I was listening to the Rest is Politics podcast earlier and Rory was fearing with the way it's ended for the Tories the idea will be to take the party even further right; even people like him are thinking that. But it's time people took some responsibility in how they have behaved in making this such a horrific and negative environment where nothing is off target to enable more power. It won't even get a mention in the Tory press though and that is the problem. There is no impartial view point in the media as a whole in this country, it's why democracy will continue to take a hit.



Yeah, by people I assume you mean the public, I couldn't agree more, all you hear is all the politicians are too blame which isn't true, many of the public are also too blame. am not raking up old arguments but Labour learned from the disaster of 1983 and moved to the center and won, they were hammered at the last election and have now moved towards the center and are wining again, I don't put what's happening now all down to long standing center left supporters, I think a lot of the younger new Labour supporters encouraged by the last leadership now understand politics far more and now support this leadership, ive no problem with that, that's roughly the way things happened for me many years ago as well.The rest of the public need to question there past decisions as well, none of these Charlatans would be in power if they had made their decisions based on what's important. I watched a Tory MP/campaigner praising Johnson during the week, how he's the only politician around with Charisma as if this is something that should make us vote for him. that is just repeating the same stupid mistake that put us in this mess in the first place. we need competency and sincerity from politicians not bullshitters like Johnson, they are saying Starmer has the charisma of a Biscuit, I won't even bother arguing the point, who gives a s..., he's competent and sincere, he wants to change how the public look at politics, he want's to educate them on how the Torys operate, he want's to turn the Labour party into winners.