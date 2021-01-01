For all these seats where MPs aren't standing again, do they have to elect a candidate. That will take time.

My assumption is some equally odious shit will have been biding their time. But then it might be that nobody of that ilk would wait around that long. And that a decent number of people working are actually wanting to do good for their constituencies. I still believe there are many wearing blue that ultimately want the best for the public at large but with skewed views on priorities. Just that the Tory party has allowed the worst to bubble to the top.



Apparently its 150 seats [& more to come] were the Tories haven't selected a candidate, think Sunak called the election [even though it's election year] because he was facing a VoNC motion which is why the Tories have been caught on the hop.