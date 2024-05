My seat is a bit of a weird one. Labour had it for years, SNP won it in2015, Tories in 2017 and back to SNP in 2019. If I'm very confident the Tories can't win it, I'll likely vote Green, as I'm genuinely indifferent between Labour and SNP at this point. If it looks like the Tories might have a chance I'll have to figure out which of Labour and the SNP are in best position to win.



I don't think the Tories will have a chance though as it stands.