Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 47872 times)

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1840 on: Today at 10:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:12:05 pm
Thats the kind of thing youd see in a banana republic. Country before party? Yeah, like fuck. Get these traitors out.

Exactly my thoughts as well.

The voters would never forgive the Tories if they went & did this & got the election that's been announced called off, the Tories would be wipeout if they did a stunt like this
#Sausages

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1841 on: Today at 10:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:16:53 pm
Nope
Unless you're voting tactically you're voting Tory.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1842 on: Today at 10:25:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:30:55 pm
That speech will live on for decades.   

One of THE greta political disasters

Perhaps Sunak should listen to her about climate change.  ;)
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1843 on: Today at 10:28:36 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:08:32 pm
Dpends which Asians, I guess. They love a Tory in Leicester.
The all the old folk are dying so the Tories will struggle argument. Its been a thing since the dawn of time but theyre still going.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1844 on: Today at 10:39:33 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:18:29 pm
Yeah lets not start posting shit from those bastards, worse than posting from the fail imo.

You might disagree strongly with Chris Hopr or GB News and what they stand for, but just ignoring those opinions and that side of the debate isn't the way to go. Echo chambers = 2019 again.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1845 on: Today at 10:40:03 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 10:22:44 pm
Unless you're voting tactically you're voting Tory.

I brought my missus round to voting Labour instead of Green. I agree the environment / climate change is the biggest issue we're facing, but this is a generation defining election not a single issue election, and removing the Tories is imperative. Whereas, the Greens are unlikely to make any meaningful inroads - nationally - except take some left-wing votes off Labour. I've voted Green before during the Blair years, but we need to kick the Tories out before they devour the state, the NHS and our futures, leaving the UK as a playground for the "asset sweating" uber wealthy. Also, Starmer's Labour is nothing like the Tories despite all those lazy "Blue Tory or Red Tory" claims that have hung around for many years.

If I lived in a seat where Lib Dems had the best chance of taking a Tory MP seat, then I'd vote Lib Dem. Same for any seats where Greens are polling high enough to win.

I've definitely moved from idealist to pragmatist over the last few years. Unless we move on from FPTP, idealism is just a fantasy, unfortunately. Democracy also isn't supposed to represent every single thing we want individually. We need to look at the big picture. And the big picture is the Tories are c*nts.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1846 on: Today at 10:42:05 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 10:39:33 pm
You might disagree strongly with Chris Hopr or GB News and what they stand for, but just ignoring those opinions and that side of the debate isn't the way to go. Echo chambers = 2019 again.

I'm happy to ignore buffoons, racists and clowns.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1847 on: Today at 10:49:07 pm »

Phil
@Philmoorhouse76
"It can still be aborted." No it can't. Replacing him as leader doesn't stop him being Prime Minister. They'd need a majority of parliament (not just Conservative MPs) to do that. Whoever is behind this has no clue how elections, governments or even parliament works.
Quote
Politics UK
@PolitlcsUK
·
1h
Replying to @PolitlcsUK
Follow for the very latest political news!

Tory MP: "Today has clearly been an absolute disaster but the election is NOT irrevocable; up until the point of the Dissolution of Parliament - when the writs are moved to begin the contests, it can still be aborted."
Show more

https://x.com/Philmoorhouse76/status/1793389230921503124
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1848 on: Today at 10:49:24 pm »
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1849 on: Today at 10:50:52 pm »
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1850 on: Today at 10:53:16 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 10:39:33 pm
You might disagree strongly with Chris Hopr or GB News and what they stand for, but just ignoring those opinions and that side of the debate isn't the way to go. Echo chambers = 2019 again.


Ok
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1851 on: Today at 10:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:08:30 pm
The fact he is knighted is not relevant and doesnt suggest much thought.
The fact hes a c*nt who employs the likes of Reeves Lammy Streeting and Kendall is what should concern you more.

There are people on pip praying these get kicked out .. dont underestimate how much they are negatively influencing vulnerable peoples lives.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1852 on: Today at 10:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:28:17 pm
This will be what drives me nuts. People who don't vote Labour because of his stance on something happening 5,000 fucking miles away. The loss of innocent life infuriates me, and every leader in that conflict is acting like a complete tw@t, but how about we prioritise what's going on over here? It's not like the Tories have a radically different approach to the issue.

Surely those can vote for the Workers Party of Britain?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1853 on: Today at 10:57:43 pm »
Selfish Rishi!

https://www.politico.eu/article/britains-july-election-summer-holidays-rishi-sunak/

5 great things Britains July election ruins

Quote
look forward to leaders going even further over the top than normal in their efforts to capitalize on the football frenzy  so expect more cringe photo-ops from the pub.

Yeah, it's funny

They also reckon some Tory MPs are gonna be cancelling their holidays :D

And it's a week after glasto

But before schools in England are on hols!
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1854 on: Today at 10:58:03 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 10:53:20 pm
There are people on pip praying these get kicked out .. dont underestimate how much they are negatively influencing vulnerable peoples lives.

Im aware of how bad the Tories are.  Thanks.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1855 on: Today at 10:59:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:28:17 pm
This will be what drives me nuts. People who don't vote Labour because of his stance on something happening 5,000 fucking miles away. The loss of innocent life infuriates me, and every leader in that conflict is acting like a complete tw@t, but how about we prioritise what's going on over here? It's not like the Tories have a radically different approach to the issue.

Those people are traitors and are giving Tories a vote

Labour are the opposition, they can't force a ceasefire

I ripped off posters on Smithdown saying STARMER = GENOCIDE

When he's in power, sure, do what you want... but the actual fuckin GOVERNMENT are more guilty just by virtue of being in power

Besides, there's issues at home. No party should be single-issue

(And as much as I want Labour in, I also don't want to be let down... so I'll stay remain somewhat anti-government, even when it's a government I want)
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1856 on: Today at 11:02:48 pm »
Guys,

Was it definitely Steve Bray blasting out Things can only get better? I feel I have to chuck him a few quid for that
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1857 on: Today at 11:03:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:58:03 pm
Im aware of how bad the Tories are.  Thanks.

Then why would you say it wouldnt make any difference if we had a Labour Govt instead?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1858 on: Today at 11:03:46 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 10:49:07 pm
Phil
@Philmoorhouse76
"It can still be aborted." No it can't. Replacing him as leader doesn't stop him being Prime Minister. They'd need a majority of parliament (not just Conservative MPs) to do that. Whoever is behind this has no clue how elections, governments or even parliament works.
Quote
Politics UK
@PolitlcsUK
·
1h
Replying to @PolitlcsUK
Follow for the very latest political news!

Tory MP: "Today has clearly been an absolute disaster but the election is NOT irrevocable; up until the point of the Dissolution of Parliament - when the writs are moved to begin the contests, it can still be aborted."
Show more

https://x.com/Philmoorhouse76/status/1793389230921503124

This is what I said. Unless the Tories can line up a unity candidate with no challengers to avoid a contest, then there's no way they can oust Sunak and replace him in a week.

It took five days to replace Truss with Sunak. I can't see it being that smooth this time.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1859 on: Today at 11:07:21 pm »
Bacon sandwich says rain-drenched Sunak has lost the election already.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1860 on: Today at 11:08:28 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 11:03:30 pm
Then why would you say it wouldnt make any difference if we had a Labour Govt instead?

I didnt
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1861 on: Today at 11:11:02 pm »
An election about people.

Keeping people out of a country to keep people in their jobs in parliament.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1862 on: Today at 11:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:07:21 pm
Bacon sandwich says rain-drenched Sunak has lost the election already.

Of course he's lost

The poll lead is one thing. He's doing this now as the future is dodgy

- good economic news
- dumbass Rwanda scheme may pass.
- but more small boats are expected end of summer, so before then
- feel-good footie is on
- rather than wait on the unknown, watch them point at decreasing food prices etc.

Plus he's minted. I like Politico's line:

"If he was going to lose, why not lose now, and head off for a brighter future with his buddies in Silicone Valley?"

I think he's gambled on a loser, but the future may not be much better... when he would HAVE to call it. So he's taking short term good news, though we all know it simply won't fool anyone with their eyes open
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1863 on: Today at 11:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:40:03 pm
I brought my missus round to voting Labour instead of Green. I agree the environment / climate change is the biggest issue we're facing, but this is a generation defining election not a single issue election, and removing the Tories is imperative. Whereas, the Greens are unlikely to make any meaningful inroads - nationally - except take some left-wing votes off Labour. I've voted Green before during the Blair years, but we need to kick the Tories out before they devour the state, the NHS and our futures, leaving the UK as a playground for the "asset sweating" uber wealthy. Also, Starmer's Labour is nothing like the Tories despite all those lazy "Blue Tory or Red Tory" claims that have hung around for many years.

If I lived in a seat where Lib Dems had the best chance of taking a Tory MP seat, then I'd vote Lib Dem. Same for any seats where Greens are polling high enough to win.

I've definitely moved from idealist to pragmatist over the last few years. Unless we move on from FPTP, idealism is just a fantasy, unfortunately. Democracy also isn't supposed to represent every single thing we want individually. We need to look at the big picture. And the big picture is the Tories are c*nts.
I remember warning a few people about these Torys back in 2020, they are fanatics, I think they must have wondered what I was talking about, how could they be fanatics they aren't even left wing.
These Torys today masquerade under the Tory banner, it won them power but am hoping they've destroyed the Tory partys image for many years to come.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1864 on: Today at 11:15:59 pm »
Tories trying to stop this may actually be the thing people finally hit the streets for.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1865 on: Today at 11:16:30 pm »
Bookies first reaction to bring a few smiles.

 Labour 1/12 to unseat Johnathan Gullis. nothing on Lee Anderson yet but he's been saying he's been favourite to win the seat for a few months, I think he's telling Porkies.
Labour 4/9 to unseat Rees-Mogg
Labour 1/6 to unseat Theresa Villiers
Labour 11/10 to take out Braverman
Labour 1/7 to take out Daniel Kwacsynski
Laboour 1/3 to take out Theresa Coffey
labour 8/15 to take out Esther McVey
Many toss ups that would be normally safe Tory seats.

