Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2280 on: Today at 03:22:14 pm
Why are they even in Belfast? The main parties don't put up candidates there!
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2281 on: Today at 03:22:31 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:56:15 pm
The Tories hate Sumak.

Today, theyve sent him to visit the Titanic quarter of Belfast

:lmao

@GeneralBoles
"speaking as someone who recently almost drowned whilst holding onto a piece of wood for dear life, may I say how delighted I am to be here at the home of the Titanic"



https://twitter.com/GeneralBoles/status/1793999476585292024
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2282 on: Today at 03:57:07 pm
Party members announced. I have found my local one to vote for on 4th July:

https://workerspartybritain.org/general-election-2024/
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2283 on: Today at 04:00:26 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 03:57:07 pm
Party members announced. I have found my local one to vote for on 4th July:

https://workerspartybritain.org/general-election-2024/

Hopefully Galloway gets booted out after only a few months. Would be up there with any Tory for a Portillo moment.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2284 on: Today at 04:16:53 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 03:57:07 pm
Party members announced. I have found my local one to vote for on 4th July:

https://workerspartybritain.org/general-election-2024/

Seem like a bunch of no-mark grifters, just the Left Wing version of Reform banging on about ULEZ and free speech in their manifesto, and of course topped off by the number 1 pledge to fall in line behind Putin by leaving NATO.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2285 on: Today at 04:23:13 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 03:57:07 pm
Party members announced. I have found my local one to vote for on 4th July:

https://workerspartybritain.org/general-election-2024/

I see they've got the notorious anti-semite Chris Williamson on their slate.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2286 on: Today at 04:31:49 pm
Is the raving loony party still putting up candidates? 
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2287 on: Today at 04:32:09 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 04:16:53 pm
Seem like a bunch of no-mark grifters, just the Left Wing even further far-right version of Reform banging on about ULEZ and free speech in their manifesto, and of course topped off by the number 1 pledge to fall in line behind Putin by leaving NATO.

Fixed.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2288 on: Today at 04:33:15 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:31:49 pm
Is the raving loony party still putting up candidates? 
Richard Tice's crowd? Sure they are.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2289 on: Today at 04:36:49 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:31:49 pm
Is the raving loony party still putting up candidates? 

Liz Truss says hi
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2290 on: Today at 04:37:49 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 04:32:09 pm
Fixed.

Well to be fair, I read through their pledges and found myself nodding along to a solid chunk. They espouse a Socialist utopia of state-funded transport, health, so on, and I'm sure I could sit down with the average member/prospective voter and agree on quite a lot of what a Government 'should' do for its populace. This is a 180° on Reform's economics, with their zero-touch regulation, Truss-on-Steroids outlook.

But of course it's easy to promise the moon when you've no realistic chance of having to fulfill any of it, and it's all just a cover for their Trojan Horse Russophilia, apparent antisemitism and a random grab-bag of culture war nonsense.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2291 on: Today at 04:46:44 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 04:37:49 pm
Well to be fair, I read through their pledges and found myself nodding along to a solid chunk. They espouse a Socialist utopia of state-funded transport, health, so on, and I'm sure I could sit down with the average member/prospective voter and agree on quite a lot of what a Government 'should' do for its populace. This is a 180° on Reform's economics, with their zero-touch regulation, Truss-on-Steroids outlook.

But of course it's easy to promise the moon when you've no realistic chance of having to fulfill any of it, and it's all just a cover for their Trojan Horse Russophilia, apparent antisemitism and a random grab-bag of culture war nonsense.

Certainly economically left-wing I guess (and very different from the libertarian far right).

But many extremist parties in Europe are moving in that direction, in terms of adopting populist interventionist economic policies.

All taking inspiration from the original 1933 version of course.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2292 on: Today at 05:01:59 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 04:46:44 pm
Certainly economically left-wing I guess (and very different from the libertarian far right).

But many extremist parties in Europe are moving in that direction, in terms of adopting populist interventionist economic policies.

All taking inspiration from the original 1933 version of course.

Are you saying that anyone who supports nationalisation, is a Nazi??

Privatisation, capitalism and neoliberalism, have a proven track record of benefitting the masses, the poor and needy, as well as contributing to a healthy environment, haven't they......?

Collective failure of the centre/status quo, is why we find ourselves in such a mess and why people are looking to populists (some of which are very extreme), for answers.

Governments have ignored the big issues of today, for decades.  Now, they are coming back to haunt us all. 
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2293 on: Today at 05:05:26 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:33:15 pm
Richard Tice's crowd? Sure they are.

Ah come on the having loony party were far less racist than that lot.

Quote from: Riquende on Today at 04:37:49 pm
Well to be fair, I read through their pledges and found myself nodding along to a solid chunk. They espouse a Socialist utopia of state-funded transport, health, so on, and I'm sure I could sit down with the average member/prospective voter and agree on quite a lot of what a Government 'should' do for its populace. This is a 180° on Reform's economics, with their zero-touch regulation, Truss-on-Steroids outlook.

But of course it's easy to promise the moon when you've no realistic chance of having to fulfill any of it, and it's all just a cover for their Trojan Horse Russophilia, apparent antisemitism and a random grab-bag of culture war nonsense.

I think it's fair to say that if you're standing Chris Williamson then there's nothing apparent about the antisemitism in the party...
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2294 on: Today at 05:05:37 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 03:57:07 pm
Party members announced. I have found my local one to vote for on 4th July:

https://workerspartybritain.org/general-election-2024/

Harry Boota the former UKIP candidate? :D
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2295 on: Today at 05:06:32 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:05:37 pm
Harry Boota the former UKIP candidate? :D

Hey they aren't just any racists they're George Galloways racists!
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2296 on: Today at 05:16:08 pm
Westminster Voting Intention:

LAB: 47% (+1)
CON: 22% (-1)
RFM: 12% (+1)
LDM: 8% (=)
GRN: 6% (-2)
SNP: 3% (+1)

Via
@wethinkpolling
, 23-24 May.
Changes w/ 16-17 May.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2297 on: Today at 05:23:09 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:01:59 pm
Are you saying that anyone who supports nationalisation, is a Nazi??


::)

The point is that people tend to associate the far right exclusively with an economically far right libertarian agenda. They can be like that, but more often than not, they couch their vision with apparently left wing, protectionist and interventionist economic policies. Probably because that's the only way to gain mass appeal.

It's the pro-Putinism, anti-semitism and homophobia of Galloway's mob that is purely far right of course.

Ironically of course, I think that much of the Reform vote would actually be closer to Galloway than Tice in terms of economic/domestic policy. But they're too blinded by Brexit, nationalism and culture war bollocks to notice. The advantage for Reform in having your core electorate being so fucking dumb.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2298 on: Today at 05:36:08 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 05:16:08 pm
Westminster Voting Intention:

LAB: 47% (+1)
CON: 22% (-1)
RFM: 12% (+1)
LDM: 8% (=)
GRN: 6% (-2)
SNP: 3% (+1)

Via
@wethinkpolling
, 23-24 May.
Changes w/ 16-17 May.

No sign of a bump for Sunak. His attempt to dub Starmer as scared for not agreeing to 6 debates is pathetic. Labour have offered 2 which is the same as Boris. May refused to have any head to head debates and so did Cameron in 2015. Presumably Sunak thinks his own Foreign Secretary is a chicken.

Starting to think Labour should go for the kill and reduce the Tories to a rump. The Tory lines of attack are piss weak and they are there for the taking, It will mean pivoting to a more positive case to generate enthusiasm but may be worth the risk. Safety first will get the win but they should go for a landslide.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2299 on: Today at 05:48:52 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 05:36:08 pm
No sign of a bump for Sunak. His attempt to dub Starmer as scared for not agreeing to 6 debates is pathetic. Labour have offered 2 which is the same as Boris. May refused to have any head to head debates and so did Cameron in 2015. Presumably Sunak thinks his own Foreign Secretary is a chicken.

Starting to think Labour should go for the kill and reduce the Tories to a rump. The Tory lines of attack are piss weak and they are there for the taking, It will mean pivoting to a more positive case to generate enthusiasm but may be worth the risk. Safety first will get the win but they should go for a landslide.

Sunak can't debate anyway, he's fucking useless when he's not reading from a script. Starmer will anihalate him with his forensic approach. He didn't become head of the CPS for nothing
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #2300 on: Today at 05:53:12 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:23:09 pm
::)

The point is that people tend to associate the far right exclusively with an economically far right libertarian agenda. They can be like that, but more often than not, they couch their vision with apparently left wing, protectionist and interventionist economic policies. Probably because that's the only way to gain mass appeal.

It's the pro-Putinism, anti-semitism and homophobia of Galloway's mob that is purely far right of course.

Ironically of course, I think that much of the Reform vote would actually be closer to Galloway than Tice in terms of economic/domestic policy. But they're too blinded by Brexit, nationalism and culture war bollocks to notice. The advantage for Reform in having your core electorate being so fucking dumb.
I think most on here can judge someone or some policy as left or right wing I very much doubt the majority of people can, the situation might have improved the last few yrs but I always remember the reaction to Nicola Sturgeon after the first election debate. must have been 2015. she was not well known in England at the time but I knew she would impress and backed her to win first debate, she knocked it out of the ball park, very impressive. talking about what needs to be done to improve all our services etc.  I was shocked to read that most googled search after that debate was, are the SNP left or right wing. it wasn't even hard to figure out. not a matter of opinion, they were left wing policys. that changed my views on this, I doubt if most people know what left and right wing means, they have to be told most of the time, had a argument with someone a few yrs back, Labour voter, something came up in the conversation to make me ask them, do you know what left and right wing means, they went quiet, I had my answer and left it at that.

