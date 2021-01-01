It's not the worse idea, whilst there are a few examples of evil/corrupt/greedy women it's typically men who do the most damage.



I think that's primarily because more men occupy the top positions and so have more opportunities to do damage.The narcissistic or sometimes psychopathic traits that drive a lot of people to the top are bad in any gender.ThatcherLe PenBravermanQueen Mary IAll small scale evil compared to evil men throughout history but given the opportunity I'm not sure that some of those would have been able to check themselves.