Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 50957 times)

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2080 on: Today at 02:41:44 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 02:40:45 pm
Obviously Labour are better than the Tories regardless of who is leader, I'll be voting Labour as I have in every general election since I was old enough to vote.

but Keir Starmer is Roy Hodgson isn't he. the man is absolutely nothing
why not wait until he's in government to see what he does rather than making pointless soundbites
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2081 on: Today at 02:42:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:52:44 pm
Its all very well being photographed in lots of pubs but if you dont really drink and everyone knows it  it all looks so false.  Dont talk about football and pretend to like it when its not you.
Its the Ed Milliband mistake, dont pretend to be something you arent. If youre a nerd, own it, people dont mind as long as youre authentic)
I hear what you are saying. But I am unconvinced that Sunak wearing proudly, 'I'm a stinking-rich c*nt who could not give a fuck for filthy scum like you' is exactly a vote-winning strategy either. For Sunak, being inauthentic is probably the better option.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2082 on: Today at 02:46:05 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:41:44 pm
why not wait until he's in government to see what he does rather than making pointless soundbites

it's a politics thread on a forum mate, if people aren't supposed to give their opinion on Labour until they get into power then the mods have got some serious cleaning up to do  :D
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2083 on: Today at 02:46:11 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 02:40:45 pm
Obviously Labour are better than the Tories regardless of who is leader, I'll be voting Labour as I have in every general election since I was old enough to vote.

but Keir Starmer is Roy Hodgson isn't he

Bit harsh. I'd have said Bozo was more like Hodgson. Liked for no apparent reason, full of hot air, waffle; generally a snide cnut, especially when challenged; happy to throw others under the bus to save himself; and clearly utterly incompetent in his chosen profession.

At least compare Starmer to Brendan Rodgers or something...
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2084 on: Today at 02:51:23 pm »
Annual leave for 5th July approved!
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2085 on: Today at 02:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:20:32 pm
I'll be stunned if there's any blue in Scotland or Wales on 5th July

I wouldn't be so sure about Scotland. The thing is apart from East Renfrewshire and maybe Aberdeen South, there aren't really any seats where Labour are in a direct fight with the Tories. It's all Tory/SNP marginals, and the SNP aren't doing great either.

Can see the Tories holding on in the North East and Borders given the SNP's troubles.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2086 on: Today at 03:11:26 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:51:23 pm
Annual leave for 5th July approved!

Same, who's election coverage to watch? LBC and C4's coverage are good.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2087 on: Today at 03:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 02:40:45 pm
Obviously Labour are better than the Tories regardless of who is leader, I'll be voting Labour as I have in every general election since I was old enough to vote.

but Keir Starmer is Roy Hodgson isn't he
Do you realise how dumb you sound?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2088 on: Today at 03:12:24 pm »
Just heard quite a bullish pitch from the new SNP leader.  He at least doesn't seem to be throwing rocks at other parties, but pushing forward with what's best for Scotland.

(at least that's how it sounded)
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2089 on: Today at 03:12:49 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:46:24 pm
Comforting to see the same old arguments  :)

If Father Ted doesnt vote Labour, thats a fault with the party not Ted.
Not really. Labour can't appeal to everyone, we all have our priorities, what appeals to one person might turn off another person, I think most people are reasonable and see the big picture most of the time but some will focus on something they see as more important. we've heard some of the reasons for refusing to support Starmer.  some woman won't vote for him because they think he doesn't know what a woman is,  right sure, am I supposed to respect those opinions. 
Woman getting battered in domestic abuse. woman refusing to report rape attacks as convictions collapse. battered mothers with no safe haven, the list goes on and on, Starmers Labour have all these a priorities but these woman seem to think there priority is more important, they've got Starmer on a technicality, he doesn't know what a woman is, boo.

none of the reasons for opposing Starmers Labour are really about wanting to help the 10s millions living in poverty or finding solutions to improve our services and standard of living. am afraid theres nothing much you can do when people have their own priorities.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2090 on: Today at 03:15:46 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 02:40:45 pm
Obviously Labour are better than the Tories regardless of who is leader, I'll be voting Labour as I have in every general election since I was old enough to vote.

but Keir Starmer is Roy Hodgson isn't he
I'm not a huge fan but I don't really see the comparison to be honest. What do you mean? Seems like the opposite of Hodgson in that he's actually being successful and looks like he will win something
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2091 on: Today at 03:16:26 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 03:11:26 pm
Same, who's election coverage to watch? LBC and C4's coverage are good.

Ill be channel hopping I suspect but Im end up spending most of the night on BBC
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2092 on: Today at 03:16:45 pm »
"The official anthem of Sir Tony Blair's Labour landslide in 1997 was the unfortunate backdrop to Rishi Sunak's announcement yesterday, as a protester played it from a loudspeaker just outside Downing Street.

Since then, it's surged up the iTunes music chart - hitting number five."

Now at number 2 hahaha ;D
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2093 on: Today at 03:24:12 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 03:15:46 pm
I'm not a huge fan but I don't really see the comparison to be honest. What do you mean? Seems like the opposite of Hodgson in that he's actually being successful and looks like he will win something

i was leaning more into the grey middle-manager that lowers expectations and tells you that better isn't possible
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2094 on: Today at 03:25:57 pm »
Lad baby already planning things can only get wetter as Christmas number 1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2095 on: Today at 03:28:08 pm »
Quote from: fridgepants on Today at 12:21:13 pm
Feel a bit like this is choosing between a shit sandwich and half a shit sandwich,
This, like the others calling Starmer a bore, a clown or a c*nt is quite exposing when really the entire country should be celebrating an opportunity to relieve ourselves of the enduring pain, corruption, incompetency and self-serving selfishness of this absolutely awful government.
14 fucking years of it. Austerity, Brexit, billion pound PPE scandals, honours for Russian mates & cronies and the dolts on this site can't extract any glee from the potential end of it all but would rather do the Daily Mails work for it.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2096 on: Today at 03:33:01 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:59:52 pm
That's the difference right there. If someone asked me why I thought Corbyn was a twat then I could come up with many exact reasons why I thought he was a twat; Demonising Labour Voters that didn't share his exact position, lying about Brexit, going on holiday when he was supposed to be doing an anti-Brexit speech, being the first politician in the world to demand that Brexit be done at something like 07:00 the next morning, cosying up to murdering dictators, failing to win the election because he was too stupid/too stuck in his ideals and having no brains along the lines of getting people that don't "fit your worldview" to vote for you - he actually seemed to detest anyone that wasn't in his mindset.

I came up with various other reasons. He gibbed several policies. Did I call him a twat and a liar about those? Not that I can remember - policies sometimes need to be ditched - if anything, he wasn't pragmatic or honest enough to bin some stuff that would have won his votes that wouldn't have happened anyway.

So I did call Corbyn a twat and worse - but unlike some people that are Anti-Starmer - I DID support and get behind Corbyn from the start and for quite a while. Don't believe me? The posts are all still right there on RAWK.

You have called Starmer a twat and a liar and the rest, but unless you can come up with actual reasons rather than the wolly ones that you probably saw on Social media? Then are they really your words? If you can't find the reasons for you to use them then I find that odd. You wrote them. It seems that this 'mob' never gave Starmer a chance from literally day one. Many of those now critical of Corbyn might have had reservations (I didn't personally) and history bore those reservations out. In Starmers case, the second he was elected, people wanted him out regardless of what he did or said. There also seems and seemed to be a case of 'Fucking anything we can throw at the c*nt is good enough for me, even if I can't justify it by explaining my own words.."


Ive explained several times, but each time it was apparently invalid.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2097 on: Today at 03:37:53 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 03:33:01 pm

Ive explained several times, but each time it was apparently invalid.

Read OFs post, your vote is taken for granted and they think thats ok, on the other hand Natalie Elphicke might help attract some racists, except it wont as they will never vote Labour. A picture of Starmer taking the knee is going round twitter but thats ok cos we signed Elphicke.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2098 on: Today at 03:39:00 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:28:08 pm
This, like the others calling Starmer a bore, a clown or a c*nt is quite exposing when really the entire country should be celebrating an opportunity to relieve ourselves of the enduring pain, corruption, incompetency and self-serving selfishness of this absolutely awful government.
14 fucking years of it. Austerity, Brexit, billion pound PPE scandals, honours for Russian mates & cronies and the dolts on this site can't extract any glee from the potential end of it all but would rather do the Daily Mails work for it.

The country is going to spend £89,000,000,0000 (£89bn) on debt interest alone in 2024-25, which is more than the defence budget (£54bn) and Policing budget (£17bn) combined. The country has no money, what do people expect a new government to do? Borrow excessively and see the £89bn figure go up? Increase taxes?

You've got to be rational and practical about what can be raised and spent during the next 5 years.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2099 on: Today at 03:44:32 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:28:08 pm
This, like the others calling Starmer a bore, a clown or a c*nt is quite exposing when really the entire country should be celebrating an opportunity to relieve ourselves of the enduring pain, corruption, incompetency and self-serving selfishness of this absolutely awful government.
14 fucking years of it. Austerity, Brexit, billion pound PPE scandals, honours for Russian mates & cronies and the dolts on this site can't extract any glee from the potential end of it all but would rather do the Daily Mails work for it.

And then they get shirty when you pull them up over it and how they're entitled to their opinions...
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2100 on: Today at 03:50:35 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 03:16:45 pm
"The official anthem of Sir Tony Blair's Labour landslide in 1997 was the unfortunate backdrop to Rishi Sunak's announcement yesterday, as a protester played it from a loudspeaker just outside Downing Street.

Since then, it's surged up the iTunes music chart - hitting number five."

Now at number 2 hahaha ;D


Brian Cox likes this  :D
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2101 on: Today at 03:55:28 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 02:40:45 pm
Obviously Labour are better than the Tories regardless of who is leader, I'll be voting Labour as I have in every general election since I was old enough to vote.

but Keir Starmer is Roy Hodgson isn't he

No he's Rafa, cold and will moan about there being no money.
