Author Topic: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.  (Read 40675 times)

Online Draex

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 11:31:45 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 02:31:24 pm
Peak Caroline Lucas was her idea for an all female cabinet to run the country.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/aug/11/cabinet-women-no-deal-brexit-caroline-lucas

It's not the worse idea, whilst there are a few examples of evil/corrupt/greedy women it's typically men who do the most damage.
Online filopastry

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 11:37:35 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:31:45 am
It's not the worse idea, whilst there are a few examples of evil/corrupt/greedy women it's typically men who do the most damage.

I mean the hit rate on female PMs isn't noticeably better than men  ;D
Online Draex

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 11:38:41 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:37:35 am
I mean the hit rate on female PMs isn't noticeably better than men  ;D

Johnson, Trump, Musk, Putin.. Maybe it's because they get into power.

Jacinda Ardern I'd take 100 of her over most of the current crop.
Offline thaddeus

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 11:42:38 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:31:45 am
It's not the worse idea, whilst there are a few examples of evil/corrupt/greedy women it's typically men who do the most damage.
I think that's primarily because more men occupy the top positions and so have more opportunities to do damage.

The narcissistic or sometimes psychopathic traits that drive a lot of people to the top are bad in any gender.

Thatcher
Le Pen
Braverman
Queen Mary I

All small scale evil compared to evil men throughout history but given the opportunity I'm not sure that some of those would have been able to check themselves.
Online Wullie160975

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 12:01:34 pm »
I can't believe Truss was left off the list of women doing damage (although not necessarily evil).
Online Draex

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 12:03:13 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 12:01:34 pm
I can't believe Truss was left off the list of women doing damage (although not necessarily evil).

She's an idiot not evil :D
Online cornishscouser92

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 12:32:07 pm »
Natalie Elphicke has defected to Labour from the Tories - Dover MP. She isn't standing at the next election.
Online filopastry

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 12:48:25 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:38:41 am
Johnson, Trump, Musk, Putin.. Maybe it's because they get into power.

Jacinda Ardern I'd take 100 of her over most of the current crop.

Yeah I meant British politics.

If you took the average male PM and compared to the average of Thatcher, May and Truss, I'm not sure the average man would out worse  ;D
Online Red-Soldier

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 12:56:14 pm »
A week is a long time in politics: Panesar quits Workers Party after seven days

Quote
The former England cricketer Monty Panesar has pulled out of standing for George Galloways Workers Party of Great Britain after just one week, after admitting he needs more time to mature and find my political feet .

Panesar had been selected to contest the Ealing Southall seat, currently held by Labour with a majority of 16,084 last Tuesday. But after a series of interviews where he displayed a sketchy understanding of the partys policies he announced that he would no longer stand.

Im a proud Brit who has had the honour to represent my country at the highest level of cricket, Panesar wrote on the social media platform X. I now want to do my bit to help others but I recognise I am at the beginning of my journey and still learning about how politics can help people.

So today I am withdrawing as a General Election candidate for The Workers Party. I realise I need more time to listen, learn and find my political home, one that aligns with my personal and political values.

I wish The Workers Party all the best, he added. But look forward to taking some time to mature and find my political feet so I am well prepared to deliver my very best when I next run up to the political wicket.

Panesar had appeared alongside Galloway last Tuesday, having only met him for the first time a day earlier, where the Workers Party leader announced that they would have 500 candidates at the general election. We are here  now a national force. For Britain, for Gaza, for the working class, added Galloway, who said he hoped to take more seats off Labour.

But Galloway, who has supported dictators such as Saddam Hussein and Vladimir Putin in the past, quickly caused more outrage last week by saying that homosexual relationships arent normal.

Speaking to the Guardian last week, Panesar appeared uneasy when confronted with some of Galloways comments. We dont have to agree on everything, he said. I have a mission to help the working class people of this country who have been let down by both Labour and the Tories. Im not an expert. But Im learning on the job.

That learning is still continuing  only without the job of being a parliamentary candidate.

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/article/2024/may/08/a-week-is-a-long-time-in-politics-monty-panesar-quits-workers-party-after-seven-days

Probably learned a bit more about Gorgeous George, and his views.
