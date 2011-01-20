« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 51493 times)

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,990
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2120 on: Today at 04:46:35 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:50:36 pm
Thats fine mate. I just wanted to make sure you know that they are not aligned in the same way as say Starmer and Natalie Elphicke

Very good ;D
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,417
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2121 on: Today at 04:47:28 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:42:41 pm
I voted for him in the leadership contest and I also think he's been a good leader, in that, following on from a poor and deeply, unpopular one.

I don't agree with everything he's done, particularly the Green Economy u-turn, but, he's steadied the ship.  He hasn't really had to do much, just wait and watch the Tories implode.  He's not very popular, but just by not being a Tory, that'll be good enough, for now.

For me, it's all about delivery and what they do in government.

Thats in one. We are selecting a Government to arrempt to overturn 14 years of crap, not a Big Brother contestant.

I realised earlier today Ive been lurking/posting on this forum since 2010 and in that time weve always had a Tory regime running the country down!
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,135
  • Truthiness
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2122 on: Today at 04:53:08 pm »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,808
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2123 on: Today at 04:53:20 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:47:28 pm
Thats in one. We are selecting a Government to arrempt to overturn 14 years of crap, not a Big Brother contestant.

I realised earlier today Ive been lurking/posting on this forum since 2010 and in that time weve always had a Tory regime running the country down!

It's depressing how many years we've lived, under these bastards. 

Bring back the late 90s, early 00s  ;D
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,872
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2124 on: Today at 04:53:49 pm »
I would have Corbyn as the Hodge and Starmer as Paisley (hopefully).
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,105
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2125 on: Today at 04:57:24 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 03:39:00 pm
The country is going to spend £89,000,000,0000 (£89bn) on debt interest alone in 2024-25, which is more than the defence budget (£54bn) and Policing budget (£17bn) combined. The country has no money, what do people expect a new government to do? Borrow excessively and see the £89bn figure go up? Increase taxes?

You've got to be rational and practical about what can be raised and spent during the next 5 years.

Been saying that on here for ages using the same numbers, our debt isnt sustainable in the medium term never mind the long term, were still borrowing £100 billion a year and adding to that £89 billion interest bill each year, something will have to give but no idea what it will be.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,836
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2126 on: Today at 04:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:38:12 pm
I'll be watching (streaming) from Europe and was wondering the same thing.

Well as I've told the TV Licensing people that I don't stream TV as it's broadcast so don't require a licence, I'm not sure how I can possibly keep track of election coverage except on here... with copious amounts of alcohol of course. ;)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,105
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2127 on: Today at 05:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 04:32:53 pm
Thinking about it having a leader who is quite bland might be what we need, and what people will vote for after the boris bullshit factor, the truss total disaster , and the chaos and dishonesty of sunak people will be looking for a calmer government who just get on with the job without the total hyper bullshit of the last few years

This is one of the things that gets me, how is Sunak not labelled as boring by people? Hes no more interesting than Starmer.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,105
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2128 on: Today at 05:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:59:56 pm
Well as I've told the TV Licensing people that I don't stream TV as it's broadcast so don't require a licence, I'm not sure how I can possibly keep track of election coverage except on here... with copious amounts of alcohol of course. ;)

Radio?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,083
  • IFWT
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2129 on: Today at 05:07:11 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:59:56 pm
Well as I've told the TV Licensing people that I don't stream TV as it's broadcast so don't require a licence, I'm not sure how I can possibly keep track of election coverage except on here... with copious amounts of alcohol of course. ;)

Radio - LBC maybe
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,836
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2130 on: Today at 05:08:51 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:00:12 pm
This is one of the things that gets me, how is Sunak not labelled as boring by people? Hes no more interesting than Starmer.

He's a wet blanket. Literally.

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:04:03 pm
Radio?

Quote from: Millie on Today at 05:07:11 pm
Radio - LBC maybe

Perhaps.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2131 on: Today at 05:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:59:56 pm
Well as I've told the TV Licensing people that I don't stream TV as it's broadcast so don't require a licence, I'm not sure how I can possibly keep track of election coverage except on here... with copious amounts of alcohol of course. ;)
Yeah. A bit of a head-scratcher that. Whatever will you do!?
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2132 on: Today at 05:12:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:04:03 pm
Radio?
Quote from: Millie on Today at 05:07:11 pm
Radio - LBC maybe
You still need a license for the radio, don't you? Though, as I seem to recall, it was cheaper. (I could be decades out of date.)
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,105
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2133 on: Today at 05:14:26 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:12:00 pm
You still need a license for the radio, don't you? Though, as I seem to recall, it was cheaper. (I could be decades out of date.)

I wasnt sure myself so I Googled it before I suggested it and it appears you dont need a license.

The only discount as far as I know was if you had a black and white TV, that used to be slightly cheaper.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,083
  • IFWT
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2134 on: Today at 05:14:56 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:12:00 pm
You still need a license for the radio, don't you? Though, as I seem to recall, it was cheaper. (I could be decades out of date.)

Not anymore.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,836
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2135 on: Today at 05:16:25 pm »
Electoral Calculus has released a new poll. It shows a slight uptick in the predicted Tory seats, from 85 to 92. This doesn't surprise me, as this poll has probably been released at least a week earlier than normal. (I'm including last months for comparison.)

The interesting thing is that Labour's majority still goes up between the two, because Labour may take more seats from the SNP.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,836
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2136 on: Today at 05:20:10 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:10:21 pm
Yeah. A bit of a head-scratcher that. Whatever will you do!?

I know! It's almost like I have no legal recourse!

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:12:00 pm
You still need a license for the radio, don't you? Though, as I seem to recall, it was cheaper. (I could be decades out of date.)

You are decades out of date. I don't think radio has needed a licence for donkey's years. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,091
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2137 on: Today at 05:24:16 pm »
I think the Tories get under 100 seats. I reckon they get between 150-180, but imagine for a second they get between 90-120? Id seriously watch the election night coverage on continuous loop.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,652
  • The first five yards........
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2138 on: Today at 05:34:30 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 04:14:48 pm
Am I making this my signature? Because that is an all-timer. Think about what you've just said there Yorky.

Well obviously it makes no sense at all if you rip the sentence from its context.

I think I've explained elsewhere what Klopp means to me.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2139 on: Today at 05:43:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:24:16 pm
I think the Tories get under 100 seats.
I reckon they get between 150-180
imagine for a second they get between 90-120?

Are you Fabrizio Romano?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2140 on: Today at 05:45:05 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 03:11:26 pm
Same, who's election coverage to watch? LBC and C4's coverage are good.
I'm still a BBC die-hard, but I'll not be watching if Kuenssberg is front and centre of the thing.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2141 on: Today at 05:48:43 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 05:45:05 pm
I'm still a BBC die-hard, but I'll not be watching if Kuenssberg is front and centre of the thing.

That would be a reason to watch the beeb coverage, just to watch Kuenssberg squirm.  Id guess shell swerve it if possible
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,872
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2142 on: Today at 05:52:01 pm »
Sky is quickest and the best coverage usually.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,836
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2143 on: Today at 05:52:14 pm »
Quote
What to look out for in the campaign

The key electoral statistic is Labour's lead over the Conservatives. This needs to be about 5% for Labour to get a bare majority, and 10% for a comfortable majority. Tony Blair's lead in 1997 was 13% which resulted in a massive Labour landslide with a majority of 179. Labour's current lead of 21% should produce a majority bigger than Blair's.

The Conservatives will be hoping to reduce that. They might be hoping that the polls overstate Labour's lead as happened in 1992, when Neil Kinnock was (wrongly) predicted to become Prime Minister. And they will also hope that Keir Starmer underperforms when subject to the scrutiny of a campaign, like Theresa May did in 2017. The Conservatives will also try to win back disenchanted voters who have switched to Reform UK or are planning note to vote. There are sizeable numbers of both these groups, and their return would boost the Conservatives substantially.

Labour will be trying to win back seats both in the 'red wall' as well as new seats in the south of England. The polling evidence so far suggests that they could make big inroads in both places. They will also be hoping to do better in Scotland, where they could pick up over thirty seats from the SNP.

The Liberal Democrats will win seats where they can persuade centre-left voters that they are the anti-Conservative challenger rather than Labour. They should win several dozens seats that way, particularly in the south of England.

And the Greens will be trying to hold onto their Brighton Pavilion seat without Caroline Lucas, and also maybe make some gains in seats where they are strong on the local council. Bristol West is one seat they could win.

https://www.electoralcalculus.co.uk/blogs/ec_gestart_20240523.html
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,904
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2144 on: Today at 05:53:49 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:34:30 pm
Well obviously it makes no sense at all if you rip the sentence from its context.

I think I've explained elsewhere what Klopp means to me.

Here's the full quote, and the context is analogies between LFC managers and Labour leaders

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:13:05 pm
The better analogy is surely Corbyn as Hodgson. A great institution reduced to its lowest since 1935. Starmer is Klopp. Taught that institution to win again.

And let the record show that Yorky, of his own volition said, and I am quoting this verbatim, that if doing football analogies, Starmer is Klopp.

Ladies and gentlemen of the jury - the prosecution rests.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:58:09 pm by Dench57 »
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,023
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2145 on: Today at 05:59:41 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 05:53:49 pm
Here's the full quote, and the context is analogies between LFC managers and Labour leaders

And let the record show that Yorky, of his own volition said, and I am quoting this verbatim, that if doing football analogies, Starmer is Klopp.

Ladies and gentlemen of the jury - the prosecution rests.


Objection!

2024 - 2010 = 14 years in wilderness without being on top. Permanent leaders in the interim = 3
2019 - 2005 = 14 years  in wilderness without being on top. Permanent leaders in the interim = 3
« Last Edit: Today at 06:06:49 pm by Craig S »
Logged

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,693
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2146 on: Today at 06:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:52:01 pm
Sky is quickest and the best coverage usually.

Not if they get ejected from the rooms
Logged
Mellowing and Retired, and stayed around long enough to watch the Tories implode

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,787
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2147 on: Today at 06:38:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:24:16 pm
I think the Tories get under 100 seats. I reckon they get between 150-180, but imagine for a second they get between 90-120? Id seriously watch the election night coverage on continuous loop.
I think Ive got 192 on my prediction I did yesterday. 
Its an odd year as very fine adjustments to the polling methodology can make huge differences. You can get an out come of  only 50 Tory seats with assumptions that are in no way silly.  On the flips side you can get sun 50 Labour majorities tweaking them the other way.

The question is, when do you stay up too?  Ive got work the next day, I have to be realistic ;D. But theres a Rees Mogg in the back of my mind that I might aim for.

Lets be honest, our hearts all long for their total annihilation sun 60 seats . Thats the dream.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,652
  • The first five yards........
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2148 on: Today at 06:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 05:53:49 pm

Ladies and gentlemen of the jury - the prosecution rests.


As does the defence.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Up
« previous next »
 