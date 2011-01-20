I think the Tories get under 100 seats. I reckon they get between 150-180, but imagine for a second they get between 90-120? Id seriously watch the election night coverage on continuous loop.
I think Ive got 192 on my prediction I did yesterday.
Its an odd year as very fine adjustments to the polling methodology can make huge differences. You can get an out come of only 50 Tory seats with assumptions that are in no way silly. On the flips side you can get sun 50 Labour majorities tweaking them the other way.
The question is, when do you stay up too? Ive got work the next day, I have to be realistic
. But theres a Rees Mogg in the back of my mind that I might aim for.
Lets be honest, our hearts all long for their total annihilation sun 60 seats
. Thats the dream.