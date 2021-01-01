Remember that they still got 165 seats in 1997. Cockroaches are indestructible



Great days but I never thought the public attitude towards politics would change that much long term. we still heard the same old Bulls,, attacks thrown at Labour, it seems different now, the Torys usual scare tactic to try and scare people into not voting Labour are recognised by most people now, am convinced those scare tactics cost labour the 92 election, I remember having a big argument with someone who had just bought his council house under the right to buy shitting himself because the Torys told him millions will be evicted if Labour win as mortgage rates will shoot through the roof, the Torys will try it of course, but I think most voters know what they are doing now, the reactions more likely to be laughter or sighs, either way the scare tactic days are going to be a lot harder for the Torys from now on. as someone said on here, the Torys have annihilated the younger generation, many of these younger people will refuse to vote Tory for therest of their lives for the same reasons we do. am sure that applys to many older people as well. they know what the Torys are all about now and don't believe a word they tell them.