I don't think I've ever seen a party of government collapse so severely between one GE and the next. This isn't like losing a coalition partner, or seven to eight years of steadily increasing unpopularity. The Tories have gone from a relatively healthy majority to being utterly doomed in less than five years. It really is spectacular.



We won't know for sure for at least 5-10yrs but I think the Torys still don't understand just how much damage they've done to the partys future.Only have to look at the reaction of studio audiences these days. ive never seen what's happening today ever before, they can't even get people to listen.All the old bulls.. doesn't work anymore. blaming others to deflect doesn't work, stirring up anger doesn't work. all the promises are seen as just more lies. excuses mocked. I honestly believe this Tory government have been a education for millions that will stay with them for life. the Torys have just gone too far, they have destroyed everything while putting us in massive debt, it's not all down to Brexit lies. it's just everything. the sleaze. the incompetence. blowing billions, giving m8s millions for donations. audiences just frown or laugh mockingly when Tory MPs try to con them. I can't see people changing that opinion in years to come.