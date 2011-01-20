« previous next »
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
Reply #1240 on: Today at 06:27:25 pm
Conservative MP Andrew Mitchell speaks with BBC News at the West Midlands mayoral count

The recount in the West Midlands mayoral race shows the Conservatives have done "extremely well" in "core Labour territory", local MP Andrew Mitchell says.

Ballots are being counted again in Coventry, one of seven areas that make up the region, and the vote is believed to be close-run between Conservative incumbent Andy Street and Labour's Richard Parker.

Mitchell, who represents the Birmingham seat of Sutton Coldfield, tells BBC News that on any objective basis Labour would win this mayoralty by miles and miles.

If Andy Street is even in contention here, that is a very good result for the Conservative Party, he says.
Weird comments considering Andy Street is the incumbent mayor.  The Tories have lost all grip on reality.  Lovely to see.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
Reply #1241 on: Today at 06:33:10 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:15:59 pm
If Gaza remains an issue then think there's a good chance the next GE sees a lot of independent candidates standing, along with Galloway's shills. There are probably a few dozen to perhaps fifty odd seats where results could go against the grain as a result - or at least become difficult to predict - but that won't help the Tories at all.

Theres so few seats where theres a Labour/Conservative head to head where Gaza is likely to be a significant enough issue. And no independent/Galloways crank party MP will win a seat in a general on this. Might help the Greens in Bristol and the Lib Dems in Hallam and thats about it.

The fact the West Midlands is going to the wire with a very popular, mainstream Tory incumbent and a large Gaza vote (Im not contradicting myself as the Mayorailty is a much larger area covering multiple constituencies - so its lots of small votes collated) is the surest sign the Tories are fucked.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
Reply #1242 on: Today at 06:33:15 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:24:31 pm
141,000 votes to count. Parker has a 21,000 majority to overturn. This is going to the wire.

Depends where the votes are.

Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 06:27:25 pm
Weird comments considering Andy Street is the incumbent mayor.  The Tories have lost all grip on reality.  Lovely to see.

Parker despite one poll apparently wasn't in with a shout.

It's a very weird take from them
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
Reply #1243 on: Today at 06:35:14 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 06:27:25 pm
Weird comments considering Andy Street is the incumbent mayor.  The Tories have lost all grip on reality.  Lovely to see.

Yeah - he won by a comfortable margin against a high profile Labour opponent and has had two successful terms and a well received commonwealth games.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
Reply #1244 on: Today at 06:36:07 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:33:15 pm
Depends where the votes are.

Parker despite one poll apparently wasn't in with a shout.

It's a very weird take from them

Votes are Coventry and Sandwell.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
Reply #1245 on: Today at 06:36:47 pm
Ill be a bit controversial and say whilst I want Street to lose, he actually is a good mayor.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
Reply #1246 on: Today at 06:42:29 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:36:47 pm
Ill be a bit controversial and say whilst I want Street to lose, he actually is a good mayor.

I don't think that's all that controversial.
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
Reply #1247 on: Today at 06:46:27 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:36:47 pm
Ill be a bit controversial and say whilst I want Street to lose, he actually is a good mayor.

Its true. Hed also work well with a Labour administration. In normal circumstances its relatively healthy to have local and national leaders from across the parties.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
Reply #1248 on: Today at 06:47:47 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:21:38 pm
Britain First candidate walked off-stage shouting abuse as Khan was starting his speech, silly arse
This will not have helped:

Count Binface, Count Binface for London Mayor 24,260 votes
Nick Scanlon, Britain First 20,519 votes

:)
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
Reply #1249 on: Today at 06:49:14 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:36:47 pm
Ill be a bit controversial and say whilst I want Street to lose, he actually is a good mayor.

I think youve had enough politics for one day, you need to go take a lie-down!

In all seriousness, I dont know how good or bad he is, but the introduction of a congestion charge in Birmingham seemed to go ahead without much noise in the wider country where as ULEZ was treated as some kind of declaration of war. Knife crime is about 20% higher in the West Midlands than in London.

Yet look at how the two respective Mayors are viewed in the country at large, makes you think
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
Reply #1250 on: Today at 06:51:38 pm
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 04:46:47 pm
Apologies to put a downer on this, but did anyone else realise that Andy Street's partner is... Michael Fabricant? I only just found this out and honestly I'm shook.


Fabricant is punching well there

Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
Reply #1251 on: Today at 06:51:52 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 06:27:25 pm
Weird comments considering Andy Street is the incumbent mayor.  The Tories have lost all grip on reality.  Lovely to see.

He's just counting on whoever is watching to be pig ignorant and the interviewer not offering any pushback over his clearly absurd statement. See it all the time in US politics.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
Reply #1252 on: Today at 06:52:21 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:33:10 pm
Theres so few seats where theres a Labour/Conservative head to head where Gaza is likely to be a significant enough issue. And no independent/Galloways crank party MP will win a seat in a general on this. Might help the Greens in Bristol and the Lib Dems in Hallam and thats about it.

The fact the West Midlands is going to the wire with a very popular, mainstream Tory incumbent and a large Gaza vote (Im not contradicting myself as the Mayorailty is a much larger area covering multiple constituencies - so its lots of small votes collated) is the surest sign the Tories are fucked.

Galloway and the rest of that lot don't need to just win seats to get what they want. At Batley, his stated aim was to divert enough seats from Labour to allow the Tory to win. Their aim is to make a statement against Labour. That's their enemy. Not the Tories. The more they can enable the Tories, the greater the success they'll deem.
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
Reply #1253 on: Today at 06:53:02 pm
The city is awful.

I can't speak for the surrounding areas. But Birmingham is terrible.

I'm not talking about no go zones or any nonsense. But if my other half got a different job we'd be gone in a shot

Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:36:07 pm
Votes are Coventry and Sandwell.

Both tend  around 50/50
Logged
