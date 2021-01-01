Its a long shot as all the plots seemed to have died out, but its the only explanation I can think of for having the election so early, I thought theyd hold out for a cut in interest rates or something even slightly positive before calling the election.



The inflation figures going back down to normal levels are the catalyst for this. Sunak knows that traditional Tory voters base their votes on the economy, so he'll be going all guns blazing on the message that only the Tories can be trusted on the economy and that Labour will destroy it. Conveniently ignoring the fact of course that it's the Tories themselves who have fucked the British economy, firstly through Brexit and then the lunacy of Truss. Expect to also hear Jeremy Corbyn's name being blasted from all corners, even though he's a pariah in the Labour movement. His name still strikes fear into the folks from the home counties though, and he and his fellow socialists will be raising YOUR taxes, even though the Tories have raised taxes to almost unheard of levels.This will be an election campaign of truly dirty tricks from the Tory scumbags, focusing on attacking Labour rather than trying to promote anything new to improve the country. Please, please do not fall for it when casting your vote. It's time to boot these bastards out.