Why is he (In the context of the UK)
1. A twat
2. An untrustworthy shyster
3. A man who effortlessly limbo dances beneath low bars on a regular basis
It might be useful for those that throw out such accusations that they can qualify it. You said it yourself there, so in the context of the UK - which this election is about, should be easy for you to clearly qualify these things so that everyone agrees, if they are factual and correct.
Mind you, I've been asking this question for a while now and just usually get shouty, angry answers back.
Can you qualify these things fairly and reasonably so that I can understand where you're coming from?
I dont like the man, find him charmless and phony, dont trust him (because of his demonstrable track record of breaking promises) and dont feel remotely enthused by his project. Its a personal judgement, not some universal truth.
If you think the way Starmer presented himself when vying for the leadership and the way hes acted since are congruent, then fine. The way hes rowed back on anything leftwing whilst heading rightwards is excellent, then lovely, promising signs on that front. All the pledges and promises hes binned off, from nationalisation and student fees, scrapping private schools charitable status, a £28bn green new deal, new deal for working people, etc - all ditched or hacked away at, are good and a sign the man is a trustworthy type then again, fine. If you like a Labour Party draped in more flags than the BNP promising cast iron fiscal discipline and using their made up rules to weasel out of spending then great. Good for you. The future is bright.