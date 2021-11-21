« previous next »
Author Topic: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.  (Read 36608 times)

Online west_london_red

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 08:18:20 pm »
Online TSC

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 08:19:30 pm »
Sky reporting Labour has won by 1,000 votes out of 3m votes cast.  If true thats even better.  Like winning on goal difference while the Tories called for VAR
Online Wabaloolah

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 08:20:01 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:17:18 pm
It's official!
brilliant news, it's been a complete meltdown for the Tories
Online west_london_red

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 08:20:09 pm »
And just remember this guys, as enjoyable as this all is, this is just the warm up act, the FA cup final if you will, the Champions League final is still to come :D
Online Wabaloolah

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 08:21:45 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:19:30 pm
Sky reporting Labour has won by 1,000 votes out of 3m votes cast.  If true thats even better.  Like winning on goal difference while the Tories called for VAR
that's why they wanted recounts
Online Libertine

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 08:21:51 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:19:30 pm
Sky reporting Labour has won by 1,000 votes out of 3m votes cast.  If true thats even better.  Like winning on goal difference while the Tories called for VAR

Also saying they made a last minute decision to divert resources to the West Midlands.

Blair-esque efficiency.

All the best in the GE Rishi.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 08:22:18 pm »
Keir Starmer with be there is person.
Online John C

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 08:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 06:01:24 pm
I actually can't believe this passed me by until today!

It was revealed on a political podcast (perhaps the Bunker) about a month ago and even they were all shocked (considering they are politics followers).
A month or so before that (so about Feb/March) Andy Street was on the Leading Podcast with Andy Burnham. Street came across as a decent hard-working Mayor to be fair.
And he's even distanced himself from Tory-central from this campaign. Christ, his choice of partner though, couldn't be more Tory.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 08:24:34 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:20:09 pm
And just remember this guys, as enjoyable as this all is, this is just the warm up act, the FA cup final if you will, the Champions League final is still to come :D

No. That implies that the Tories are on a level to be competitive. This is the dying days of a football club. This is Chester. This is Wimbledon. They die and never return from existence
Online oldfordie

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 08:27:09 pm »
Labour strategists taking Labour forward, concentrating on converting rather than preaching to the converted, wining more votes in huge Labour areas doesn't win power.
