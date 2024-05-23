



The point is that people tend to associate the far right exclusively with an economically far right libertarian agenda. They can be like that, but more often than not, they couch their vision with apparently left wing, protectionist and interventionist economic policies. Probably because that's the only way to gain mass appeal.



It's the pro-Putinism, anti-semitism and homophobia of Galloway's mob that is purely far right of course.



Ironically of course, I think that much of the Reform vote would actually be closer to Galloway than Tice in terms of economic/domestic policy. But they're too blinded by Brexit, nationalism and culture war bollocks to notice. The advantage for Reform in having your core electorate being so fucking dumb.



I think most on here can judge someone or some policy as left or right wing I very much doubt the majority of people can, the situation might have improved the last few yrs but I always remember the reaction to Nicola Sturgeon after the first election debate. must have been 2015. she was not well known in England at the time but I knew she would impress and backed her to win first debate, she knocked it out of the ball park, very impressive. talking about what needs to be done to improve all our services etc. I was shocked to read that most googled search after that debate was, are the SNP left or right wing. it wasn't even hard to figure out. not a matter of opinion, they were left wing policys. that changed my views on this, I doubt if most people know what left and right wing means, they have to be told most of the time, had a argument with someone a few yrs back, Labour voter, something came up in the conversation to make me ask them, do you know what left and right wing means, they went quiet, I had my answer and left it at that.