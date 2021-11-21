I remember being in the PCS around 2002 when Mark Serwotka won election. The right wing "moderates" then tried to claim voting irregularities and attempted to yank the General Secretary position out from under him. It needed to be resolved in the High Court.



So yeah, I totally believe the people on the ground are generally good - it's the people at the top looking for power and political influence, so they go hunting for confrontations.



There's a time and a place, and I don't think this is it. We're just starting out on a six week election campaign. At least give Labour a chance to get some momentum going ffs.