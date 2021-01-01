« previous next »
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1600 on: Today at 04:46:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:29:53 pm
Its a long shot as all the plots seemed to have died out, but its the only explanation I can think of for having the election so early, I thought theyd hold out for a cut in interest rates or something even slightly positive before calling the election.

The inflation figures going back down to normal levels are the catalyst for this. Sunak knows that traditional Tory voters base their votes on the economy, so he'll be going all guns blazing on the message that only the Tories can be trusted on the economy and that Labour will destroy it. Conveniently ignoring the fact of course that it's the Tories themselves who have fucked the British economy, firstly through Brexit and then the lunacy of Truss. Expect to also hear Jeremy Corbyn's name being blasted from all corners, even though he's a pariah in the Labour movement. His name still strikes fear into the folks from the home counties though, and he and his fellow socialists will be raising YOUR taxes, even though the Tories have raised taxes to almost unheard of levels.

This will be an election campaign of truly dirty tricks from the Tory scumbags, focusing on attacking Labour rather than trying to promote anything new to improve the country. Please, please do not fall for it when casting your vote. It's time to boot these bastards out.
Offline Schmarn

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1601 on: Today at 04:48:01 pm »

This is about minimising losses with students away for the summer and the Euros taking over the news. Theyve given up.

A gift for Labour with a huge poll lead and the SNP in the ditch.
Online cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1602 on: Today at 04:48:22 pm »
Things can only get better is currently playing at full blast outside Downing Street.
Online Peabee

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1603 on: Today at 04:50:49 pm »
The BoE have managed inflation. Even Sunak claimed previously that the government can't control inflation. Either way, inflation coming down to normal levels is a drop in the ocean compared to the big picture of this shitshow of a govt.

Let's get these greasy fuckers out.
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1604 on: Today at 04:52:57 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:32:25 pm
Truth is the polls ain`t going to get much better so this is his last gamble. There isn`t the money for some massive tax cut and interest rates will probably only change marginally in the next few months. He has probably had his version of the thought "fuck it".

don't even think it's much of a gamble at this point. It's basically 777 taking out loans by putting up collateral they don't even own.

And yeah, there was a Guardian article a few weeks back warning that a summer election could catch students flat footed and disenfranchise them.
Popcorn's Art

Online TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1605 on: Today at 04:54:02 pm »
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1606 on: Today at 04:54:51 pm »
This might be a useful resource for anyone unsure of who to back in their constituency area to get rid of this shower > https://tactical.vote/
Offline No666

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1607 on: Today at 04:55:30 pm »
His strategy will make no difference. At last, an end to Tory incompetence. Please, Starmer, don't let us down.
Online andyrol

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1608 on: Today at 04:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:43:58 pm
Will no doubt be some people who have left their passport renewal very late for their summer holidays without ID to vote....
you can still use an old passport for voting id
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1609 on: Today at 04:56:23 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 04:48:22 pm
Things can only get better is currently playing at full blast outside Downing Street.

First, things can't get much worse, can they?

Second, his campaign people aren't up to much, are they?

If Sunak backs down now, the Tories'll lose another 10 points in the polls overnight. ;D
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1610 on: Today at 04:58:15 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:43:58 pm
Will no doubt be some people who have left their passport renewal very late for their summer holidays without ID to vote....

I saw on my voting card for the local elections that you can apply for a specific voting certificate that will enable you to vote. But given the state of the civil service, you'd probably be lucky to get one in time...
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1611 on: Today at 04:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 04:45:20 pm
Hey Gerry! Havent seen any posts from you in ages; welcome back.

Good day Robin, hope youre doing well my friend. I had about 6 or 7 months away from RAWK and will never post about football again on here but I make sporadic posts on other things I know nothing about :)
Online Studgotelli

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1612 on: Today at 04:58:37 pm »
Wow surprising!

Labour are a sure thing imo but theyre gonna try and ride the coat tails of a positive summer and see if they can hoodwink enough of the electorate.

On the other side, Labour are gonna inherit a big mess towards the end of the year imo, a big reason why Sunak is rolling the dice now.
Online cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1613 on: Today at 05:00:29 pm »
Someone has been blasting out Darth Vaders' theme outside downing street.
Online CornerFlag

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1614 on: Today at 05:02:12 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 04:48:22 pm
Things can only get better is currently playing at full blast outside Downing Street.
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 04:39:55 pm
Someone's currently playing the circus music outside number 10
Star Wars Imperial March too!

https://www.gov.uk/browse/citizenship/voting

Register, everyone! (On the closed register, not the open one...)
Online TSC

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1615 on: Today at 05:02:40 pm »
If true maybe hes hoping for some sort of footie Euros factor 😄
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 05:02:55 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 04:54:51 pm
This might be a useful resource for anyone unsure of who to back in their constituency area to get rid of this shower > https://tactical.vote/
That's telling me to vote LibDem, but I think Labour are going to storm Wimbledon. It seems to go purely on the last GE results.
Online afc tukrish

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1617 on: Today at 05:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:58:30 pm
Good day Robin, hope youre doing well my friend. I had about 6 or 7 months away from RAWK and will never post about football again on here but I make sporadic posts on other things I know nothing about :)

No Pulisic?
Online rob1966

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1618 on: Today at 05:03:20 pm »
Apt date, as we get Independence from these fuck witted c*nts
Online CornerFlag

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1619 on: Today at 05:03:53 pm »
"Tories out!  Tories Out" blasting down Downing Street too!
Online smicer07

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1620 on: Today at 05:04:05 pm »
Tories out is going to be in the background throughout his speech 😂
Online Anthony

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1621 on: Today at 05:04:07 pm »
Information on Postal and Proxy Voting and ID required at https://www.gov.uk/how-to-vote
Online rob1966

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1622 on: Today at 05:05:13 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 04:54:51 pm
This might be a useful resource for anyone unsure of who to back in their constituency area to get rid of this shower > https://tactical.vote/

Saying stick with Labour, which I knew anyway.

I did vote switch a few years back with a Green, to get the Tories out of Hove I think it was
Online Libertine

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1623 on: Today at 05:05:31 pm »
@darrenmccaffrey
The last time there was a July election in the UK was in 1945 (July 5th)

Labour won by a landslide
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1624 on: Today at 05:06:52 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 05:03:16 pm
No Pulisic?

Hes one thing I actually got right.
Online Anthony

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1625 on: Today at 05:06:57 pm »
Youll need one of the following types of photo ID to vote:

Youll need one of the following types of photo ID to vote:

a UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional)
a driving licence issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands
a UK passport
a passport issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or a Commonwealth country
a PASS card (National Proof of Age Standards Scheme)
a Blue Badge
a biometric residence permit (BRP)
a Defence Identity Card (MOD form 90)
a national identity card issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein
a Northern Ireland Electoral Identity Card
a Voter Authority Certificate
an Anonymous Electors Document
You can also use one of the following travel passes as photo ID when you vote:

an older persons bus pass
a disabled persons bus pass
an Oyster 60+ card
a Freedom Pass
a Scottish National Entitlement Card (NEC)
a 60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card
a Disabled Persons Welsh Concessionary Travel Card
a Northern Ireland concessionary travel pass
The photo on your ID must look like you. You can still use your ID even if it has expired.
Online afc tukrish

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1626 on: Today at 05:07:10 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:06:52 pm
Hes one thing I actually got right.

 ;D
Online Millie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1627 on: Today at 05:07:11 pm »
Come everyone, let's get rid of these Tory twats.
Offline Schmarn

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1628 on: Today at 05:07:58 pm »

Theyve even f*cked up the announcement. Its raining so theyve had to move it inside. Clown show
Online TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1629 on: Today at 05:08:08 pm »
Youll need one of the following types of photo ID to vote:
https://www.gov.uk/how-to-vote/photo-id-youll-need

Youll need one of the following types of photo ID to vote:

a UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional)
a driving licence issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands
a UK passport
a passport issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or a Commonwealth country
a PASS card (National Proof of Age Standards Scheme)
a Blue Badge
a biometric residence permit (BRP)
a Defence Identity Card (MOD form 90)
a national identity card issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein
a Northern Ireland Electoral Identity Card
a Voter Authority Certificate
an Anonymous Electors Document
You can also use one of the following travel passes as photo ID when you vote:

an older persons bus pass
a disabled persons bus pass
an Oyster 60+ card
a Freedom Pass
a Scottish National Entitlement Card (NEC)
a 60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card
a Disabled Persons Welsh Concessionary Travel Card
a Northern Ireland concessionary travel pass
The photo on your ID must look like you. You can still use your ID even if it has expired.
Unless you intend to vote Tory, in which case a vague likeness on a piece of toast will suffice.
Online Millie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #1630 on: Today at 05:09:36 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 05:06:57 pm
https://www.gov.uk/how-to-vote/photo-id-youll-need

Youll need one of the following types of photo ID to vote:

a UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional)
a driving licence issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands
a UK passport
a passport issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or a Commonwealth country
a PASS card (National Proof of Age Standards Scheme)
a Blue Badge
a biometric residence permit (BRP)
a Defence Identity Card (MOD form 90)
a national identity card issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein
a Northern Ireland Electoral Identity Card
a Voter Authority Certificate
an Anonymous Electors Document
You can also use one of the following travel passes as photo ID when you vote:

an older persons bus pass
a disabled persons bus pass
an Oyster 60+ card
a Freedom Pass
a Scottish National Entitlement Card (NEC)
a 60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card
a Disabled Persons Welsh Concessionary Travel Card
a Northern Ireland concessionary travel pass
The photo on your ID must look like you. You can still use your ID even if it has expired.

Just to add - pretty sure you can't use the 60+ Metro travel pass here in Merseyside to vote - has to be the one you get when you reach pension age.  Good job I have a passport  :P
