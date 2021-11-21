Hahaha. The lack of any awareness from her in this pathetic piece is just so revealing somehow. Who do you think contributed to this shit show Stella, if it wasn't the likes of you and your gang or right wing muppets?



Hmmm. She's right as well, I think she wants to be the next Conservative leader but not now, she knows she can't win the election, she's thinking about what happens after the next election, maybe she's not alone, maybe all the nutters know they are in for a hiding and worried about the direction the party takes after the election. wondering if the majority of these Tory nutters have large majority's and still consider themselves in safe seats.Am not too worried about it, let them carry on talking like Trumpers, they will get the same reaction from the public they are getting now, ridicule.