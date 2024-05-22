Unless you're voting tactically you're voting Tory.



I brought my missus round to voting Labour instead of Green. I agree the environment / climate change is the biggest issue we're facing, but this is a generation defining election not a single issue election, and removing the Tories is imperative. Whereas, the Greens are unlikely to make any meaningful inroads - nationally - except take some left-wing votes off Labour. I've voted Green before during the Blair years, but we need to kick the Tories out before they devour the state, the NHS and our futures, leaving the UK as a playground for the "asset sweating" uber wealthy. Also, Starmer's Labour is nothing like the Tories despite all those lazy "Blue Tory or Red Tory" claims that have hung around for many years.If I lived in a seat where Lib Dems had the best chance of taking a Tory MP seat, then I'd vote Lib Dem. Same for any seats where Greens are polling high enough to win.I've definitely moved from idealist to pragmatist over the last few years. Unless we move on from FPTP, idealism is just a fantasy, unfortunately. Democracy also isn't supposed to represent every single thing we want individually. We need to look at the big picture. And the big picture is the Tories are c*nts.