I hope labour can win more than one term but the tories will always come back, this country is conservative by nature.



I understand what you mean but the country leans to the right rather than being Conservative by nature. the majority don't naturally vote Tory, we all hold different views on different issues, some people can be to the left on social issues but lean to the right on defence, immigration and crime etc. the Torys have manged to dictate all the past election issues and they've come out wining, Rees-Moggs doing it now, trying to suck people into arguments away from the NHS, Services, Poverty and water etc, he's hoping he can make us all angry over freedom of the individual, probably banging on about Woke I imagine , it's straight out of the Tory book politics handbook. get people angry on issues they think they can win elections on, some of those issues are seen as right wing but at the end of the day it's just the Torys being allowed to dictate what the election is fought over while other more important issues what could be seen as left wing take a back seat. it cost Labour big time at the last election. Labour never seen it coming till it was too late.I think this one of things we really have to be prepared for, the Torys will try to wind people up on issues that have nothing to do with the their record in office, they will be over the moon if they can get people arguing about any of these issues, they will probably hammer the issue that seems to having the biggest impact, it will mean people aren't talking about how awful a government they've been, best thing to do is to just cut them short and tell them to piss off, your not interested, get back to talking about the NHS etc.