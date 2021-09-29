« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 53200 times)

Online oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2160 on: Yesterday at 08:27:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:06:53 pm
Remember that they still got 165 seats in 1997.  Cockroaches are indestructible
Great days but I never thought the public attitude towards politics would change that much long term. we still heard the same old Bulls,, attacks thrown at Labour, it seems different now, the Torys usual scare tactic to try and scare people into not voting Labour are recognised by most people now, am convinced those scare tactics cost labour the 92 election, I remember having a big argument with someone who had just bought his council house under the right to buy shitting himself because the Torys told him millions will be evicted if Labour win as mortgage rates will shoot through the roof, the Torys will try it of course, but I think most voters know what they are doing now, the reactions more likely to be laughter or sighs, either way the scare tactic days are going to be a lot harder for the Torys from now on. as someone said on here, the Torys have annihilated the younger generation, many of these younger people will refuse to vote Tory for the
 rest of their lives for the same reasons we do. am sure that applys to many older people as well. they know what the Torys are all about now and don't believe a word they tell them.
Offline killer-heels

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2161 on: Yesterday at 08:34:39 pm »
Already bored of the vox pops and people panel. 6 weeks of that shite.
Offline Schmarn

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2162 on: Yesterday at 08:38:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:34:39 pm
Already bored of the vox pops and people panel. 6 weeks of that shite.

Its unwatchable. Campaign events consisting of the same stump speech made to 30 party supporters holding placards carefully positioned to lend the impression its a big crowd.

In modern politics no one wants an unplanned conversation with a member of the public.
Offline killer-heels

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2163 on: Yesterday at 08:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 08:38:37 pm
Its unwatchable. Campaign events consisting of the same stump speech made to 30 party supporters holding placards carefully positioned to lend the impression its a big crowd.

In modern politics no one wants an unplanned conversation with a member of the public.

Not sure I want to hear some c*nt say stuff like i dont have faith in any of them, i dont know who to vote for again and again. Nobody cares.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2164 on: Yesterday at 08:48:03 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:27:58 pm
Great days but I never thought the public attitude towards politics would change that much long term. we still heard the same old Bulls,, attacks thrown at Labour, it seems different now, the Torys usual scare tactic to try and scare people into not voting Labour are recognised by most people now, am convinced those scare tactics cost labour the 92 election, I remember having a big argument with someone who had just bought his council house under the right to buy shitting himself because the Torys told him millions will be evicted if Labour win as mortgage rates will shoot through the roof, the Torys will try it of course, but I think most voters know what they are doing now, the reactions more likely to be laughter or sighs, either way the scare tactic days are going to be a lot harder for the Torys from now on. as someone said on here, the Torys have annihilated the younger generation, many of these younger people will refuse to vote Tory for the
 rest of their lives for the same reasons we do. am sure that applys to many older people as well. they know what the Torys are all about now and don't believe a word they tell them.

I wouldn't be so sure, I've just caught a clip on BBC NW News and they walked around fucking Leigh and interviewed a few of the 'local electorate'.
 :duh

At the last election, James Grundy became the first ever Conservative MP for the town and the debate was very much whether they would get back in again. The responses were very uncertain and I didn't see a single one of them that 'knew what they were doing'. As we saw with the Brexit vote, never underestimate the stupidity of the British electorate.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2165 on: Yesterday at 09:03:20 pm »

:lmao
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2166 on: Yesterday at 09:08:52 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 08:27:37 pm
I don't think you need to imagine it he's proven he's far out of his depth already with the election announcement, shoving a Sky news reporter out of the launch event and asking people in Wales if they were looking forward to "all the football"

Oh I also forgot to add he attended an event where they got two Tory councillors to dress up in high vis and pretend they were normal people to ask him very carefully selected questions that wouldn't be too difficult for him.

Then there's this:



How can you look so desperately shit looking at a loaf of bread? I genuinely feel like we're in a live episode of The Thick of It.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2167 on: Yesterday at 09:09:37 pm »
Offline Libertine

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2168 on: Yesterday at 09:11:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:03:20 pm

:lmao

Sunak's advisors to him: "Well, at least desperate, weak and rubbish weren't in the largest font size"....
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2169 on: Yesterday at 09:12:41 pm »
Oh and to further add to things they've restored the whip to Matt Hancock and Bob Stewart, who surrendered the whip after being convicted of racial abuse last year.

Its like they're actively trying to lose as many seats as possible.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2170 on: Yesterday at 09:20:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:03:20 pm

:lmao

Boring and weak, are quite high, for both.

You can add rubbish to that list, too.
Online oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2171 on: Yesterday at 09:34:54 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 08:48:03 pm
I wouldn't be so sure, I've just caught a clip on BBC NW News and they walked around fucking Leigh and interviewed a few of the 'local electorate'.
 :duh

At the last election, James Grundy became the first ever Conservative MP for the town and the debate was very much whether they would get back in again. The responses were very uncertain and I didn't see a single one of them that 'knew what they were doing'. As we saw with the Brexit vote, never underestimate the stupidity of the British electorate.
Oh deffo. I think Brexit taught us a lot, it showed the gullible come in regional pockets. it's shocking how people still say things many of us would of found embarrassing years ago. yet they seem oblivious to the change and how they are coming across as gullible idiots.
 

I don't think this is the general view though now, the Torys today have been a education for the people of this country. the Torys have had nowhere to hide, they've found it impossible to deflect the spotlight on to Labour, they've met a torrent of attacks every time they've tried it, many have even stopped listening to them for these reasons.
It will be impossible to educate the likes of Leigh if they don't even follow politics that much or if they have some weird views on politics itself. it's typical of British politics for decades, am hoping we have finally moved on now.

Online TheShanklyGates

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2172 on: Yesterday at 09:38:27 pm »
Awful performance from Bridget Phillipson on Question Time tonight. When the main line of attack from the Tories is that your party has 'no plan' you probably shouldn't play into that by giving vague and evasive politician's answers to every question.

The Tory was predictably terrible, acting like his party hasn't been in power for the last 14 years. Daisy Cooper from the Lib Dems was the best of a bad bunch but it's much easier to give good answers when you know you won't have to implement them.

This is going to be a long and tedious six weeks.
Offline killer-heels

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2173 on: Yesterday at 09:42:52 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:38:27 pm
Awful performance from Bridget Phillipson on Question Time tonight. When the main line of attack from the Tories is that your party has 'no plan' you probably shouldn't play into that by giving vague and evasive politician's answers to every question.

The Tory was predictably terrible, acting like his party hasn't been in power for the last 14 years. Daisy Cooper from the Lib Dems was the best of a bad bunch but it's much easier to give good answers when you know you won't have to implement them.

This is going to be a long and tedious six weeks.

Phillipson is crap. She also unfortunately has been very, very light on detail, with the best thing she promised which is a review into early years and childcare. Love that, ask a politician what they would do and they say we will do a review.

Hopefully she has some proper policies ready to go in the manifesto. Interesting how she hasnt fronted the teachers policy.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2174 on: Yesterday at 09:48:03 pm »
:lmao

Theyve literally given up. 

Offline koptommy93

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2175 on: Yesterday at 09:54:21 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:34:54 pm
Oh deffo. I think Brexit taught us a lot, it showed the gullible come in regional pockets. it's shocking how people still say things many of us would of found embarrassing years ago. yet they seem oblivious to the change and how they are coming across as gullible idiots.
 

I don't think this is the general view though now, the Torys today have been a education for the people of this country. the Torys have had nowhere to hide, they've found it impossible to deflect the spotlight on to Labour, they've met a torrent of attacks every time they've tried it, many have even stopped listening to them for these reasons.
It will be impossible to educate the likes of Leigh if they don't even follow politics that much or if they have some weird views on politics itself. it's typical of British politics for decades, am hoping we have finally moved on now.


I hope labour can win more than one term but the tories will always come back, this country is conservative by nature.
Offline PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2176 on: Yesterday at 10:00:45 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:54:21 pm
I hope labour can win more than one term but the tories will always come back, this country is conservative by nature.

I was thinking that maybe we're the opposite, we always feel the incumbent aren't good enough and want change (and rightly so now).
What the Tories seem better at is clinging on for a term or so longer than Labour.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2177 on: Yesterday at 10:10:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:20:10 pm
I know! It's almost like I have no legal recourse!

You are decades out of date. I don't think radio has needed a licence for donkey's years. ;D
Hey. At least I did not refer to to it as 'a wireless'. ;D
Offline Lusty

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2178 on: Yesterday at 10:13:59 pm »
I've been saying for a while that I was looking forward to seeing Sunak on the campaign trail, and so far he has not disappointed.

Barely 24 hours in and he's had half a dozen bacon sandwich moments already.
Offline Schmarn

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2179 on: Yesterday at 10:17:00 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:38:27 pm
Awful performance from Bridget Phillipson on Question Time tonight. When the main line of attack from the Tories is that your party has 'no plan' you probably shouldn't play into that by giving vague and evasive politician's answers to every question.

The Tory was predictably terrible, acting like his party hasn't been in power for the last 14 years. Daisy Cooper from the Lib Dems was the best of a bad bunch but it's much easier to give good answers when you know you won't have to implement them.

This is going to be a long and tedious six weeks.

She is always poor on tv.  Much as he triggers some on here, stick Streeting on every week.
Offline Riquende

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2180 on: Yesterday at 10:29:22 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 09:08:52 pm


"You mean you make it here, by hand? Have you thought about just flying a baguette or boule in, direct from France by helicopter, whenever you want some?"

The woman on the right really seems to be over this photo op and just wants to be about her day!
Offline cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2181 on: Yesterday at 10:33:02 pm »
First @techneUK poll of the election

Labour  45%
Tory        19%
Reform  14%
LD            12%
Green     5%

First time the Tories have been under 20% with Techne
Offline cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2182 on: Yesterday at 10:36:33 pm »
What could be underpriced is the polls widening during the campaign. Starmers ratings although poor are slightly favourable, but no one really has made their mind up about him. He gets a lot of meh responses, if he has a good campaign, it could put Labour up more - given Sunak is dreadful in any situation with actual people.
Online oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2183 on: Yesterday at 10:38:38 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:54:21 pm
I hope labour can win more than one term but the tories will always come back, this country is conservative by nature.
I understand what you mean but the country leans to the right rather than being Conservative by nature. the majority don't naturally vote Tory, we all hold different views on different issues, some people can be to the left on social issues but lean to the right on defence, immigration and crime etc.  the Torys have manged to dictate all the past election issues and they've come out wining, Rees-Moggs doing it now, trying to suck people into arguments away from the NHS, Services, Poverty and water etc, he's hoping he can make us all angry over freedom of the individual, probably banging on about Woke I imagine , it's straight out of the Tory book politics handbook. get people angry on issues they think they can win elections on, some of those issues are seen as right wing but at the end of the day it's just the Torys being allowed to dictate what the election is fought over while other more important issues what could be seen as left wing take a back seat. it cost Labour big time at the last election. Labour never seen it coming till it was too late.

I think this one of things we really have to be prepared for, the Torys will try to wind people up on issues that have nothing to do with the their record in office, they will be over the moon if they can get people arguing about any of these issues, they will probably hammer the issue that seems to having the biggest impact,  it will mean people aren't talking about how awful a government they've been, best thing to do is to just cut them short and tell them to piss off, your not interested, get back to talking about the NHS etc.


Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2184 on: Yesterday at 10:51:30 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:13:59 pm
I've been saying for a while that I was looking forward to seeing Sunak on the campaign trail, and so far he has not disappointed.

Barely 24 hours in and he's had half a dozen bacon sandwich moments already.

Correct me with I'm wrong but so far he's:

Called an Election with New Labour's 1997 anthem being blasted over whilst getting soaked to the bone in the rain and pissing off half his party
Kicked a Sky News reporter put his launch event
Has surprised his HQ team so much that they're scrambling around for candidates for nearly 100 seats and have given a 48 hour deadline
Asked Welsh people if they're looking forward to watching a football competition they've not qualified for
Had Tory councillors ask him easy questions disguised as the general public at an event
Looks at bread like it's an alien been dropped in his hand
Is refusing to pay out on the £1k charity bet he made with Piers Moron about Rwamda flights getting off the ground before the election

Feel free to add anything else but even the most optimistic Tory would struggle to say it's been anything but disastrous so far!
Offline PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2185 on: Yesterday at 10:56:36 pm »
@oldfordie. Immigration would be an issue they use to get us wound up on. But they are demonstrably poor at reducing it and would leak votes to deform if they made it front and centre.
Offline west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2186 on: Yesterday at 10:59:06 pm »
All this talk of plans, I wish someone would tell Sunak just because you apparently have a plan doesnt mean its a good one, and based on the last 14 years its going to be a shit plan.
Online oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2187 on: Yesterday at 11:16:13 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:56:36 pm
@oldfordie. Immigration would be an issue they use to get us wound up on. But they are demonstrably poor at reducing it and would leak votes to deform if they made it front and centre.
I agree Paul and it's important people don't forget it. am only thinking of what experts tell us about the future, Climate change will bring mass migration. imagine most will be heading to Europe. +Wars. I don't know how bad it will be in 2030-35, anyway as long as Labour  tear up the absurd Tory policys and set up a fair system then a lot of these problems will handle themselves.
Offline west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2188 on: Yesterday at 11:29:53 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:38:27 pm
Awful performance from Bridget Phillipson on Question Time tonight. When the main line of attack from the Tories is that your party has 'no plan' you probably shouldn't play into that by giving vague and evasive politician's answers to every question.

The Tory was predictably terrible, acting like his party hasn't been in power for the last 14 years. Daisy Cooper from the Lib Dems was the best of a bad bunch but it's much easier to give good answers when you know you won't have to implement them.

This is going to be a long and tedious six weeks.

Which Tory? Theres only 4 people on the panel and one of them is a Tory MP and one a Tory journalist.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2189 on: Yesterday at 11:32:29 pm »
What we need is to turn tactical voting into a game to beat the system. Like when the Great British Public en masse decided that they were going to get Rage Against the Machine to be the Christmas #1 rather than the X Factor winner, or voted for 'Boaty McBoatface' as the name for a ship.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2190 on: Yesterday at 11:54:05 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:29:53 pm
Which Tory? Theres only 4 people on the panel and one of them is a Tory MP and one a Tory journalist.

I meant the Tory MP, don't recall his name. Think he was a Defra minister?
Online Anthony

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2191 on: Today at 01:04:03 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:59:06 pm
All this talk of plans, I wish someone would tell Sunak just because you apparently have a plan doesnt mean its a good one, and based on the last 14 years its going to be a shit plan.



Who the fuck is Baldrick??
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2192 on: Today at 01:06:51 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 09:11:25 pm
Sunak's advisors to him: "Well, at least desperate, weak and rubbish weren't in the largest font size"....

How was "Honest" so fucking prominent?? "We're taking the lost, sad puppy eyes look and going to run with it"
