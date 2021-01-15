Not really, when Labour drift to the left there's a spot for them as a centre/centre left party, but a centrist labour makes them redundant. For example they're arguing for housebuilding but are then saying locally they're NIMBY's to win Tory shires. They all got into power last time and had the gravitas and conviction of wet cardboard.



There's probably what, about 100 seats (just a guess) where the top two are Tories and LibDems - they could win about 50 of these. Without the Lib Dems, the Tories win these. Labour are nowhere. You can't just say Labour are moderate now, they can compete there. It takes years/decades to build a profile in some seats/regions. These are places where the Lib Dems either run the councils or are the main opposition.The left of centre vote has often been split in a very damaging way. Luckily this time, it's split in a near perfect way to cause maximum damage to the Tories. The Lib Dem vote is nowhere overall (~10% for years now) but highly concentrated in their target areas.