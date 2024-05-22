Bacon sandwich says rain-drenched Sunak has lost the election already.
Of course he's lost
The poll lead is one thing. He's doing this now as the future is dodgy
- good economic news
- dumbass Rwanda scheme may pass.
- but more small boats are expected end of summer, so before then
- feel-good footie is on
- rather than wait on the unknown, watch them point at decreasing food prices etc.
Plus he's minted. I like Politico's line:
"If he was going to lose, why not lose now, and head off for a brighter future with his buddies in Silicone Valley?"
I think he's gambled on a loser, but the future may not be much better... when he would HAVE to call it. So he's taking short term good news, though we all know it simply won't fool anyone with their eyes open