It isn't actually Unite the Union that is the problem, it's the gobshite General Secretaries who are usually power mad, politically motivated and communists to boot. I've been in Unite for many years and the local Union reps are brilliant, hard working, well informed and always on hand to offer a member help and advice, they've secured good pay deals and improvements in working conditions and safety. I remember when that gobshite McCluskey took over and I'd read that he used the Union election rules to his advantage to ensure he got the job. We were all baffled how he got it because he was universally hated by everyone in our Union sector.



Anyway during the Labour leadership contest a few years ago, he stated that Unite backed Corbyn for the leadership as if it was unanimous - it certainly was not as our sector was clear that our preferred choice was Burnham. People were furious about it and were thinking about leaving the Union but I think most recognised the good local that was going on. The other thing I seem to remember happening around that time was the ability to opt out of the political contribution to the Labour party and most people did just that given the gobshites at the head of the Union and the Labour party at the time.



Just posted something similar myself Yosser, ive never had a bad word for our local reps. I think a lot came from experience , the reps shared those experience with other reps, how they handled it etc so they were ready for anything most of the time.Why the low turn outs to vote for the Unite leader, that looks the problem to me, it's the reason McCluskey got in, I was shocked he got in last time but hardly anyone voted.