCluskey when he was a union official on the docks. He said McCluskey was the most selfish, self-absorbed bastard he'd ever met and hated him with a passion. He was certain McCluskey was a Tory. Constantly causing unnecessary drama in order to make himself the centre of attention, without giving a second thought to anyone else.

Nah, fancied himself as the next Joseph Starling I think.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2408 on: Today at 09:20:13 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:13:10 pm
The old T&GWU reps were the same in my previous employment. I was in UNISON and they were a bunch of wet lettuces.

I'm Unite and they're decent, fella's GMB and they're beyond hopeless.
