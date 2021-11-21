« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.  (Read 44445 times)

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,325
  • JFT 97
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1520 on: Today at 02:12:33 pm »
Tiresome this speculation crap.

Just call it you slithering twat and fuck off, then fuck off some more and fuck off with each and every tory past and present.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,572
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1521 on: Today at 02:14:51 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 02:10:04 pm
Looks like he's going July 4th.

Sunak on the campaign trail.....


Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,445
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1522 on: Today at 02:16:01 pm »
Sky bet now price a July election in at 1/7
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,445
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1523 on: Today at 02:18:41 pm »
Jeremy C*nt has pulled out of Pestons programme this eve. Election is being called.

Whos auto corrected H.unt to C*nt you mischievous devils hahaha
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,790
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1524 on: Today at 02:29:47 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:01:59 pm
Number 10 are usually very quick to douse the flames yet they've let the speculation on this one run. According to one journalist they've refused to rule out a 4th July election. Those instructions to not rule it out will have come from Sunak so although he's not said anything directly he could stop it.

Yeah. Gordon Brown bottled an early election, much to the annoyance of the media who had been briefed by insiders. Ultimately it cost him.

If Sunak backs out now  there'd be hell to pay.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,111
  • Truthiness
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1525 on: Today at 02:52:36 pm »
BREAKING: Leaked scenes inside no10 today, the cabinet asking Sunaks advisor for the date.  :D

https://x.com/JoshFalconer5/status/1793270622048375295
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,080
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1526 on: Today at 02:53:40 pm »
Is it actually happening guys?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,082
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1527 on: Today at 02:53:55 pm »
Whoop, its happening!!!
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,853
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1528 on: Today at 03:01:22 pm »
.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1529 on: Today at 03:03:01 pm »
There'll be a 5pm announcement of something apparently
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,445
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1530 on: Today at 03:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:03:01 pm
There'll be a 5pm announcement of something apparently

A new Rwanda policy
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,860
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1531 on: Today at 03:07:55 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 02:16:01 pm
Sky bet now price a July election in at 1/7
Timing it to clash with the Euros / Olympics, perhaps? Though there is a two week gap between them.
Logged

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,832
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1532 on: Today at 03:19:13 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:03:01 pm
There'll be a 5pm announcement of something apparently

Liz truss has released a cook book.
Logged
No time for caution.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,776
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1533 on: Today at 03:19:35 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Today at 03:07:55 pm
Timing it to clash with the Euros / Olympics, perhaps? Though there is a two week gap between them.
Needs to be before the school holidays..
Although maybe their tactic is to ruin them too??
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online AthleticClub

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1534 on: Today at 03:22:12 pm »
What's the thinking here? They've understood the writing is on the wall and they only see support erroding, shifting further to Reform? Or perhaps see the issues around small boats, no fiscal room for tax cuts, waiting lists under further pressure, with the impact of Gaza on Labour support at its peak?

Delaying for as long as possible made some sort of sense to me.

Sunak gets character destroyed in a GE build up. He's a shit politician and a dreadful speaker. I think the reverse is true of Starmer, I think the greater exposure improves his general perception.

Honestly it feels like we are on the cusp of the Tories being demolished. I'm trying to manage my own expectations here, have they got some sort of diabolical plan?!
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,776
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1535 on: Today at 03:23:27 pm »
Quote from: AthleticClub on Today at 03:22:12 pm
What's the thinking here? They've understood the writing is on the wall and they only see support erroding, shifting further to Reform? Or perhaps see the issues around small boats, no fiscal room for tax cuts, waiting lists under further pressure?

Delaying for as long as possible made some sort of sense to me.

Sunak gets character destroyed in a GE build up. He's a shit politician and a dreadful speaker. I think the reverse is true of Starmer, I think the greater exposure improves his general perception.

Honestly it feels like we are on the cusp of the Tories being demolished. I'm trying to manage my own expectations here, have they got some sort of diabolical plan?!
Polls over the last two weeks have seen a shift away from reform (although not really to the Tories). So maybe thats it?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online AthleticClub

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1536 on: Today at 03:29:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:23:27 pm
Polls over the last two weeks have seen a shift away from reform (although not really to the Tories). So maybe thats it?

Yeah that may well be it, catch Reform off guard and don't give them a big build up to mobilise? Much easier to mobilsie around the Gaza issue perhaps, bit of an errosion at both ends, hope to tend towards a small labour majority? They will go so hard on the inflation figures and the 'economic recovery' just don't think they get any traction with that. The old 'Labour are a risk to your wealth' just isn't cutting through this time
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,445
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1537 on: Today at 03:30:05 pm »
BBC News reporting that Sunak will tell cabinet at 16:15 he is heading to the palace to ask the King to dissolve Parliament for a July 4th General election.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,445
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1538 on: Today at 03:32:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:23:27 pm
Polls over the last two weeks have seen a shift away from reform (although not really to the Tories). So maybe thats it?

I'm convinced it's the borrowing figures are worse than expected therefore the Autumn NI cut can't happen. So things can't only get better...
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,445
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1539 on: Today at 03:36:11 pm »
Twitter @Nicholaswatt:

A tory rebel source tells me: Letters are going in for a no confidence vote in Rishi Sunak after reports of an imminent general election announcement
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,559
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1540 on: Today at 03:37:39 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 03:36:11 pm
Twitter @Nicholaswatt:

A tory rebel source tells me: Letters are going in for a no confidence vote in Rishi Sunak after reports of an imminent general election announcement

Hopefully en election is called followed immediately by him getting booted leaving them leaderless for much of the campaign.
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,093
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1541 on: Today at 03:37:40 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Up
« previous next »
 