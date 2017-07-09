Comforting to see the same old arguments



If Father Ted doesnt vote Labour, thats a fault with the party not Ted.



Not really. Labour can't appeal to everyone, we all have our priorities, what appeals to one person might turn off another person, I think most people are reasonable and see the big picture most of the time but some will focus on something they see as more important. we've heard some of the reasons for refusing to support Starmer. some woman won't vote for him because they think he doesn't know what a woman is, right sure, am I supposed to respect those opinions.Woman getting battered in domestic abuse. woman refusing to report rape attacks as convictions collapse. battered mothers with no safe haven, the list goes on and on, Starmers Labour have all these a priorities but these woman seem to think there priority is more important, they've got Starmer on a technicality, he doesn't know what a woman is, boo.none of the reasons for opposing Starmers Labour are really about wanting to help the 10s millions living in poverty or finding solutions to improve our services and standard of living. am afraid theres nothing much you can do when people have their own priorities.