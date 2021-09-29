« previous next »
Are Labour allowed to do adverts that look like tory ones. Ie their colours and logos and proclaim the tories are a safe pair of hands. And finish with a picture of Liz Truss.
My assumption is some equally odious shit will have been biding their time.  But then it might be that nobody of that ilk would wait around that long. And that a decent number of people working are actually wanting to do good for their constituencies.  I still believe there are many wearing blue that ultimately want the best for the public at large but with skewed views on priorities.  Just that the Tory party has allowed the worst to bubble to the top.

Apparently its 150 seats [& more to come] were the Tories haven't selected a candidate, think Sunak called the election [even though it's election year] because he was facing a VoNC motion which is why the Tories have been caught on the hop.
Fuckin hell, this is comedy gold



 ;D

They have form.

Patrick Flynn Focal Data

'Average of most recent polls from each firm by adjustment for don't knows:

🔴 No adjustment: 24-point Labour lead
LAB 46 / CON 22

🟡 Squeeze question: 19-point Labour lead
LAB 43 / CON 24

🟢 Reassigns don't knows: 17-point Labour lead
LAB 43 / CON 26
I think senior people in the Conservative Party will be trying to get Boris back out on the campaign trail as much as possible, as Rishi is a literal damp squib.

Possibly have him do a tour of the Red Wall constituencies in the North, alongside some not so subtle messaging around immigrants. I didn't think an Asian PM was going to go down well with the Conservative voter base.
I don't think Boris is interested in doing Sunak any favours. He probably has a mind to go for a by election seat in a couple of years and regain the leadership from a party on its arse and desperate.
And then  Johnson's got an oven ready title for the next volume of his autobiography - Boris, the wilderness years.
He could have a bus with a nice big message on the side.
I think so. So long as they have a note at the bottom making clear that it is a Labour Party advert.
Are political ads still banned from TV in the UK? Love that if it's still the case.
Money will suddenly materialize that enable Reform to place billboards all across the North, featuring something like a queue of immigrants waiting up to get into the UK, that then leads straight to a Benefits Office
They have designated, limited amounts of time for 'party political broadcasts'. And they are highly regulated (or they were, when I last lived in the UK).
That would open up an opportunity for Labour to bring party gate back onto the front pages.
TV was saying Johnson news paper article claims Starmers the most dangerous left wing Labour leader since the 70s.
Bit of a co-incidence that, only talking about this yesterday, many people don't know the difference between left and right wing. Johnsons taking advantage of that ignorance to scare them.
Labour will reduce the voting age to 16.

Sauce?
That's a really progressive move.  I like it.

The other parties, apart from the Tories, have been calling for it, for a while, so it's nice that Labour have finally pledged to do it.
I agree. It can also be presented as part of a wider narrative. Labour is widening the franchise and encouraging people to vote; the Tories are narrowing it and throwing up artificial barriers to reduce the turn out. One party trusts the people, the other one doesn't.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:17:28 pm
Labour will reduce the voting age to 16.

Good stuff.
I hope Labour are looking to scrap photo ID laws then, because 16 year olds are unlikely to have that.

It's a solid move though. The Tories rely on the grey vote; the electorate needs skewering back in favour of the younger generations who have most to gain/lose from policies such as Brexit.
I dont actually like the idea but we need to fight fire with fire, the Tories seem insistent on trying to suppress the vote of younger people so they would more than deserve this back.

They dont need to scrap voter ID (if they do I suspect the Tories will go full Trump and claim elections are being stolen), just widen the forms of ID significantly, NUS cards, Young Persons Travel card etc
Its a nice move and gets the younger people involved with politics.
Moreso, it makes politicians have to really work for young people. 16-18 group will probably be more engaged than the 18-24s.
The Torys idea of making work pay is forcing people off benefits.
Labours idea of making work pay is what it says. earn enough to live on. that's were the country has really fallen back.
Labour will have to be careful on workers rights. make no mistake the Torys and the media will say Labour are going to increase unemployment, these things cost Labour big in the past, afaik, they have consulted all sides. Business and Unions who both think Labour are handling the problem well.
What a shock. Graham moaning about Labour.


I reckon the language has been deliberately chosen to appeal to both sides of the political aisle, albeit for the different reasons you outline above.

If the unions had any sense they'd keep their gobs shut. They seem to be a bit knee jerk over it though.
Agreed. I am unconvinced that we should reduce the voting age to 16. But I am pragmatic enough to think we need to, as you say, fight fire with fire. The Tories have brought this on themselves.
We should reduce the voting age and ensure only over 65s need to show id.
And complete a 3 strikes and you're out captcha.
Yeah. it's politics, the wording is a defence against the usual attack lines to scare people into not voting Labour.
Is it all the Unions having a go at Labour. am not arsed fact checking anything Graham and Unite say, always have a agenda. Unite lost my respect during Brexit.
The detail of the policy and how it actually works is far far more important than it's title sounding "Tory"
    Here in Stafford, where Sir Keir Starmer has been campaigning throughout the day, I asked him earlier about his plan for workers' rights.

    That is because there has been a row going on about Labours policies on things like zero-hours contracts, parental leave and sick pay. Many unions have accused Labour of watering down their proposals.

    And then earlier this morning, Labour re-branded their plans from a "New Deal for Working People" to "Labours Plan to Make Work Pay".

    For the general secretary of Unite, one of the largest trade unions in the UK, she put her reaction bluntly: The again revised New Deal for Working People has more holes in it than Swiss cheese.

    When I put this to Sir Keir Starmer, he denied Labour had watered down their plans.

    We have come to an agreement with the trade unions on the new deal for working people, he tells me.

    Theres been no watering down. This is the most significant set of protections for a generation.

    Its also something which I think employers and good businesses would say, looking at the detail of it, this is what were doing in good businesses," he says.

    Starmer adds that he believes, at its core, we need is to make sure everybody is protected".

    "That is about the basic dignity of people at work which really matters."

"A plan to make work pay" - a title that sounds very Tory, to me.  Is that deliberate to appeal to the Tory voters??
Not sure if any other unions are chiming in, but it's just typical even if it's just Unite. Not enough for them that Labour are heading for a healthy majority at the very least, and the end of the most destructive political and economic period in the country's recent history might finally be in sight. Nosiree - gotta start yapping at Starmer before he's even got his feet under the fucking desk.
It's a bit of a contradiction as well actually, the left talk about having shop floor representation on the board which ive always agreed with for a reason. do they fully appreciate the reasons why though. for another time, Labour are getting both sides talking, they are listening to their concerns and they will respect some of those concerns if good reasoning is given.
Labour talk to both sides yet they idea they are actually listening and considering the concerns of business is frowned on.
.
It's a bit of a contradiction as well actually, the left talk about having shop floor representation on the board which ive always agreed with for a reason. do they fully appreciate the reasons why though. for another time, Labour are getting both sides talking, they are listening to their concerns and they will respect some of those concerns if good reasoning is given.
Labour talk to both sides yet they idea they are actually listening and considering the concerns of business is frowned on. the Torys don't do this, they never listened to any of the concerns of big business, they just fobbed them off.
I'll tell you what is a contradiction, calling yourself UNITE.
The apathy of the members do my head in, don't seem to notice or care who they have as leader. I was a union member all my working life, never once considered tearing up my membership. I might have when McCluskey was leader, toxic. prepared to sell out decent people for the left wing cause which had nothing to do with his members best interests. on the contrary, they went against his members best interests.
 ;D at the posters criticising the unions.  Thatcher really did a good job, didn't she.

Of course, they are not perfect (who is), but an overall reduction in a unionised workforce, as well as secure jobs, is one of the reasons why we've seen inequaility grow, exponentially, during the past 45 years.
McCluskey was a scumbag, but I think Graham is different.
