I hope Labour are looking to scrap photo ID laws then, because 16 year olds are unlikely to have that.



It's a solid move though. The Tories rely on the grey vote; the electorate needs skewering back in favour of the younger generations who have most to gain/lose from policies such as Brexit.



I don’t actually like the idea but we need to fight fire with fire, the Tories seem insistent on trying to suppress the vote of younger people so they would more than deserve this back.They don’t need to scrap voter ID (if they do I suspect the Tories will go full Trump and claim elections are being stolen), just widen the forms of ID significantly, NUS cards, Young Persons Travel card etc