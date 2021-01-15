« previous next »
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 09:18:16 am
I think with Starmer in there will be a thawing of relationships with Europe. I am hoping that the EU may make life a little easier for us, and hopefully a gentle slide to a BRINO will be appreciated by the vast majority.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 09:22:31 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:09:52 am
Have Labour given their opinion on the Rwanda scheme? That seems like a prime target for some scaremongering from the Tories. You can always rely on them to make immigrants an issue and you can always rely on the British public to be swayed by it.
Starmer said the flights will be cancelled immediately
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 09:23:54 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:16:49 am
Frottage wont be running or getting involved in Reform stating that the American election is far more important

It is actually pretty bad news as it wont split the tory vote as much as it would have with that c*nt involved
The American election is not until 5th November. Frottage is scum.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 09:25:55 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:16:49 am
Frottage wont be running or getting involved in Reform stating that the American election is far more important

It is actually pretty bad news as it wont split the tory vote as much as it would have with that c*nt involved

He wont want to split the Tory vote, he will have designs on them during and after the autopsy
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 09:26:47 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:09:52 am
Have Labour given their opinion on the Rwanda scheme? That seems like a prime target for some scaremongering from the Tories. You can always rely on them to make immigrants an issue and you can always rely on the British public to be swayed by it.

Theyve said they will scrap it. Of course Rwanda is a great example of Sunak himself changing his mind. Both he and the current Home Secretary thought it was batsh*t but his Faustian pact with the right wing nutters means he has to pretend its a great idea. Car crash politics.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 09:31:38 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:04:09 am
I look forward to spending the night with you - on here that is.

Looking forward to it Doc, hopefully better than the last one!
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 09:31:47 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:22:31 am
Starmer said the flights will be cancelled immediately
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:26:47 am
Theyve said they will scrap it. Of course Rwanda is a great example of Sunak himself changing his mind. Both he and the current Home Secretary thought it was batsh*t but his Faustian pact with the right wing nutters means he has to pretend its a great idea. Car crash politics.

Thanks, makes sense to scrap it but no doubt the Tories and right-wing rags will try to create a whole platform out of it.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 09:34:01 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:16:49 am
Frottage wont be running or getting involved in Reform stating that the American election is far more important

It is actually pretty bad news as it wont split the tory vote as much as it would have with that c*nt involved

So the man who loathes immigrants is now wheedling his way into becoming a citizen of the US.

Says it all really. Hope he stays there.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 09:35:28 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:08:44 am
One annoyance is the election could have been held 28th June had Sunak called the election 24 hours earlier, you have to give minimum 25 working days notice & theirs 2 bank holidays in the next 2 weeks.

June 28th is a Friday. General Elections are always on a Thursday here.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 09:37:07 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:25:55 am
He wont want to split the Tory vote, he will have designs on them during and after the autopsy

Does Sunak have kicked out of office honours list opportunity?

Maybe the quid quo pro for Monsieur Frog Face would be a seat in the House of Lords - Lord Frottage of Toad Hall perhaps?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 09:45:41 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:37:07 am
Does Sunak have kicked out of office honours list opportunity?

Maybe the quid quo pro for Monsieur Frog Face would be a seat in the House of Lords - Lord Frottage of Toad Hall perhaps?

He will get one yeah, it will come as a shock to no one to see the drowned rate promote the frog faced fascist to a Lord.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 09:48:33 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:11:36 am
More relevantly, left wing echo chambers equals 2016.

Everyone decent is left of fascism.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 09:50:54 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:08:44 am
One annoyance is the election could have been held 28th June had Sunak called the election 24 hours earlier, you have to give minimum 25 working days notice & theirs 2 bank holidays in the next 2 weeks.

During Glastonbury so that would have been prime for him to call an election when theres 250k left leaning voters at one festival but he's so so bad at politics he couldn't even do that.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 09:51:39 am
The best thing is now I have been given the green light to call every Tory an absolute c*nt. I cant wait until the volunteers and councillors turn up at the door. I might just decide to bash their heads in with a cricket bat. Lets hang a Tory!
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 09:54:38 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:51:39 am
The best thing is now I have been given the green light to call every Tory an absolute c*nt. I cant wait until the volunteers and councillors turn up at the door. I might just decide to bash their heads in with a cricket bat. Lets hang a Tory!
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 09:54:40 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:51:39 am
The best thing is now I have been given the green light to call every Tory an absolute c*nt. I cant wait until the volunteers and councillors turn up at the door. I might just decide to bash their heads in with a cricket bat. Lets hang a Tory!

Yes because you've always been synonymous with restraint. 
