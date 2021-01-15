More than tweak. For Example when Gordon Brown advocated a Keynesian response to the financial crisis, while the Tories always go for austerity - and the foodbanks and child poverty that result.
Labour did well in spite of the 2009, once in a century, economic crash.
It's all quite complex though I suppose and the context and the time they were governing. Most Tories want a quick and easy answer like blame our current economic state on welfare scroungers and immigrants rather than Brexit.
Keynesian economics argues a country should run budget surpluses at times of economic growth and advocates spending on capital projects when an economy enters recession, Labour ran a budget deficit from 2002 to 2008 in the 'good times' before the recession, so it wasn't a carbon copy of Keynesian economics.
To say Labour is soley at fault for the 2008 crash would be nonsense. However, they are not blameless as they did encourage a lack of regulation which contributed to the crash. The FCA or at the time FSA were absolutely pointless. A good example of this is RBS' takeover of ABN Amro which should never have happened. Moreover, the capital requirements Banks held at the time from the BoE and the regulators were far too small, thus chaos when it all went tits up as banks didn't have any liquidity.