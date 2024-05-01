« previous next »
UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2040 on: Today at 01:14:18 pm »
Quote from: fridgepants on Today at 12:23:30 pm
Also, the number of people on Mumsnet/social media who have decided to vote Tory because 'they're awful but at least they know what a woman is' is depressing. Not just because I don't agree (and I'm not posting this to start a debate on the trans issue either way) but of all the single issues you'd choose to determine your vote and that's the one you pick?

How would 'Rawk' try to change someone with this mindset? It goes back a little bit to the weak voice Zeb heard.
It's mostly a nonsense issue, but it's ingrained in some people.  It should be easy enough to make people think twice about this , but changing people's minds is notoriously difficult (I don't even fully know where it comes from).

As for doorstep canvassers, remember they are not there to change your mind, they are there to make sure if you support them that you get to the polls.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2041 on: Today at 01:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:23:07 pm
From the Guardian election newsfeed:


No Football regulator
No reducing the Smoking age ban
No Martyn's law, named after 29-year-old Martyn Hett, who was one of 22 people killed in the attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017, would require venues and local authorities in the UK to have training requirements and preventative plans against terror attacks.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2042 on: Today at 01:16:12 pm »
Quote from: gamble on Today at 01:06:04 pm
A few questions for you all:

1. What are the polls saying?
2. Do you believe in the accuracy of these polls?

1. Big Labour lead
2. Broadly yes.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2043 on: Today at 01:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:49:20 pm
@TomLarkinSky
Rishi Sunak taking a brave approach to small talk at a brewery in Wales.

He asked workers if they're looking forward to 'all the football'. One quickly pointed out that Wales haven't qualified for the Euros 😬





The girl to his right.... ;D
oh god there's that twat Andrew RT Davies, top left and an equally twattic wet lettuce , David Davies, the soon to be ex MP for Monmouth, left of picture seated
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2044 on: Today at 01:16:37 pm »
Quote from: gamble on Today at 01:06:04 pm
A few questions for you all:

1. What are the polls saying?
2. Do you believe in the accuracy of these polls?

Yougov called the 2019 election correctly and the polling was very accurate in the main.
This is now cast which takes into consideration all of the polls, regional polls etc & is built to include a tactical vote. As things stand this is how it would play out:
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2045 on: Today at 01:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:27:47 pm
Right, but you said those words. There must have been some reason why you said those words. You must believe them to be true - and you appeared to say them in an angry manner - based on the words you used.

So for you to confidentally use those words in the manner you did on this - a public forum (Which is limited only by people that can post on it) - you must have some specific reasons why you used those words about the person you used them against.

For context, I see a lot of these words (And others) used on Social Media by those that are left or very left or even far left - quite often they are repeated, quite often they are angrilly stated and I've asked for specific examples of why. I don't get any answers. Ever. Which is a bit odd. I talk a load of shite on here and elsewhere and quite often people won't agree with me and sometimes I'm wrong and when challenged had to admit that. But in every case, I can furnish people with a reason why I said what I did at the time. Sometimes that's as simple as me being angry/pissed.


I mean. You posted them - there must be specific examples for you posting the words you posted?

I explained why - I think hes a liar and I dont like his political project. I dont believe for a second he planned to stand by those pledges and he was always going to junk them at the first opportunity. Lots in here dont, imagining he agonised for hours about it or something. A torturous dark night of the soul for brave Sir Keir. I think the presence of Mandelson lurking in background, doing unspecified things, tells you he was always a Labour right Trojan horse sent to fuck the left and regain control of the party. If you like that type of thing then thats good of course. Its for others to decide whether they think those policies have been ditched for valid reasons or because they were never serious about them in the first place. Given they have been dumped its kind of irrelevant what I or anyone else thinks.

I dont know what to say really. Given I recall you calling Corbyn a twat and worse every other day for years its a bit bemusing to find you suddenly concerned about civility and objecting to people bad mouthing Labour leaders.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2046 on: Today at 01:17:27 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:14:52 pm
No Football regulator
No reducing the Smoking age ban
No Martyn's law, named after 29-year-old Martyn Hett, who was one of 22 people killed in the attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017, would require venues and local authorities in the UK to have training requirements and preventative plans against terror attacks.

The Martyn's law one is the most egregious. At 1245 yesterday Sunak told his mum that the law would be passed in this Parliament. At 5 he called the election. He's an absolute c*nt and this is why I will never take people seriously who say Labour are just as bad as them.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2047 on: Today at 01:18:00 pm »
Seats wise:
Labour 460
Conservative 110
Lib Dem 44
SNP 12
Reform 0
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2048 on: Today at 01:18:45 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 01:16:37 pm
Yougov called the 2019 election correctly and the polling was very accurate in the main.
This is now cast which takes into consideration all of the polls, regional polls etc & is built to include a tactical vote. As things stand this is how it would play out:


Surprisingly blue that.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2049 on: Today at 01:19:17 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 01:16:48 pm
I explained why - I think hes a liar and I dont like his political project. I dont believe for a second he planned to stand by those pledges and he was always going to junk them at the first opportunity. Lots in here dont, imagining he agonised for hours about it or something. A torturous dark night of the soul for brave Sir Keir. I think the presence of Mandelson lurking in background, doing unspecified things, tells you he was always a Labour right Trojan horse sent to fuck the left and regain control of the party. If you like that type of thing then thats good of course. Its for others to decide whether they think those policies have been ditched for valid reasons or because they were never serious about them in the first place. Given they have been dumped its kind of irrelevant what I or anyone else thinks.

I dont know what to say really. Given I recall you calling Corbyn a twat and worse every other day for years its a bit bemusing to find you suddenly concerned about civility and objecting to people bad mouthing Labour leaders.

Curious as to who you will vote for?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2050 on: Today at 01:20:32 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 01:16:37 pm
Yougov called the 2019 election correctly and the polling was very accurate in the main.
This is now cast which takes into consideration all of the polls, regional polls etc & is built to include a tactical vote. As things stand this is how it would play out:

I'll be stunned if there's any blue in Scotland or Wales on 5th July
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2051 on: Today at 01:20:53 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:18:45 pm
Surprisingly blue that.

I cannot fathom how there are still so many people who can rationally arrive at the decision the Tory's are the best solution.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2052 on: Today at 01:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:53:37 pm
The Tories and their mates, the press, big business, etc, do not fear a Starmer Labour Party.
If they don't then they should do. They fear the change Starmers bringing alright.
Starmers is the only Labour leader who has tackled the "The all the same/ they are all as bad as each other" ignorance, ive hated it for decades as it hurts the genuine decent MPs while helping the selfish con men. Starmer hammered Johnson over it while he was PM, Starmer made it a big part of his speech on the news of a election being called yesterday.

I think Starmers also moving away from the socialist ideology justification for Labours policys, he's justifying these policys on them being the decent thing to do. it's not that those ideological based policys were wrong. they were just so easy for the Torys to attack. that went on for decades.
Am sure Starmer is a Socialist who hates Neoliberalism but he knows a better message has to be made to make changes for the good.
I think ive held some of the same opinions as Starmer for decades, I can only assume Starmer has as well after getting pissed off with the same old ideological arguments being made only to be shot down in flames with ease by the Torys with simple soundbites.  argue those same policys based on decency and it's far harder for the Torys to attack them.
Decency argument was made to bring in the massive change for good in the mid 40s. Bidens doing the same in the US, it's all very subtle .it's also genuine which makes it so powerful. how is it that every decent policy to improve lives is viewed as left wing. that's wrong. making a decent caring society shouldn't be seen as left wing, we should all want that.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2053 on: Today at 01:23:41 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:19:17 pm
Curious as to who you will vote for?

Its almost certainly irrelevant as Labour would win my seat with ease, barring disaster.

Id vote Green really, not because of belief in for them but dislike of this Labour. Labour, if I absolutely had to, if it was desperately tight maybe.

I have vulnerable relatives, Im no fan of the Tories and dont want them to win and fuck the country some more. But Im not pretending I think this iteration of Labour is good. Sorry.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2054 on: Today at 01:24:14 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:20:53 pm
I cannot fathom how there are still so many people who can rationally arrive at the decision the Tory's are the best solution.

Well judging by some off the comments on this website there will be a proportion of the population who veer left wont be voting for (insert perjorative adjective here) Starmer so who knows we could end up with Owen Jones dream scenario off a hung Parliament.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2055 on: Today at 01:24:51 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:18:45 pm
Surprisingly blue that.

Heres the hex view, which sizes constituencies equally. Its a battering for the blues

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2056 on: Today at 01:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 01:23:41 pm
Its almost certainly irrelevant as Labour would win my seat with ease, barring disaster.

Id vote Green really, not because of belief in for them but dislike of this Labour. Labour, if I absolutely had to, if it was desperately tight maybe.

I have vulnerable relatives, Im no fan of the Tories and dont want them to win and fuck the country some more. But Im not pretending I think this iteration of Labour is good. Sorry.

Is there a party that reflects your views though?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2057 on: Today at 01:26:21 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:20:32 pm
I'll be stunned if there's any blue in Scotland or Wales on 5th July

Some polls have a Labour lead in Scotland of +9 and +3. Just the average variance, I suspect theyll be on a knife edge. The seats just over the border are big majorities, so the fact theyre in play shows the state the Tory party is in.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2058 on: Today at 01:26:30 pm »
I think the mortgage crisis is going to be the thing that tips a lot of undecided voters - Tories couldn't care less about renters as they are generally younger people who don't vote for them, so their lives being difficult isn't really a concern, but once you get their traditional base of middle-class homeowners struggling to afford their bills and realising nobody's going to step in and help them either, you're done for. (I also see a lot of landlords complain that Tory policy has made it more difficult for them to operate - again, a demographic that would normally stereotypically vote for them.)
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2059 on: Today at 01:33:18 pm »
Sunak has asked voters in a Welsh pub if they're looking forwards to the football in the summer - he was then informed Wales haven't qualified for the Euros in the summer.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2060 on: Today at 01:39:13 pm »
Quote from: fridgepants on Today at 01:26:30 pm
I think the mortgage crisis is going to be the thing that tips a lot of undecided voters - Tories couldn't care less about renters as they are generally younger people who don't vote for them, so their lives being difficult isn't really a concern, but once you get their traditional base of middle-class homeowners struggling to afford their bills and realising nobody's going to step in and help them either, you're done for. (I also see a lot of landlords complain that Tory policy has made it more difficult for them to operate - again, a demographic that would normally stereotypically vote for them.)
Yep, I think your spot on. I think a lot of younger people who weren't that bothered about politics had their dreams of buying a home shattered in a couple of days, they despise the Torys now, ive actually seen the contempt on faces when the Torys are mentioned, millions more are paying the price monthly with huge rises to their monthly mortgage payments, they are not going to be voting Tory at the next election.
Someone mentioned the Torys have annihilated millions of young voters, I think that's true, that view of the Torys will hopefully stay with them for life.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2061 on: Today at 01:40:22 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:50:36 pm
Thats fine mate. I just wanted to make sure you know that they are not aligned in the same way as say Starmer and Natalie Elphicke

It would be hard for them to be aligned in the general election as she's standing down.

I'd take that as a win for Labour as it shows that Tory MPs think that the Tories are shite as she and others have started to fuck them off.

I can understand people that don't want Labour to succeed to look at it in a different way though.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2062 on: Today at 01:46:24 pm »
Comforting to see the same old arguments  :)

If Father Ted doesnt vote Labour, thats a fault with the party not Ted.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2063 on: Today at 01:53:07 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:00:03 am
Haha i've just done the same thing - i'll be seeing this one all the way through, collapsing Tory government!
Hi mate, you said you were going to sign up to help campaign, did you get round to it?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2064 on: Today at 01:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 01:16:48 pm
I explained why - I think hes a liar and I dont like his political project. I dont believe for a second he planned to stand by those pledges and he was always going to junk them at the first opportunity. Lots in here dont, imagining he agonised for hours about it or something. A torturous dark night of the soul for brave Sir Keir. I think the presence of Mandelson lurking in background, doing unspecified things, tells you he was always a Labour right Trojan horse sent to fuck the left and regain control of the party. If you like that type of thing then thats good of course. Its for others to decide whether they think those policies have been ditched for valid reasons or because they were never serious about them in the first place. Given they have been dumped its kind of irrelevant what I or anyone else thinks.

I dont know what to say really. Given I recall you calling Corbyn a twat and worse every other day for years its a bit bemusing to find you suddenly concerned about civility and objecting to people bad mouthing Labour leaders.

That's the difference right there. If someone asked me why I thought Corbyn was a twat then I could come up with many exact reasons why I thought he was a twat; Demonising Labour Voters that didn't share his exact position, lying about Brexit, going on holiday when he was supposed to be doing an anti-Brexit speech, being the first politician in the world to demand that Brexit be done at something like 07:00 the next morning, cosying up to murdering dictators, failing to win the election because he was too stupid/too stuck in his ideals and having no brains along the lines of getting people that don't "fit your worldview" to vote for you - he actually seemed to detest anyone that wasn't in his mindset.

I came up with various other reasons. He gibbed several policies. Did I call him a twat and a liar about those? Not that I can remember - policies sometimes need to be ditched - if anything, he wasn't pragmatic or honest enough to bin some stuff that would have won his votes that wouldn't have happened anyway.

So I did call Corbyn a twat and worse - but unlike some people that are Anti-Starmer - I DID support and get behind Corbyn from the start and for quite a while. Don't believe me? The posts are all still right there on RAWK.

You have called Starmer a twat and a liar and the rest, but unless you can come up with actual reasons rather than the wolly ones that you probably saw on Social media? Then are they really your words? If you can't find the reasons for you to use them then I find that odd. You wrote them. It seems that this 'mob' never gave Starmer a chance from literally day one. Many of those now critical of Corbyn might have had reservations (I didn't personally) and history bore those reservations out. In Starmers case, the second he was elected, people wanted him out regardless of what he did or said. There also seems and seemed to be a case of 'Fucking anything we can throw at the c*nt is good enough for me, even if I can't justify it by explaining my own words.."
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2065 on: Today at 02:02:09 pm »
Britain elects nowcast finds half of the predicted 100-150 seats the Tories will win, will be by less than 5% - ie. within the margin of error.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2066 on: Today at 02:04:37 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 02:02:09 pm
Britain elects nowcast finds half of the predicted 100-150 seats the Tories will win, will be by less than 5% - ie. within the margin of error.

I dont suppose it says what seats that are?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2067 on: Today at 02:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:04:37 pm
I dont suppose it says what seats that are?

They do a seat by seat breakdown, yes. As do Election Maps UK.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2068 on: Today at 02:15:01 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 02:10:42 pm
They do a seat by seat breakdown, yes. As do Election Maps UK.


Very helpful thanks
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2069 on: Today at 02:16:42 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/may/23/tories-14-years-in-power-brexit-cuts-and-chaos

Tories 14 years in power will be remembered for Brexit, cuts and chaos

Peter Walker
Senior political correspondent

The 14 years of Conservative rule  up to the calling of an election that Labour is widely expected to win  will have seen five prime ministers, seven chancellors, eight foreign secretaries and no fewer than 16 housing ministers.

But the numbers that are most likely to resonate with a bruised electorate are more everyday ones. By some reckonings the average Briton is about £10,000 a year worse off in real terms than in 2010, when the bright-eyed Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition took over from Labour.

Similarly likely to shape the election outcome and future assessments of this era are the figures of 4.3 million children living in relative poverty and the 7.5 million-strong NHS waiting list in England.

The Conservatives will argue, with some force, that a lot of this is down to entirely unexpected and destabilising events, particularly the Covid pandemic and Russias invasion of Ukraine.

But when the social history books are being compiled on this 14-year period, as well as the ushering in of Brexit, critics will point to what is arguably the policy that shaped the Tory stranglehold on politics more than anything else: austerity.

This was the defining mission of David Camerons shiny 2010 administration, cheerfully waved through by the Tories Lib Dem coalition partners: an unprecedented squeeze on public spending, particularly focused on everyday services delivered by councils, ranging from libraries to sports facilities.

Along with this came an effort to crack down on benefit spending, a continuous thread across the 14 years, from the George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxford strivers versus shirkers narrative to the 2017 innovation of the two-child benefit cap, identified by some as one of the single biggest contributors to family poverty in UK history.

If this was the broader theme of the past 14 years of Tory government, it has been cloaked in what felt like a never-ending veneer of political drama.

At the dawn of the Cameron-Nick Clegg coalition, joint government by compromise felt daringly novel and exciting for UK politics. Little did we know, but it was a sleepy lull by comparison with what came next.

Cameron led his party to outright victory in 2015 pledging stability against chaos with Ed Miliband, while also placating his right-leaning Eurosceptic MPs with the promise of an in/out referendum on EU membership, one of the biggest political gambles in modern UK history.

Camerons curse was to believe himself to be a congenitally lucky politician: PM by 43, he had already sought to settle two other seemingly intractable issues with referendums  the Lib Dems demand for voting reform and Scottish independence. Both times he had won.

The third time went wrong. Before the Brexit vote, Cameron and his party misjudged the anti-establishment mood, the campaigning genius of Nigel Frottage and Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons decision to hitch his political career to the leave cause. He was humiliated.

The referendum result on 23 June 2016 saw Cameron out of No 10 and very soon out of parliament. It marked the beginning of a second stage of the 14 years, one generally marked by political chaos.

Theresa May spent three years in Downing Street, and in that time passed barely a single week without controversy or dispute, much of this down to Brexit. Her decision to promise Tory Brexiters the most robust of departures from the EU collided inevitably with the practical difficulties, plunging her party into near civil war.

Almost the definition of an unlucky prime minister, May made her own Cameron-style gamble, calling a snap election in 2017, and managed to lose her majority against a Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour party that the Tories had not taken seriously.

Her eventual removal in the summer of 2019 brought in the third act of Tory rule, in which a party that has long viewed itself as the natural inhabitant of stable rule first won an 80-seat majority, in 2019, and then managed to throw it all away.

Some blame must be placed on Conservative MPs and members who first chose Johnson, despite years of indicators that he was a fundamentally unserious character, as would be seen in the tawdry controversy of lockdown-breaking parties that deposed him. Then came Liz Truss, whose ability to last no more than 49 days in No 10 perhaps sums up her suitability for the job.

We are now in what may be the final scene of the Conservatives final act, with Sunak having managed to steady the ship while doing nothing to make the party appear more appealing to voters.

As the 14-year reign slips away in a fog of policies  some of which may feel more performative than meaningful, from the Rwanda deportation scheme to the decision to appoint a minister for common sense  what will the country make of this era if and when it is over?

For many, there will be relief. Most governments run out of steam after so long in office, and if any one thing propels Labours Keir Starmer into power it will be that most irresistible of political sentiments: its time for a change.

Others may feel almost a retrospective confusion. It is hard to think of another period of UK politics that summons up such a strong sense of what-the-hell-was-that-all-about?.

But in everyday lives up and down the country, with about 2.5 million Britons using food banks, many public services running on fumes and a pervading sense of nothing really working any more, there could well be a feeling that, to borrow a phrase, things can only get better.

Can they? Labour will try its hardest. But as political inheritances go, it is hugely unpromising.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2070 on: Today at 02:17:50 pm »
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2071 on: Today at 02:21:30 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:53:37 pm
The Tories and their mates, the press, big business, etc, do not fear a Starmer Labour Party.

I never said the press feared Starmer. I said they hated him. But they need their readers to fear him, as it could be the difference between a landslide and a wipeout.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2072 on: Today at 02:22:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:21:30 pm
I never said the press feared Starmer. I said they hated him. But they need their readers to fear him, as it could be the difference between a landslide and a wipeout.

On the other hand they need to tread more carefully if they feel pretty confident that he is going to be the next PM
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2073 on: Today at 02:28:52 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 02:17:50 pm
https://electionmaps.uk/nowcast

Wow that is predicting some monumental swings in my area. I would be amazed if Labour took Tatton (not my constituency). Tory's normally get a 30% majority there. Ditto with Macclesfield. This site thinks Labour will get a 20% majority! It's not been anything but Conservative in about a hundred years.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2074 on: Today at 02:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:21:30 pm
I never said the press feared Starmer. I said they hated him. But they need their readers to fear him, as it could be the difference between a landslide and a wipeout.

I don't think they hate him.  If he were to increase regulation and ban foreign ownership, they may fear (and hate) him then.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #2075 on: Today at 02:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:17:27 pm
The Martyn's law one is the most egregious. At 1245 yesterday Sunak told his mum that the law would be passed in this Parliament. At 5 he called the election. He's an absolute c*nt and this is why I will never take people seriously who say Labour are just as bad as them.

And people think Starmer is a liar, based on nothing but their own instinct.

If they want to complain about pledge breaking, start with Nick "I'll abolish tuition fees" Clegg.
