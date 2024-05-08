I think Labour has pretty much peaked in the polls. They seem to have been hovering at just under 44% for some time now. I think it's more a case of how much support the Tories will lose to Reform and the Lib Dems now, and whether they can go much lower.



The current Electoral Calculus poll puts the Tories on 85 seats. Will they go lower? Or will they recover slightly? So much is going to depend on the timing of the election and potential turn out.



Obviously turn out matters but do they take tactical voting into account with these predictions?Am certain it will happen, this is something the Torys dread, they had no problems when they did a deal with Frottage to stop people from voting for the Brexit party but they don't like it when the tables are turned. I expect them to throw a right tantrum when it happens.This is another reason why the Torys domination of elections is over. anyone but the Torys is here to stay. they will not win the usual minority seats that has won them a elections for decades.I take the below a 100 seats predictions as wishful thinking, they also put us in the wrong frame of mind when the results are known, we shouldn't be disappointed with a majority Labour government and say 130 Tory seats, it would be amazing if they only get 85 seats but we should still be very happy with anything below 150 Tory seats.