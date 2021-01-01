The institutional arrogance of the average Tory politician towards the average voter is still alive and well I see. It's shit like this why the Tories need to be utterly destroyed at the next election.



He's gullible, probably been listening to Sunaks Labour has no plan and thinks it's ok to mock Labour for not coming up with quick solutions without considering how irresponsible the government have been. he's prepared to put them in power again as none of this has passed his mind. IMO. the first step in finding the solution is recognising how we got in this mess in the first place and doing something about it, put in a responsible government in power who will never allow anything like this to happen again. thats one part of the debate and it should always bee remembered when Sunak trys to mock Labour MPs for having no plan. the actual solutions become more understandable then. it will take time to fix everything. Debt through the roof.Labour should spend public money on fixing the things the government are responsible for, they can't throw £billions of public money fixing problems private water companies created.