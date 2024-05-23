Certainly economically left-wing I guess (and very different from the libertarian far right).
But many extremist parties in Europe are moving in that direction, in terms of adopting populist interventionist economic policies.
All taking inspiration from the original 1933 version of course.
Are you saying that anyone who supports nationalisation, is a Nazi??
Privatisation, capitalism and neoliberalism, have a proven track record of benefitting the masses, the poor and needy, as well as contributing to a healthy environment, haven't they......?
Collective failure of the centre/status quo, is why we find ourselves in such a mess and why people are looking to populists (some of which are very extreme), for answers.
Governments have ignored the big issues of today, for decades. Now, they are coming back to haunt us all.