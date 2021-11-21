It should be easy to stop this one.

Labour do have a plan.

Our plan is for this country to have more teachers

Our plan is to run the economy responsibly



Etc through the 6 pledges



We will see, I think we had a taste of what's to come last night, nobody was thinking about Sunaks Labour have no plans is ludicrous, the just saw the Tory MP putting a Labour MP on the backfoot making her look like she has no answers to his questions. what's your plan, come on tell us your plan, any sensible reaction to Labours plan went out the window after that.It's not just about Sunaks attack on Labour for having no plan being absurd. ive mocked that for the last 4yrs as well. last night QT showed the tactic can also be used for the Torys to evade a grilling over their responsibility for creating this mess and attack Labour for having no solutions, the debate turns into who has the best solution when we should be acknowladging who created this mess and boot them out, do that and then the solutions are taken into context. everything F... national debt tripled, there is no quick fix.Theres 6 weeks to go, unless something is done about it then I think this will become more obvious as the election nears.