Author Topic: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.  (Read 40221 times)

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1440 on: May 5, 2024, 01:25:50 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on May  5, 2024, 11:31:02 am
I was listening to the Rest is Politics podcast earlier and Rory was fearing with the way it's ended for the Tories the idea will be to take the party even further right; even people like him are thinking that. But it's time people took some responsibility in how they have behaved in making this such a horrific and negative environment where nothing is off target to enable more power.  It won't even get a mention in the Tory press though and that is the problem. There is no impartial view point in the media as a whole in this country, it's why democracy will continue to take a hit.
Yeah, by people I assume you mean the public, I couldn't agree more, all you hear is all the politicians are too blame which isn't true, many of the public are also too blame. am not raking up old arguments but Labour learned from the disaster of 1983 and moved to the center and won, they were hammered at the last election and have now moved towards the center and are wining again, I don't put what's happening now all down to long standing center left supporters, I think a lot of the younger new Labour supporters encouraged by the last leadership now understand politics far more and now support this leadership, ive no problem with that, that's roughly the way things happened for me many years ago as well.
The rest of the public need to question there past decisions as well, none of these Charlatans would be in power if they had made their decisions based on what's important. I watched a Tory MP/campaigner praising Johnson during the week, how he's the only politician around with Charisma as if this is something that should make us vote for him. that is just repeating the same stupid mistake that put us in this mess in the first place. we need competency and sincerity from politicians not bullshitters like Johnson, they are saying Starmer has the charisma of a Biscuit, I won't even bother arguing the point, who gives a s..., he's competent and sincere, he wants to change how the public look at politics, he want's to educate them on how the Torys operate, he want's to turn the Labour party into winners.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1441 on: May 5, 2024, 02:30:37 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on May  5, 2024, 12:51:32 pm
Your making an assumption that the room is the nation and not the Tory membership, who are mostly pretty extreme.

Yes Im referring to being in actual power.

Braverman et al may or may not succeed in completing a far right takeover of the party, informed or otherwise by its membership.  Thatd be a similar route seemingly taken by the GOP in the US.

If that happened here, Tories may find themselves unelectable for a lengthy period.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1442 on: May 5, 2024, 03:16:40 pm »
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1443 on: May 5, 2024, 03:51:49 pm »
The big difference between the US and UK is that the UK has alternative parties at national level for voters. In America, there will always be a hard core for both Democrats and Republicans who will vote for them, regardless of what the party does. MTG can be an absolute lunatic because she's in a safe seat and all her voters are lunatics as well. Boebart is on her way out because not all her voters were lunatics.

In the UK, extreme right can now potentially switch from Tory to Reform, whereas moderate/centre right can switch to the Lib Dems. Neither party will be forming a government, but we've seen with Frottage that you don't even need to be a fucking MP to dictate government policy, as long as the media is willing to amplify your words (like Trump in the US).

After the SDP/Labour split, Labour were forced to move back to the centre. The Left could either stay where it was in the wilderness, or come with them. Reform is a very different beast to the SDP.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1444 on: May 5, 2024, 04:07:46 pm »
Didn't realise that Zak Polanski (green party deputy) was that hypnotherapist guy, who did a story with the sc*m about using hypnotherapy to increase breast size.


And a couple of posters people in here were giving me gyp for suggesting a lot of greens are peddlers of woo and make believe, or even anti-science ;D
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1445 on: May 5, 2024, 05:35:30 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on May  5, 2024, 12:16:47 pm
We are definitely living in the twilight zone. As for Suella the likes of her should be sectioned.
 

I would say Suella should be sent to Rwanda but they send her back.

The next GE will be glorious - Tories will lose hundreds, SNP will fall back, Galloway will lose his seat. Lovely.

Does store up trouble for 5 years time, but can only face whats in front of us for now
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1446 on: May 5, 2024, 07:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on May  5, 2024, 05:35:30 pm
Does store up trouble for 5 years time, but can only face whats in front of us for now
I thought the same in 1997-2001, but there was only a few seats that changed hands
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1447 on: May 5, 2024, 09:03:46 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2024, 07:56:21 pm
I thought the same in 1997-2001, but there was only a few seats that changed hands

Only 1 seat changed hands between Labour & the Tories in 2001 [in Dumfries & Galloway] that was because of the fall out from the 2001 foot & mouth disease.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1448 on: May 5, 2024, 09:55:00 pm »
The Tory press are already splintering, so funny seeing them desperately trying to make their sad party relevant.  ;D
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1449 on: May 5, 2024, 10:43:40 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on May  5, 2024, 09:55:00 pm
The Tory press are already splintering, so funny seeing them desperately trying to make their sad party relevant.  ;D

Theyre bringing back coalition of chaos.

The fucking cheek of that after the last decade or so with this shitshow.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1450 on: May 5, 2024, 10:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on May  5, 2024, 10:43:40 pm
Theyre bringing back coalition of chaos.

The fucking cheek of that after the last decade or so with this shitshow.

With no shame!
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1451 on: May 5, 2024, 10:51:04 pm »
Quote
@ElectionMapsUK
·
9h
Aggregate Result in the 197 Wards where all 5 Major Parties Stood:

🌹 LAB: 35.7%
🌳 CON: 22.9%
🔶 LDM: 13.8%
🌍 GRN: 10.8%
➡️ RFM: 9.6%

Looks like the Reform polling numbers are real, even if they can't convert it into seats.

Still got lesss than the Greens for all the fuss.

The key is it eats into the Tory vote.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1452 on: May 5, 2024, 11:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on May  5, 2024, 10:51:04 pm
Still got lesss than the Greens for all the fuss.

The key is it eats into the Tory vote.

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1453 on: Yesterday at 12:38:01 am »
Quote from: Fromola on May  5, 2024, 10:51:04 pm
Still got lesss than the Greens for all the fuss.

The key is it eats into the Tory vote.

Id like to think that some of those Green voters will vote Labour in the GE too, plus Deform will stand candidates in every constituency which they didnt do in these elections.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1454 on: Yesterday at 07:50:25 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:38:01 am
Id like to think that some of those Green voters will vote Labour in the GE too, plus Deform will stand candidates in every constituency which they didnt do in these elections.

Yes, I think the smaller parties fare better in local elections. The wards are much smaller, you might meet your local councillor now and then, and politics seem more tangible and related to everyday life. In the GE, voters will vote for one of the big two parties instead. I do fear others might come out to "protest vote" for reform too. Reform draw a large part of their voters from those that otherwise "don't care about politics", and probably stayed at home for local elections.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1455 on: Yesterday at 07:56:51 am »
Reform probably attracting a lore of the voters who feel the main parties are the same and don't see their day to day struggles. Maybe people who don't want a government preoccupied in trans rights or gaza or green stuff(broad brush of topics picked there). People who see main part politicians caught in the glare of media attention. Essentially picking up the protest vote.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1456 on: Yesterday at 08:39:37 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:38:01 am
Id like to think that some of those Green voters will vote Labour in the GE too, plus Deform will stand candidates in every constituency which they didnt do in these elections.
I think that a lot of Greens/Lib Dems voted tactically because keeping out Susan Hall was more important that party loyalty. Whether or not this goes forward to the GE will probably depend on the make up of candidates in the constituency.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1457 on: Yesterday at 08:47:34 am »
Quote from: classycarra on May  5, 2024, 04:07:46 pm
And a couple of posters people in here were giving me gyp for suggesting a lot of greens are peddlers of woo and make believe, or even anti-science ;D
Most parties are a broad church and taking the ideas of one or two and translating them to be party policies is stretching an argument to the extreme.

Many people regard "woo, make believe and anti-science" as a perfect description of most religions  ::)

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1458 on: Yesterday at 11:50:54 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 08:47:34 am
Most parties are a broad church and taking the ideas of one or two and translating them to be party policies is stretching an argument to the extreme.

Many people regard "woo, make believe and anti-science" as a perfect description of most religions  ::)
I don't think I recall translating that man's bullshit into party policy. It should probably concern you and any other greens on here that he's considered serious enough to be the deputy representative of the whole party though.

Funny you make that link because yet, sometimes Green's (and Greenpeace's!) anti science policies and actions are very much reflective of religious fundamentalism, whether it's puritanism or more modern christian fundamentalism (which we tend to avoid here fortunately, unlike the US)

Prime example of the two things conflating here (also adds to my argument the other day that the green party and greenpeace are arguably anti human). this includes the much over-praised Caroline Lucas - who's main success in her political career was probably to launder the image of bad politicians who share her ideological (and anti science) bent

https://www.theguardian.com/science/political-science/2013/jul/30/green-movement-science

see also the Green party backed threat to destroy research

https://web.archive.org/web/20120524183003/https://blogs.telegraph.co.uk/news/tomchiversscience/100160423/dont-vote-green-until-they-drop-the-anti-science-zealotry/
https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2012/may/01/anti-gm-activists-wheat-rothamsted
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1459 on: Yesterday at 12:21:09 pm »
Can't wait for the Lib Dem bar charts
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1460 on: Yesterday at 04:26:30 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 08:39:37 am
I think that a lot of Greens/Lib Dems voted tactically because keeping out Susan Hall was more important that party loyalty. Whether or not this goes forward to the GE will probably depend on the make up of candidates in the constituency.

I wasnt referring to London to be honest but the local council votes, theres a much higher chance of voting Green and getting a Green councillor so its worth voting Green if thats your politics, at a GE its a lot less likely to get a Green MP due to larger constituencies and higher turnouts etc, so some of them might vote Labour at the GE. I cant see the Greens getting 11% of the popular vote in a GE.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1461 on: Yesterday at 04:32:33 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:26:30 pm
I wasnt referring to London to be honest but the local council votes, theres a much higher chance of voting Green and getting a Green councillor so its worth voting Green if thats your politics, at a GE its a lot less likely to get a Green MP due to larger constituencies and higher turnouts etc, so some of them might vote Labour at the GE. I cant see the Greens getting 11% of the popular vote in a GE.

I would agree with that. I sometimes vote Green in local elections as we have plenty of Labour councillors around, but in a General Election it's totally different.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1462 on: Yesterday at 05:13:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on May  5, 2024, 12:04:59 pm
Whos Stella? :D

I keep wondering what it is with her? Does she genuinely believe the shit she comes out with despite the evidence to the contrary, or does she know its a load of shit and shes just saying what she thinks people want to hear?

Shes a braindead zealot. So thick and evil she actually believes the shit she comes out with.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1463 on: Yesterday at 05:26:25 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 12:21:09 pm
Can't wait for the Lib Dem bar charts

60 odd Tory MPs retiring at the next election - but watch them lockstep vote down a Confidence Vote so they can stick around for another six months.

You would think they have had enough by now and be grateful to get out. Mind you - would be fcking hilarious if they did bring down the government!
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1464 on: Yesterday at 05:30:50 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 05:13:48 pm
Shes a braindead zealot. So thick and evil she actually believes the shit she comes out with.

I thought it was impossible to detest a politician as much as I detested Frottage, Johnson, Trump and Patel. Then along she comes.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1465 on: Yesterday at 05:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May  5, 2024, 09:16:36 am
Just caught some of that. Wants to stop migration, do something about the European Court of Human Rights and the transgender ideology which has been indoctrinated in our schools. Not sure why the BBC have her on now?

Presumably because she is highly likely to be leading His Majesty's Opposition after the next election. And attempting from that position to degrade politics and increase incivility in this country even further.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1466 on: Yesterday at 05:54:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:37:56 pm
Presumably because she is highly likely to be leading His Majesty's Opposition after the next election. And attempting from that position to degrade politics and increase incivility in this country even further.

I cant see the Tory party membership voting for her, their racism will see to that.

And if she did somehow become leader, shes so poisonous and far right shell get trounced in the elections, I dont think she has it in her to move the party anywhere near the centre where they could win an election, shell just keep going further and further to the right to the point shes arguing for her own deportation.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1467 on: Yesterday at 06:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:37:56 pm
Presumably because she is highly likely to be leading His Majesty's Opposition after the next election. And attempting from that position to degrade politics and increase incivility in this country even further.
Mordaunt fav for me but ive been looking for a decent price for Andy Street to be the next Tory leader. only 1 price on offer right now. 65/1 which is decent enough but will wait a bit longer to see if other bookies quote bigger.
 I think his response to the defeat was bulls.. took all the blame himself and no moans about Sunak hurting his re-election hopes. I think he's been offered a seat at the next GE as long as he doesn't attack Sunak & co. not a cert obviously at that price but I think he does have a real chance if he became a MP, Burnham's been fav for the Labour leadership for the last year or so, similar circumstances.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1468 on: Yesterday at 06:31:12 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:54:25 pm
I cant see the Tory party membership voting for her, their racism will see to that.

And if she did somehow become leader, shes so poisonous and far right shell get trounced in the elections, I dont think she has it in her to move the party anywhere near the centre where they could win an election, shell just keep going further and further to the right to the point shes arguing for her own deportation.
Whenever she has been (over)promoted to ministerial level she always seems to find a reason to resign to disguise her uselessness. She was apparently even a shite solicitor.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1469 on: Yesterday at 06:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:31:12 pm
Whenever she has been (over)promoted to ministerial level she always seems to find a reason to resign to disguise her uselessness. She was apparently even a shite solicitor.

You could say that about almost every minister over the last 14 years though, very hard to think of a single one whos left their department in better shape then when they came in as a minister, never mind compared to 2010.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1470 on: Yesterday at 06:36:34 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:33:55 pm
You could say that about almost every minister over the last 14 years though, very hard to think of a single one whos left their department in better shape then when they came in as a minister, never mind compared to 2010.
Sadly I think the quality of MP's right across the House has done nothing but decline in my entire lifetime.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1471 on: Yesterday at 10:28:02 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:31:12 pm
Whenever she has been (over)promoted to ministerial level she always seems to find a reason to resign to disguise her uselessness. She was apparently even a shite solicitor.

There was some controversy a few years back about false claims she made.

https://www.rollonfriday.com/news-content/barrister-casts-doubt-suella-bravermans-cv-claim
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1472 on: Yesterday at 10:36:53 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:28:02 pm
There was some controversy a few years back about false claims she made.

https://www.rollonfriday.com/news-content/barrister-casts-doubt-suella-bravermans-cv-claim
:lmao  I rest my case m'lud.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1473 on: Today at 01:57:31 pm »
More shitty behaviour from the Green Party (x2) today.

Sian Berry has quit her London Assembly role, three days after people voted her in again as an incumbent - sensing she might get a cushier job in Brighton at a general election. Hopefully Labour leave her without either job!
https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/green-partys-sian-berry-quits-london-assembly-just-three-days-into-the-job/

And Greens councillor Mothin Ali has given a non-apology apology, including straight up lies - "I do not support violence" he says, after he's praised Houthis for attacking innocent civilians and sailors for 'upholding the law' (anong some other pro-violence posts related to the banned topic, which I'll exclude). The idiot's too stupid to realise he said these things in videos he himself posted, but he may get away with it since few people can be arsed scrutinising fringe loons like him.
