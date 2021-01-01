It will be nice to have a calm and cold prime minister.



Maggie? She's even more calm and cold than she was 40 years ago.Just joking! I know there's a big difference between having someone who can be dispassionate and objective and an utter sociopath who is immune to the suffering they are inflicting.But this will be part of the battle Starmer faces. People might not find him relatable. They seem to see him as a bit of a cold fish - capable but perhaps lacking warmth. The problem is that he may come across as indifferent when making tough choices - and he will need to make a lot of those.Fwiw, I don't think Starmer took the decision to ditch any of his pledges lightly. Tories pick and drop pledges faster than they change their undies. I think Starmer is just being pragmatic and knows he's up against a hostile media. He has to thread the needle and and is treading a fine line between what he wants to do and what he thinks he can do. And he's human, so he's going to make mistakes on that.It's inevitable that supporters will be pissed off when they feel he's not doing what they think he should. Pretty much how any armchair manager views a footie game.On the plus side, a surge in Labour MPs will hopefully present us with a lot of new up and coming talent that can help address the brain drain that's occurred in Parliament over the last 14 years. It could be the next Labour leader is elected on July 4th - or the one after anyway.