« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.  (Read 38027 times)

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,925
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 09:58:20 am »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 08:52:07 am
Sky still pushing the projections that based upon Thursday's results labour at best only 7% ahead and a hung parliament.

So the pollsters have it all wrong?

Sky are not to be trusted, although Murdoch is gone all these media companies are not above misleading people on issues such as these. Also like the right wing media this will be their major ambition to put doubt in and around Labour and it's politics.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,983
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 10:03:55 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:58:20 am
Sky are not to be trusted, although Murdoch is gone all these media companies are not above misleading people on issues such as these. Also like the right wing media this will be their major ambition to put doubt in and around Labour and it's politics.

I watching the news last night when they go through the newspapers headline and half of the right wing papers didnt even have the election as the front page story, The Scum had something about Will Farrell buying Leeds United and the Mail was about how popular Charles is as if the elections never even happened and the Tories didnt get their arses handed to them on a platter.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,807
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 10:05:07 am »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 08:52:07 am
Sky still pushing the projections that based upon Thursday's results labour at best only 7% ahead and a hung parliament.

So the pollsters have it all wrong?
it's a ridiculous narrative, 24% voted for 'Others' 20% Liberals, neither is happening at a General Election. The Tory vote will be hit further too as Deform are standing in every constituency.

If they are so confident the polls are wrong and there's everything to play for then why won't they call an election?
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,220
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 10:33:32 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:05:07 am
it's a ridiculous narrative, 24% voted for 'Others' 20% Liberals, neither is happening at a General Election. The Tory vote will be hit further too as Deform are standing in every constituency.

If they are so confident the polls are wrong and there's everything to play for then why won't they call an election?

Also assumes Scotland wont return Labour MPs when theyre likely to pick up 20+.

Thing is - I actually think with Sky its less bias (Kuessenberg on the other hand) and more about wanted to be continually relevant and be able to sustain the fake drama. A fairly obvious and comfortable victory for a party doesnt make for an interesting election.
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,414
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 10:35:46 am »
Labour will gain roughly 30 seats in Scotland and 9 in Wales
That would put Lab on 242 and would put the Tories on 332.
Labour have enough to win the election if you just counted the changed English seats north of Liverpool & they made no other gains from 2019. Let alone the W & E midlands, SW, SE and London.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,530
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 10:40:32 am »


Dig upwards Rishi!
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,979
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 10:42:44 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:51:11 am
Nothing about the cost of living, the NHS, defence, just hate, hate and more hate Im guessing?

I didn't listen to all of it, she's so evil it gets me angry spending any more than 2 minutes listening to her.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,600
  • J.F.T.97
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 10:46:37 am »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 08:52:07 am
Sky still pushing the projections that based upon Thursday's results labour at best only 7% ahead and a hung parliament.

So the pollsters have it all wrong?

I mean I've been mulling over this. This can only be a good thing for Labour.

My MP had almost 80% of the vote at the last GE and I don't think it's been conservative since before the war.

But in areas where it's likely to be close, this narrative will surely get Labour voters out?
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,925
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1408 on: Today at 11:03:57 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:40:32 am


Dig upwards Rishi!

Hahaha. The lack of any awareness from her in this pathetic piece is just so revealing somehow. Who do you think contributed to this shit show Stella, if it wasn't the likes of you and your gang or right wing muppets?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1409 on: Today at 11:12:07 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:46:37 am
I mean I've been mulling over this. This can only be a good thing for Labour.

My MP had almost 80% of the vote at the last GE and I don't think it's been conservative since before the war.

But in areas where it's likely to be close, this narrative will surely get Labour voters out?
Yep. it maybe nice to hear storys of a massive majority for Labour but some Labour voters won't bother getting out to vote if they think it's a foregone conclusion.
A massive Labour majority is vital as well. close election and the Torys will just bide their time for 5yrs and come back just as nasty as they are now.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,414
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1410 on: Today at 11:13:44 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:46:37 am
I mean I've been mulling over this. This can only be a good thing for Labour.

My MP had almost 80% of the vote at the last GE and I don't think it's been conservative since before the war.

But in areas where it's likely to be close, this narrative will surely get Labour voters out?

Christ, how depressing. Which constituency? Not Francois is it?
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1411 on: Today at 11:23:42 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:03:57 am
Hahaha. The lack of any awareness from her in this pathetic piece is just so revealing somehow. Who do you think contributed to this shit show Stella, if it wasn't the likes of you and your gang or right wing muppets?
Hmmm. She's right as well, I think she wants to be the next Conservative leader but not now, she knows she can't win the election, she's thinking about what happens after the next election, maybe she's not alone, maybe all the nutters know they are in for a hiding and worried about the direction the party takes after the election. wondering if the majority of these Tory nutters have large majority's and still consider themselves in safe seats.
Am not too worried about it, let them carry on talking like Trumpers, they will get the same reaction from the public they are getting now, ridicule.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,414
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1412 on: Today at 11:24:57 am »
We won the argument latest
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1413 on: Today at 11:25:54 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:26:40 am
If he returns to lead Deform, the Tories will beget under 100 seats.
Is that a polite way to say that the Tories are fucked?
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,925
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1414 on: Today at 11:31:02 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:23:42 am
Hmmm. She's right as well, I think she wants to be the next Conservative leader but not now, she knows she can't win the election, she's thinking about what happens after the next election, maybe she's not alone, maybe all the nutters know they are in for a hiding and worried about the direction the party takes after the election. wondering if the majority of these Tory nutters have large majority's and still consider themselves in safe seats.
Am not too worried about it, let them carry on talking like Trumpers, they will get the same reaction from the public they are getting now, ridicule.

I was listening to the Rest is Politics podcast earlier and Rory was fearing with the way it's ended for the Tories the idea will be to take the party even further right; even people like him are thinking that. But it's time people took some responsibility in how they have behaved in making this such a horrific and negative environment where nothing is off target to enable more power.  It won't even get a mention in the Tory press though and that is the problem. There is no impartial view point in the media as a whole in this country, it's why democracy will continue to take a hit.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1415 on: Today at 11:31:42 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 11:24:57 am
We won the argument latest
Thick as fuck. Craig Murray, not you. :)
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,807
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1416 on: Today at 11:33:24 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 11:24:57 am
We won the argument latest
deluded twats
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1417 on: Today at 11:33:42 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:44:59 am
Isnt working

Thanks to Sadiq Khan.
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,414
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1418 on: Today at 11:36:42 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:31:02 am
I was listening to the Rest is Politics podcast earlier and Rory was fearing with the way it's ended for the Tories the idea will be to take the party even further right; even people like him are thinking that. But it's time people took some responsibility in how they have behaved in making this such a horrific and negative environment where nothing is off target to enable more power.  It won't even get a mention in the Tory press though and that is the problem. There is no impartial view point in the media as a whole in this country, it's why democracy will continue to take a hit.

Rory's old seat, Penrith & the borders (Changing name this election) looks to be a Lab gain.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,925
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1419 on: Today at 11:39:33 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 11:36:42 am
Rory's old seat, Penrith & the borders (Changing name this election) looks to be a Lab gain.

As will a few more, I'll bet.  :D

I really recommend the podcast it had an excellent sum up of what's going on in India at the moment, I have to admit I have not followed it as much as I should have done. Very worrying.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,447
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1420 on: Today at 11:43:37 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 08:44:58 am
For me, all of this is bigger than party politics. Theyve been in charge for all this time, someone else deserves a go. I think even if i was a Tory voter,  I'd want them out of power at this point. Its madness anyone could vote for them.

I think a lot of Tories felt the same in '97 and either stayed at home or even voted for Blair.

It was the same for Labour after 13 years in 2010 but when the alternative was the disaster of austerity they were still the better option, their road was run though at that point. Many went Lib Dem but were betrayed by them backing austerity all the way.

Long periods of one party rule isn't healthy. Another reason we need PR.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Up
« previous next »
 