https://www.gov.uk/how-to-vote/photo-id-youll-need
Youll need one of the following types of photo ID to vote:
a UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional)
a driving licence issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands
a UK passport
a passport issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or a Commonwealth country
a PASS card (National Proof of Age Standards Scheme)
a Blue Badge
a biometric residence permit (BRP)
a Defence Identity Card (MOD form 90)
a national identity card issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein
a Northern Ireland Electoral Identity Card
a Voter Authority Certificate
an Anonymous Electors Document
You can also use one of the following travel passes as photo ID when you vote:
an older persons bus pass
a disabled persons bus pass
an Oyster 60+ card
a Freedom Pass
a Scottish National Entitlement Card (NEC)
a 60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card
a Disabled Persons Welsh Concessionary Travel Card
a Northern Ireland concessionary travel pass
The photo on your ID must look like you. You can still use your ID even if it has expired.