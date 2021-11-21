« previous next »
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1360 on: Yesterday at 09:51:10 pm »
Can't stand him. All for show.

Long may he have no job and be forced to follow fabricant and that carpet he wears
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1361 on: Yesterday at 09:57:22 pm »
Quote
Writing exclusively for the Observer, Labour leader Keir Starmer says that Sunak has no option but to call a general election immediately to avoid further damage being inflicted on the country by his paralysed government and deeply divided party.

Tragically, Britain is now the victim of a zombie government, stuck in purgatory with a prime minister who wont call an election he fears hell lose, but cant give this country the change it deserves. Dragging this out will only cause more damage, more decline and more drift.

Certainly not wrong here. This government is like a bird with two broken wings.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1362 on: Yesterday at 09:58:17 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 09:27:27 pm
Street backed Truss and has made a shit show of the west Midlands.

Deserve it all, the hiding little Tory rat
That says it all for me, he may be polite but anyone who supported Truss supported values I despise.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1363 on: Yesterday at 10:00:50 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 09:51:10 pm
Can't stand him. All for show.

Long may he have no job and be forced to follow fabricant and that carpet he wears
He's just the underlay.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1364 on: Yesterday at 10:07:33 pm »
Poor old Sarmer calling for an early election. Bet he hasn't had a bacon butty for months, the poor bastard.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1365 on: Yesterday at 10:19:54 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:58:17 pm
That says it all for me, he may be polite but anyone who supported Truss supported values I despise.

For me he's the worst kind of Tory.

Johnson, truss, Braverman are all out there bold as brass. You can't reasonably argue they are good.

Street is the acceptable Tory. The fella who says the right things but he's ultimately still a fucking Tory.

Hope he has to ask Fabricant to sell some of his wigs.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1366 on: Yesterday at 10:23:34 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 10:19:54 pm
For me he's the worst kind of Tory.

Johnson, truss, Braverman are all out there bold as brass. You can't reasonably argue they are good.

Street is the acceptable Tory. The fella who says the right things but he's ultimately still a fucking Tory.

Hope he has to ask Fabricant to sell some of his wigs.
Poor old Fabricant is going to have the rug pulled from over him.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1367 on: Yesterday at 10:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:23:34 pm
Poor old Fabricant is going to have the rug pulled from over him.

My other half is not remotely politically minded so I showed her the photos of the candidates on Thursday and explained street is in "intense friendship" with fabricant and illustrated fabricant.

Without provocation she asked "why is he wearing that ridiculous wig"

And that's how I met your mother
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1368 on: Yesterday at 10:45:12 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 09:27:27 pm
Street backed Truss and has made a shit show of the west Midlands.

Deserve it all, the hiding little Tory rat

I keep wondering what hes done to deserve this level of praise hes getting
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1369 on: Yesterday at 10:51:07 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 10:19:54 pm
For me he's the worst kind of Tory.

Johnson, truss, Braverman are all out there bold as brass. You can't reasonably argue they are good.

Street is the acceptable Tory. The fella who says the right things but he's ultimately still a fucking Tory.

Hope he has to ask Fabricant to sell some of his wigs.
I will give him credit for not taking his campaign into the gutter which is something we want to see from future Torys but we also want to see future Torys call out the charlatans. maybe am being unfair as I don't know the ins and outs of this campaign but I thought his response to the defeat was bullshit, taking all the blame for the defeat, none of it down to Sunak or the Torys, nahh he lost because the country is showing it's contempt for this Tory government. his response might be down to the promise of a seat in the next election or his partner Fabricants influence.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1370 on: Yesterday at 10:53:02 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:58:17 pm
That says it all for me, he may be polite but anyone who supported Truss supported values I despise.
Can't argue with that.
Fuck him.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1371 on: Yesterday at 11:10:05 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 10:27:33 pm
My other half is not remotely politically minded so I showed her the photos of the candidates on Thursday and explained street is in "intense friendship" with fabricant and illustrated fabricant.

Without provocation she asked "why is he wearing that ridiculous wig"
Always makes me think of Dougal from the Magic Roundabout  :lmao

The results today have been brilliant. In London Sadiq Khan has conducted himself with enormous dignity throughout what has been a toxic campaign. Aside from defeating the Tories there is the added bonus that the anti-enviromentalists, racists and Islamophobes are absolutely seething tonight. Hope that they're choking on their cocoa  ;D
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1372 on: Yesterday at 11:13:38 pm »
I have just rejoined the party, really feel we have to take this opportunity and finish the buggers off. If that means losing my fingers to big ruddy dogs, then so be it. Leafleting is back on the menu it seems.  :D
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1373 on: Yesterday at 11:20:11 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:13:38 pm
I have just rejoined the party, really feel we have to take this opportunity and finish the buggers off. If that means losing my fingers to big ruddy dogs, then so be it. Leafleting is back on the menu it seems.  :D
good stuff Jill!

it's been a great few days for Labour, great to see yet more positive results from the work they've put in turning the ship around these last few years.

great to see so many people enjoying it on here too. although wondering if some of those who find an angle to criticise every single thing Labour does might emerge from the woodwork soon to congratulate the party for their successes (in spite of their own qualms) ;)
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1374 on: Yesterday at 11:23:03 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:45:12 pm
I keep wondering what hes done to deserve this level of praise hes getting

Most of the praise comes from people not in the west Midlands.

He's not an overt racist or bigot. So he's the lesser evil.

Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 11:10:05 pm
Always makes me think of Dougal from the Magic Roundabout  :lmao


We moved onto Micky Flanagans syrup of figs rant because I'm a basic bitch

Personally I think he should fuck off with carpet hair to north Wales. But I'm what you may call left leaning
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1375 on: Yesterday at 11:34:38 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:20:11 pm
good stuff Jill!

it's been a great few days for Labour, great to see yet more positive results from the work they've put in turning the ship around these last few years.

great to see so many people enjoying it on here too. although wondering if some of those who find an angle to criticise every single thing Labour does might emerge from the woodwork soon to congratulate the party for their successes (in spite of their own qualms) ;)

The likes of Liverpool, Sheffield and Manchester have no Tory councillors at all now, when Labour gets in it's an opportunity that has to be taken so we can prove that Labour can improve things and be trusted. So, I really hope everyone can get together and find a constructive way of working. There are always going to be different opinions, as everyone is different but let's use in a constructive way rather than a negative one.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1376 on: Yesterday at 11:38:20 pm »
The joke in the West Midlands is that, if their is a photo opportunity then Street would be there in his Hi Viz
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1377 on: Yesterday at 11:59:11 pm »
This is less than 2 weeks old but I dont remember it getting much coverage, if London was in top spot it would have been front page news with Khans face all over it (interestingly they dont even mention who was responsible for policing in the West Midlands until a few hours ago):

West Midlands force has highest knife crime rate

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ce7r36rrezjo

But apparently its London fault:

West Midlands anti-knife crime mentor Malachi Nunes said: "Knife crime is higher in the West Midlands because young people here follow the trend of whats happening in the capital. London has a big influence on cities like Birmingham.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 12:23:14 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:43:19 pm
Meanwhile the final outcome of the council elections has Labour winning control of 50, Lib Dems 12, Tories 6.
still one to come later today, Salford, 5 Tory councillors there, hopefully they all get wiped out
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 01:33:16 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:10:57 pm
I'm going to have to start getting into 'nights' mode in preparation for the GE. I do not want to miss one minute of that!

Got one of my days annual leave saved up for the day after 😄

Wont be fit for work that day
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 02:18:09 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:14:35 pm
I don't think I've ever seen a party of government collapse so severely between one GE and the next. This isn't like losing a coalition partner, or seven to eight years of steadily increasing unpopularity. The Tories have gone from a relatively healthy majority to being utterly doomed in less than five years. It really is spectacular.
We won't know for sure for at least 5-10yrs but I think the Torys still don't understand just how much damage they've done to the partys future.
Only have to look at the reaction of studio audiences these days.  ive never seen what's happening today ever before, they can't even get people to listen.
All the old bulls.. doesn't work anymore. blaming others to deflect doesn't work, stirring up anger doesn't work. all the promises are seen as just more lies. excuses mocked. I honestly believe this Tory government have been a education for millions that will stay with them for life. the Torys have just gone too far, they have destroyed everything while putting us in massive debt,  it's not all down to Brexit lies. it's just everything. the sleaze. the incompetence. blowing billions, giving m8s millions for donations. audiences just frown or laugh mockingly when Tory MPs try to con them. I can't see people changing that opinion in years to come.
