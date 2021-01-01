It's not the worse idea, whilst there are a few examples of evil/corrupt/greedy women it's typically men who do the most damage.
I think that's primarily because more men occupy the top positions and so have more opportunities to do damage.
The narcissistic or sometimes psychopathic traits that drive a lot of people to the top are bad in any gender.
Thatcher
Le Pen
Braverman
Queen Mary I
All small scale evil compared to evil men throughout history but given the opportunity I'm not sure that some of those would have been able to check themselves.