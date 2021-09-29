"A plan to make work pay" - a title that sounds very Tory, to me. Is that deliberate to appeal to the Tory voters??
The Torys idea of making work pay is forcing people off benefits.
Labours idea of making work pay is what it says. earn enough to live on. that's were the country has really fallen back.
Labour will have to be careful on workers rights. make no mistake the Torys and the media will say Labour are going to increase unemployment, these things cost Labour big in the past, afaik, they have consulted all sides. Business and Unions who both think Labour are handling the problem well.
What a shock. Graham moaning about Labour.