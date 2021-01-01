« previous next »
Not from the UK, don't follow UK politics, just saw a Labour party clip on Twitter and the Starmer guy has the most unconvincing voice I've heard in a long time. Don't know if he's a decent politician, but he has a voice like a church mouse trying to sound tough.
I do dream of this but the problem is my area is so Tory they dont even bother knocking on the door here, none of the big parties do, its usually just the independent candidates in the local elections who bother trying to win your vote.

I've only ever had one door knock, it was just after I'd moved in to a Tory ward in generally Labour-leaning Luton, and it was the incumbent councillor ahead of local elections, asking if I was a Conservative supporter. He didn't really hang around after I said no for me to elaborate. This was early 2015 though, so couldn't yet give him an earful about Brexit, Boris, Truss, any of it.

Where I live now is an SNP/Labour contest, no idea if it's in play.
Do people really think that bore in the Labour party will be any different.

Man is a clown

A boring clown! Interesting concept.
Not from the UK, don't follow UK politics, just saw a Labour party clip on Twitter and the Starmer guy has the most unconvincing voice I've heard in a long time. Don't know if he's a decent politician, but he has a voice like a church mouse trying to sound tough.

Have you heard Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, Sunak, Rees-Mogg and the rest?

Not many politicians around these days that sound epic to be fair.
McVey is in an ultra safe Tory seat [Tatton] i'll be amazed & laughing my head off, if the Tories lose that seat, the only time they've ever lost the seat was at the 97 election, when Labour & Lib Dems came together & pulled out their candidates, for an independent candidate [Martin Bell] against the Tory incumbent at the time who was hit by sleaze & scandal.

Hard to imagine that Neil Hamilton was the poster boy of Tory sleaze back in the 90s. Looks like a choir boy compared to the modern Tory.

Recall petitions only came into force back in 2015. Makes you wonder if he would have faced one back then if they had been around.
I do dream of this but the problem is my area is so Tory they dont even bother knocking on the door here, none of the big parties do, its usually just the independent candidates in the local elections who bother trying to win your vote.

Im like you, literally never been knocked on.
Of course I do

Mate this is by most standards an echo chamber, me not liking the top of the PLP wont be influencing anything.
What is a Echo Chamber. an environment in which a person encounters only beliefs or opinions that coincide with their own, so that their existing views are reinforced and alternative ideas are not considered.
"people are living in partisan and ideological echo chambers"
I don't think that applies on here. we often agree on points which can re-inforce views but posters can justify that opinion if pressed. this is why they hold these views in the first place, they add up,  the people who attack Labour on here are pressed to give their reasoning for opinions they are seldom pressed on outside this forum. they struggle most of the time, that's the big difference and I think it's one of the main reasons why millions will struggle in poverty for many years to come, people talking shite without being seriously challenged to justify their opinion, anyone who says nothing will improve even if Labour win end up looking a bit clueless when pressed. they storm off thinking it's a echo chamber in here, nahh, if they make a sound argument to justify their opinion then they have a good chance of changing the majority of opinions on here.
Not from the UK, don't follow UK politics, just saw a Labour party clip on Twitter and the Starmer guy has the most unconvincing voice I've heard in a long time. Don't know if he's a decent politician, but he has a voice like a church mouse trying to sound tough.
What has his voice got to do with anything?  FFS it's inane shit like this that's got us into this mess.
Do people really think that bore in the Labour party will be any different.

Man is a clown

Starmer isn't great and some on the front bench are very questionable, however, they will still be better than the Tories!

There's no comparison, in that sense.

I think the whole country will have a more positive feel, even after one day.
Leave request for the 5th July just gone in, lets fucking do this!

Haha i've just done the same thing - i'll be seeing this one all the way through, collapsing Tory government!
The most satisfying way to deal with a Tory canvasser - which I've only once been able to manage - is to pretend you are more right wing, more bigoted, more nationalistic than they are. You can soon bring them round to agreeing with the most extreme statements. "I'd castrate all criminals, re-open the Workhouses, and transport climate activists to the Antarctic" is almost guaranteed to bring out "Yes, we would too, but Conservatives just have to be a little careful of saying these things out loud. Political correctness, you know."
Not from the UK, don't follow UK politics, just saw a Labour party clip on Twitter and the Starmer guy has the most unconvincing voice I've heard in a long time. Don't know if he's a decent politician, but he has a voice like a church mouse trying to sound tough.

Yeah.  His voice is very unfortunate, for a public speaker.  It's graining and does sound a bit wimpy.
This. It's got to the point where the Tories have basically accused Doctors, Nurses, Teachers, Rail Workers, Postal Workers etc of all "holding the country to ransom".

That might work when it's just one group, like miners, but you can't tell Teachers that Rail Workers are holding the country hostage, then Doctors that Teachers are holding the country hostage, then Postal Workers that Nurses are holding the country hostage...

At this point they're trying to make out to one half of the British workforce that the other half the British workforce is part of some deep state conspiracy. It's just silly at this point. If it wasn't wrecking livelihoods then it would be funny.
This. It's got to the point where the Tories have basically accused Doctors, Nurses, Teachers, Rail Workers, Postal Workers etc of all "holding the country to ransom".

That might work when it's just one group, like miners, but you can't tell Teachers that Rail Workers are holding the country hostage, then Doctors that Teachers are holding the country hostage, then Postal Workers that Nurses are holding the country hostage...

At this point they're trying to make out to one half of the British workforce that the other half the British workforce is part of some deep state conspiracy. It's just silly at this point. If it wasn't wrecking livelihoods then it would be funny.

Not to mention completely alienating the young (and using "young" here in the broadest possible sense) with property prices, dragging UK out of the EU in the most extreme way possible, watering down climate committments etc.

Everything they have done is to appeal to an increasingly small cohort of old and very right wing people.

This used to be the natural party of government and one of the most ruthlessly successful political parties in the world. It's an extraordinary fall.
The Torys have been diluting their gene pool for some time, full of absolutely morons these days like seagullis.

Time to get them all out forever.

Yup. It's a clear sign of how Bozo and others have eroded the core of the Tories that idiots like this are actually MPs. They have no clue how the system they are a part of works. More worryingly, they have no inclination to learn, either.
What has his voice got to do with anything?  FFS it's inane shit like this that's got us into this mess.

Look, chill.  I'd never not vote or not support someone with good policy based on look, voice etc.
But he really does sound directly opposite to a confident leader - which is unfortunate as lot of people ARE that shallow in estimating someone.
His team probably knows this and are limiting his exposure to measured conversational talks, and less 'motivational and rouding' attempts.
His father in law says "hi"

Wonder if his father in law told him to call the election. "Okay, lad - I'm sorry. You proved you're useless. Best get yourself off to the US. More money there anyway." ;D
Do people really think that bore in the Labour party will be any different.

Man is a clown
The problem is you obviously don't follow politics so you won't even notice the big changes when they happen.
I mean come one. after all the debates on Johnson and clowns and your calling Starmer a Clown, after all the debates on what we should look for when choosing a leader and how other qualities are far more important. interesting point though, will someone say they aren't voting Labour because they find Starmer boring during the debates? lol. imagine many will be Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson fans.
Why is he (In the context of the UK)

1. A twat
2. An untrustworthy shyster
3. A man who effortlessly limbo dances beneath low bars on a regular basis


It might be useful for those that throw out such accusations that they can qualify it. You said it yourself there, so in the context of the UK - which this election is about, should be easy for you to clearly qualify these things so that everyone agrees, if they are factual and correct.

Mind you, I've been asking this question for a while now and just usually get shouty, angry answers back.

Can you qualify these things fairly and reasonably so that I can understand where you're coming from?



I dont like the man, find him charmless and phony, dont trust him (because of his demonstrable track record of breaking promises) and dont feel remotely enthused by his project. Its a personal judgement, not some universal truth.

If you think the way Starmer presented himself when vying for the leadership and the way hes acted since are congruent, then fine. The way hes rowed back on anything leftwing whilst heading rightwards is excellent, then lovely, promising signs on that front. All the pledges and promises hes binned off, from nationalisation and student fees, scrapping private schools charitable status, a £28bn green new deal, new deal for working people, etc - all ditched or hacked away at, are good and a sign the man is a trustworthy type then again, fine. If you like a Labour Party draped in more flags than the BNP promising cast iron fiscal discipline and using their made up rules to weasel out of spending then great. Good for you. The future is bright.
