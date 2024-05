So I mentioned last night about whether the Tories would be able to defend the seat in Leigh which they won for the first time ever after it always being a Labour stronghold. Well it seems like the MP was completely surprised by the announcement and will not be re-standing:-At the time of writing it does not seem that the Tories even have a candidate:-Incredible, the whole thing just comes across as a shambles with Sunak behaving like a fighter pilot getting ready to bang out after putting his jet into a tailspin!